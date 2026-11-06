BINA. Releases Mixtape SOFT RAGE, Announces UK and EU Tour

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Today [Friday 6th November 2026] the cutting-edge, south-London, genre-blending, rule-breaking artist BINA. releases her highly anticipated mixtape SOFT RAGE via Platoon, with an official music video for the focus track 'Money Sexy' dropping today @10am.

At its core, SOFT RAGE is about reclaiming anger as an emotion that doesn't need to be hidden or apologised for. It encourages listeners to face difficult emotions and release them in healthy ways rather than suppress them - highlighting how anger and softness can coexist, and the vulnerability that has carried us through life is worth holding onto. Its world draws on influences from Frank Ocean, Tame Impala, Nirvana and Kelela, Tracey Emin's confessional art, and films that straddle reality and fantasy, from Fight Club and Mulholland Drive to Enter the Void and Oldboy.

The mixtape's title has been part of BINA.'s vocabulary for some time, tracing back to 'Dopamine' from her previous project, Chaos Is Her Name, a song whose fearlessness gave her the confidence to push the boundaries of her sonic and creative world. On SOFT RAGE, BINA. leans deeper into her indie, rock and punk influences with a more seasoned sound, driven by grungy textures, layered live instrumentation, sharp, tongue-in-cheek lyricism and her distinctive, wide-ranging vocals.

When speaking about the mixtape BINA. said:

'Soft Rage is a concept I came up with 3 years ago to describe the more fearless, emotionally open direction I was moving in with my music. I've always been vulnerable in my songwriting, but this time I gave myself permission to feel and show more dimensions, embrace my contradictions, and integrate every side of myself.'

Touching on the sonic world of the project, BINA. highlighted that:

'These songs bring together all my influences: the soul music my parents listened to when I was a kid; the jazz I trained my ear and voice on; mixed with the expansive sounds I came to love in my teens from artists like Tame Impala, Kelela, The Internet, Paramore and Nirvana; my choral influences from time spent in Chamber Choir and Gospel Choir throughout in secondary school. Exploring all my sonic influences in one place cohesively was a brave challenge I took on because it excited me and scared me a little. And I'm glad I did.'

Opening with the dreamy, woozy 'Send Help', BINA. explores the selfish impulse of recognising that a relationship is nearing its end, yet continuing to hold on to someone because of the emotional support they provide. From there, the project moves into the previously released 'The Art Of Anger', a tone-setting track that sits alongside other familiar releases, including 'R U OK?' featuring Tkay Maidza, and 'Zombies', which brings the project to a close.

'Upside Down' was written in the aftermath of BINA.'s phone breaking, which unexpectedly offered a moment of freedom from the constant doom, outrage and noise of the internet. The brooding, shadowy 'EMERGENCY' sees BINA. delve further into the feelings we're conditioned to suppress, while the bass-heavy, thrumming 'Anyone' finds her in full confrontation mode.

Finally, the psych-rock-leaning focus track 'Money Sexy', accompanied by colourful visuals directed by NIYADRE, stems from a curiosity about how newfound wealth and success can expose deeper insecurities around body image and worthiness. Written from the perspective of a woman watching her friend change before her eyes, the song examines the pursuit of cosmetic procedures in the hope of finding greater confidence, whilst these changes only seem to magnify the insecurities her friend is trying to escape, and never seem to yield the joy and peace she's actually seeking.

With SOFT RAGE, BINA. enters a defining new chapter in her career, delivering some of her boldest and most assured work to date. Blending unapologetic honesty with fearless experimentation, she continues to shape a world entirely her own, embracing contradiction, challenging convention and making space for the feelings we're so often taught to suppress.

Taking this chapter to the stage, BINA. has announced her UK and EU SOFT RAGE SOCIETY Tour, arriving in February 2027. Kicking off in London on the 11th February, the tour will see BINA. bring her uncompromising sound and fierce live energy to Amsterdam on 12th February and Paris on 13th February, before wrapping up in Berlin on 15th February. Tickets are available here.

Tour Dates

Thu 11 Feb 2027 - London, United Kingdom - Colors

Fri 12 Feb 2027 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

Sat 13 Feb 2027 - Paris, France - Babadoum

Mon 15 Feb 2027 - Berlin, Germany - Berghain

SOFT RAGE Tracklist

Send Help

The Art of Anger

EMERGENCY

R U OK? Ft. Tkay Maidza

Money Sexy

Upside Down

Anyone

Zombies

Since debuting in 2019 with her EP Humble Abode, BINA. has captivated audiences through her ability to transcend genre boundaries, blending harsh and delicate sonic textures and seamlessly moving from bedroom pop to experimental jazz and now indie/punk. Through her music, BINA. chronicles the journey of a young Black woman navigating self-discovery and identity, crafting immersive soundscapes that invite listeners into her world. A true multi-hyphenate, she is also a visual artist, DJ, and model, having collaborated with brands including Miu Miu, having recently performed at their Miu Miu Literary Club launch in Milan, Nike, VANS, Lazy OAF, and Doc Martens, and walked for Anciela London at Fashion Week.

Following the momentum of her sophomore EP, This Is Not A Film and standout singles such as 'Just A Sec' and 'Dark Cloud' - which earned support from BBC 1XTRA, The FADER, and Lyrical Lemonade - BINA.'s released her third EP, Chaos Is Her Name, which marked a defining breakthrough moment. The project not only amassed 20+ Million streams but firmly established her as an experimental, avant-garde, sonic polymath, who is creating a sound that feels raw, emotionally charged and authentic.

With over 46K Instagram followers, recent support from the likes of Dazed, British Vogue, Glamcult, DIY, Dork, METAL, The Line of Best Fit, CLASH and co-signs from Kojey Radical, Amaarae, Joy Crookes, KOKOROKO, Yseult, Nai Pal (Haitus Kaiyote) and Isaiah Rashad, BINA. continues to soar. Following her sold-out European mini-tour and acclaimed singles 'Tracy Beaker' and 'Pendulum,' she joined Little Simz and Hope Tala on tour in autumn 2025. Prior to this, she performed a sold-out headline show at The Lower Third and completed a UK & EU tour supporting Yazmin Lacey as well as a successful international tour alongside BLK ODYSSY. Fearless and ever-evolving, BINA. stands as a defining voice of her generation, representing an artist who is rewriting the rules on her own terms.

Photo Credit: Alina Negoita









Photo Credit: Alina Negoita

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