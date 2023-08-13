BODY AND SOUL to Play Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou in September

Body & Soul Duo came into existence very spontaneously ten years ago when Ekaterina Savva and Renad Nourmanchine met and understood that they get along perfectly together. They share a love of jazz, especially Etta James; and the partnership was formed. Since then, they have constantly performed at different venues in Cyprus, especially in Paphos and Limassol area. And so, it wasn't long before the invitations for private events came at which they still perform with pleasure to this day. They have extensive repertoire of different styles of music but they have come to specialize in blues, jazz and funk. Presented by Music in the Mountains.

BODY AND SOUL

Ekaterina Savvas (voice) and Renad Nourmanchine (piano)

Wednesday 20 September 8pm

Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou

Tickets: €15

Box Office: Tel: 99584871, buy online: Click Here or Email: andrew@musicinthemountains.eu

Food & Accommodation: Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou offers tasty snacks from 6pm until the concert starts. Tel: 99584871. Lofou Tavern is open from 12noon with excellent pre-concert meals; bookings advised. Tel: 25470202. There are seven separate studios with a discount for concert-goers. Tel: 25470202.

Information: www.musicinthemountains.eu. www.agrovino-lofou.com. Facebook: @musicmountainscyprus.

Ekaterina Savva has worked as a professional singer for over 20 years now. She is often compared to Christina Aguilera, Etta James or Joss Stone in voice type and sound and it is no coincidence that these singers' songs are in her repertoire. Ekatarina graduated in Opera Studies at the Mozarteum University in Salzburg and the Guildhall School of Music & Drama. During her studies in Austria, a country with a classical music culture, she studied with some of the most prominent figures in classical music worldwide, among them: the Italian soloist Maestro Antonio Carangelo, the Jewish-American prima Helene Schneiderman, the American vocal pedagogue Prof. Prof. Dr. David Jones and accompanists Dale Fundling, Gaiva Badzinaite, Alessandro Misciasci (Riccardo Muti's long time professional partner and accompanist), the international opera singers Mario Antonio Diaz Varas, Corneliu Murgu, Julie Kaufmann, Barbara Bonney, Ruggiero Raimondi and collborated in performances and projects with Alessandro Misciasci (Italian repertory), Vyara Shuperlieva, Ivor Bolton, Yiannis Hadjilouizou, Guy Chambers and others. After completing her studies in Austria, she won a scholarship for the Guildhall School of Music & Drama where she continued her Master vocal studies and where her vocal teacher was the reknown Australian opera singer Ivonne Kenny and her Russian repertory studies with the distinguished pianist and vocal coach Lada Valesova. Ekaterina has appered numerous times on small and big stages, in the Salzburg Festival, Salzburg Landes Theater, Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Rialto Theatre, Kurion Amphitheatre, in different operatic roles and concerts as well as held her solo concerts, charity as well as for German nobility in Austria and Germany, the UK and Cyprus. She teaches classical vocals in her private vocal studio in Paphos, and one of her students recently got accepted to study classical vocals at the renowned Codarts University of Arts, Rotterdam and is currently preparing different students for university exams as well as for the biggest TV singing competitions such as "The X Factor", "The Voice" and "Britain's Got Talent". She has also taken part in many international singing competitions, among which Sylvester Levay Musical Competition-Munich, Evergreen Fest-Sofia, in which she won 1st Prize, and has done masterclasses with the international opera stars Barbara Bonney, Ruggiero Raimondi, Julie Kaufmann, Maestro Antonio Carangelo and others. Recently, she became one of the finalists in the TV vocal competition "The Voice of Bulgaria" 2021. Ekaterina is currently working on her author songs as well as performing regularly in different venues in Paphos and Limassol areas, in private events around Cyprus, and has upcoming solo concerts and concert invitations on her schedule for years to come.

Renad Nourmanchine (piano) studied classical and jazz piano and worked as a keyboard player for rock groups, jazz ensembles and as a classical soloist before settling in Cyprus. He plays regularly in Paphos as part of a jazz quartet and as soloist.

Agrovino Wine Bar Lofou was established in Lofou in 2015 and offers a large selection of Cypriot wines, spirits, fresh juices, beers, coffees and a small snack menu including pizza, platters and salad etc. It is open from 1pm daily, except Tuesdays, and is a wonderfully atmospheric venue for live music. Tel: 99584871.

Lofou Tavern offers well-known authentic Cypriot delicacies, as well as the a la carte menu, and combine it with wonderful Cypriot wine. It is open all day: 12noon - 9pm with excellent pre-concert meals; bookings advised. Tel: 25470202.

Agrovino Studios is a group of seven separate studios, each with its own unique character providing accommodation for 2 - 5 people. The studios all have kitchen, heating and internet. Tel: 25470202.

Agrovino is a village complex comprising of a separate tavern, wine bar and accommodation, each within walking distance, that combines Cypriot hospitality and traditional architecture and cuisine. Mr. Costas was the first resident of the village to set up a business in Lofou, since the village was abandoned in the old days, with the opening of the tavern in 1992. With his passion and hard work, as well as with the help of his large family, he managed in a few years to make the tavern famous both locally and internationally. If you are looking for a landscape with a rich architectural character and history, then Lofou is the perfect destination. Visit www.agrovino-lofou.com for details.

Lofou village is located to the north-west of Limassol, just 26Km from the city. It is on an average altitude of 780M and surrounded by the neighbouring communities of Pera Pedi to the north (around 6.5Km) and Agios Therapon to the southwest (about 4.5Km). Starting from the Troodos round-about and moving north, after passing the community of Alassa, head northwest, following the signs to Lofou and Agios Therapon. The route from Limassol takes about half an hour by car.

Music in the Mountains was founded in 2005 by Pam Groves, Mike Groves and Andrew Oliver. It was created in order to present a wide range of high-quality concerts in all musical genres in the mountain villages in the Limassol and Paphos regions, including Lofou, Trimiklini, Silikou and Ineia as well as occasional events in Limassol and Paphos.