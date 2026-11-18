"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
BRANDY & MONICA to Open THE BOY IS MINE VEGAS RESIDENCY at Resorts World May 29, 2027
The residency follows the sold-out co-headlining THE BOY IS MINE arena tour and runs through the Resorts World Theatre.
Following the success of their sold-out co-headlining The Boy Is Mine arena tour, Grammy Award-winning R&B icons Brandy & Monica are bringing The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency to Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, beginning May 29, 2027.
The artist presale opens today, Wednesday, November 18, at 10AM PT, using Monica's presale code MONICAVEGAS. The presale runs through Thursday, November 19, at 11:59PM PT, ahead of the general public on-sale Friday, November 20, at 10AM PT.
The residency was revealed following Brandy & Monica's special performance of their Grammy Award-winning duet 'The Boy Is Mine' on ABC's Dancing with the Stars during the show's Grammy Night. The announcement has since generated widespread national coverage, including Rolling Stone, USA Today, Variety, Billboard, People, Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, E! News, ESSENCE, Complex, EBONY, US Magazine, and TODAY.
Further details on the announcement are available in BroadwayWorld's earlier report.
Tickets & Presale Information
Artist Presale: Wednesday, November 18 at 10AM PT
Monica's Presale Code: MONICAVEGAS
Artist Presale Ends: Thursday, November 19 at 11:59PM PT
General Public On-Sale: Friday, November 20 at 10AM PT
2027 Performance Dates
Saturday, May 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
Sunday, May 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
Wednesday, June 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
Friday, June 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
Saturday, June 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
Friday, July 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
Saturday, July 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
Wednesday, July 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
Friday, July 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
Saturday, July 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre
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