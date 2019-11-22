BWW Exclusive: Ernie Haase + Signature Sound Perform 'I Like A Sleigh Ride' From A Jazzy Little Christmas
GRAMMY®-nominated vocal band Ernie Haase + Signature Sound released first full-length holiday album in 10 years, A Jazzy Little Christmas, on October 11 via Gaither Music Group
A Jazzy Little Christmas debuted at No. 1 on Soundscan's Christian Seasonal Sales chart and Southern Gospel Sales chart, Top 10 on Billboard's Jazz Albums chart and Traditional Jazz Albums chart and No. 20 on Billboard's Christian Album Sales chart
Produced by Tony Bennett's former musical director and pianist Billy Stritch along with award-winning producer Wayne Haun and features some of New York's finest musicians
Collection of holiday classics and sacred seasonal songs also includes Ernie Haase original "Christmas in Manhattan" and accompanying music video
Advertised as part of a special television offer and included in Gaither Christmas Catalog Collection
A Jazzy Little Christmas Tour kicked off Nov. 21 and wraps Dec. 22.