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Following the success of their sold-out co-headlining The Boy Is Mine arena tour, Grammy Award-winning R&B icons Brandy & Monica are bringing The Boy Is Mine Vegas Residency to Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, beginning May 29, 2027.

The artist presale opens today, Wednesday, November 18, at 10AM PT, using Monica's presale code MONICAVEGAS. The presale runs through Thursday, November 19, at 11:59PM PT, ahead of the general public on-sale Friday, November 20, at 10AM PT.

The residency was revealed following Brandy & Monica's special performance of their Grammy Award-winning duet 'The Boy Is Mine' on ABC's Dancing with the Stars during the show's Grammy Night. The announcement has since generated widespread national coverage, including Rolling Stone, USA Today, Variety, Billboard, People, Good Morning America, Entertainment Tonight, E! News, ESSENCE, Complex, EBONY, US Magazine, and TODAY.

Further details on the announcement are available in BroadwayWorld's earlier report.

Tickets & Presale Information

Artist Presale: Wednesday, November 18 at 10AM PT

Monica's Presale Code: MONICAVEGAS

Artist Presale Ends: Thursday, November 19 at 11:59PM PT

General Public On-Sale: Friday, November 20 at 10AM PT

2027 Performance Dates

Saturday, May 29 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Sunday, May 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Wednesday, June 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Friday, June 4 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Saturday, June 5 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Friday, July 9 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Saturday, July 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Wednesday, July 14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Friday, July 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

Saturday, July 17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

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