BLOODSPORTS Share TEN THOUSAND FEET Single Ahead of European Tour

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New York band bloodsports have shared their new single 'Ten Thousand Feet,' available everywhere now. Written with each member of the five-piece contributing parts and sections shaped by live performances, the song has been a staple of their set for the past year. The lyrics circle a restless boredom and the frustration that comes with it, drawing on the life of former MLB player Joe Sprinz.

''Ten Thousand Feet' was a very collaborative effort; we all wrote parts of it at different times or just by jamming out sections and putting it together as a group, so it feels very rewarding to have it finally out in the world especially after playing it live for the last year or so,' bloodsports share. 'Lyrically, this song is an attempt to explain a certain malaise or boredom that I was feeling at the time, and the sort of restless, unknowing, bird's-eye view anger that comes with that, referencing a story about a baseball player named Joe Sprinz, which we encourage everyone to read if they get the chance.'

The single marks the band's first new music since their debut LP, Anything Can Be A Hammer, released last October. Across nine tracks, the album pushed bloodsports' disjointed guitars and cutting lyricism into more dynamic territory, and was previewed with the singles 'Rosary,' 'Calvin,' and 'Rot.'

Since the record's release, bloodsports have played festivals like SXSW and Total Bummer Festival and shared stages alongside They Are Gutting A Body of Water, MX LONELY, UNIVERSITY, and more. This fall they wrapped a run of North American dates with Flooding, before heading overseas for their first European tour. The run kicked off last night at Mucho Flow Festival in Guimarães, Portugal, and includes Pitchfork Festival in Paris on November 6 and London on November 7, London Calling Festival in Amsterdam, and Les Nuits Weekender in Brussels. Club dates follow across Belgium, Luxembourg, and the UK, closing November 14 in Manchester.

For more information, follow the band on Instagram at @bloodsportsonline.

BLOODSPORTS LIVE 2026

OCTOBER 31 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – London Calling Festival †

NOVEMBER 01 – Brussels, Belgium – Les Nuits Weekender †

NOVEMBER 02 – Leffinge, Belgium – De Zwerver

NOVEMBER 04 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg – Rotondes

NOVEMBER 06 – Paris, France – Pitchfork Festival †

NOVEMBER 07 – London, UK – Pitchfork Festival †

NOVEMBER 09 – Bristol, UK – Exchange Basement

NOVEMBER 10 – Brighton, UK – Green Door Store

NOVEMBER 11 – London, UK – Windmill

NOVEMBER 12 – Leeds, UK – Oporto

NOVEMBER 13 – Liverpool, UK – Quarry

NOVEMBER 14 – Manchester, UK – Yes

† Festival appearance

ABOUT BLOODSPORTS

Taking over the sweaty New York venues and curbside congregations that came to be synonymous with the name, bloodsports have become an undeniable force. A year after the release of their debut LP Anything Can Be A Hammer via New York/Nashville label Good English Records, the band's latest lineup of Sam Murphy (guitar/vocals), Jeremy Mock (guitar), Liv Eriksen (bass/vocals) and Scott Hale (drums) continues to find solace in the capitulation of sonic strain, where angular sedition blends with economical melodies that lighten the load of the self-destruction these songs embrace.

As bold as their landscapes have been prior, Anything Can Be A Hammer found the band embracing a more dynamic approach, maturing in their techniques as the songs brim over with subtle fixations, balancing a steady pace of experimentation and curiosity amongst the rhythmic blows and befuddling depths the band confidently explores. Fragile, yet abundant, bloodsports lean into a patience that plays to our own interior designs, with Murphy's lyricism a notion of both what we know and what we think we know, coming to the fore when our obsessions are at large. It's an album that's got blood in its veins and a finger on the pulse.

Photo Credit: William Green @myth_dealer [Download Hi-Res]







Photo Credit: William Green @myth_dealer [Download Hi-Res]

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