BWW Exclusive: Ernie Haase + Signature Sound Perform 'I Like A Sleigh Ride' From A Jazzy Little Christmas

Broadway World presents an exclusive new premiere from GRAMMY-nominated quartet Ernie Haase + Signature Sound performing "I Like A Sleigh Ride" off their new holiday album, A Jazzy Little Christmas.

A portion of proceeds from A Jazzy Little Christmas will benefit New York Cares' Winter Wishes program, which partners with family shelters, public housing facilities and public schools across the five boroughs of New York City to provide gifts to children and teens during the holidays.

GRAMMY®-nominated vocal band Ernie Haase + Signature Sound released first full-length holiday album in 10 years, A Jazzy Little Christmas, on October 11 via Gaither Music Group A Jazzy Little Christmas debuted at No. 1 on Soundscan's Christian Seasonal Sales chart and Southern Gospel Sales chart, Top 10 on Billboard's Jazz Albums chart and Traditional Jazz Albums chart and No. 20 on Billboard's Christian Album Sales chart Produced by Tony Bennett's former musical director and pianist Billy Stritch along with award-winning producer Wayne Haun and features some of New York's finest musicians Collection of holiday classics and sacred seasonal songs also includes Ernie Haase original "Christmas in Manhattan" and accompanying music video Advertised as part of a special television offer and included in Gaither Christmas Catalog Collection A Jazzy Little Christmas Tour kicked off Nov. 21 and wraps Dec. 22.





