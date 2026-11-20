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K-pop group BIGBANG released a surprise new digital single, 'GiiiRIP.' Arriving just three months after their previous release, 'BiiiG,' the new track continues the group's 20th-anniversary celebrations, showcasing the unmistakable confidence, musical identity, and commanding presence that have defined BIGBANG throughout their career. Listen here.

Driven by hard-hitting beats and intense synths, 'GiiiRIP' delivers a bold message of self-assurance. Its infectious rhythm and repetitive hook create an instantly addictive sound, while the contrast between soaring melodies and a powerful bassline builds tension before erupting into an explosive, high-energy drop. The track also features an interpolation of Kelis' 'Milkshake,' originally written by Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams, adding a playful twist to its production.

G-DRAGON contributed lyrics and composition to the track, while TAEYANG also participated in writing the lyrics. Longtime collaborator TEDDY joined the production, bringing his signature touch to the track's dynamic sound.

Having each explored their own musical paths, the three members reunite with stronger chemistry and a shared passion for pushing creative boundaries. Reflecting BIGBANG's extraordinary journey and enduring influence, 'GiiiRIP' captures the group's unmistakable ability to command attention and inspire an overwhelming response wherever they go. For BIGBANG, a standing ovation is no longer an extraordinary gesture, but an instinctive reaction to their presence.

The release arrives amid BIGBANG's ongoing 20th-anniversary celebrations and the acclaimed BIGBANG 2026-2027 WORLD TOUR < XX : COSMOS >, which has included sold out stadiums around the world. A newly added date at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on March 13, 2027 will conclude the U.S. leg of the tour with their final North American show. Visit Ticketmaster for tickets and more information.

Tomorrow, November 21, BIGBANG will also take the stage at the 2026 MAMA AWARDS at Kyocera Dome Osaka in Japan, bringing their celebrated stage presence to one of the year's biggest global music events.

Additional projects and activities will follow as BIGBANG continues to celebrate 20 years of music and their lasting impact on K-pop around the world.

The group's previous single and tour launch were covered earlier: BIGBANG Release BiiiG Single, Launch World Tour XX: COSMOS Aug 21.

Remaining Tour Dates

Fri, Nov 27, 2026 – Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Sat, Nov 28, 2026 – Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Sun, Nov 29, 2026 – Osaka – Kyocera Dome Osaka

Sat, Dec 5, 2026 – Nagoya – Vantelin Dome Nagoya

Sun, Dec 6, 2026 – Nagoya – Vantelin Dome Nagoya

Sun, Dec 13, 2026 – Tokyo – Tokyo Dome

Mon, Dec 14, 2026 – Tokyo – Tokyo Dome

Tues, Dec 15, 2026 – Tokyo – Tokyo Dome

Sat, Dec 26, 2026 – Fukuoka – Mizuho PayPay Dome FUKUOKA

Sun, Dec 27, 2026 – Fukuoka – Mizuho PayPay Dome FUKUOKA

Sat, Jan 9, 2027 – Kuala Lumpur – TM Stadium Nasional

Sat, Jan 10, 2027 – Kuala Lumpur – TM Stadium Nasional

Sat, Jan 16, 2027 – Jakarta – Jakarta International Stadium

Sat, Jan 17, 2027 – Jakarta – Jakarta International Stadium

Sat, Feb 20, 2027 – Manila – SMDC Festival Grounds

Fri, Feb 26, 2027 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium

Sat, Feb 27, 2027 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium

Sun, Feb 28, 2027 – Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium

Saturday, March 13, 2027 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium*

*Recently added

About BIGBANG

BIGBANG is a boy group launched by YG Entertainment in 2006. Since the release of their debut single 'Bigbang,' the group has grown into a top-tier global act, producing numerous hit songs such as 'Lie,' 'Last Farewell,' 'Haru Haru,' 'FANTASTIC BABY,' and 'BANG BANG BANG.'

Dominating domestic and international music charts while sweeping grand prizes at major awards ceremonies, BIGBANG has earned recognition for the limitless capabilities of both the group and its individual members as musicians. In 2022, they released the digital single 'Still Life,' reaffirming their commanding presence across the global music market.

Transcending K-pop to become a cultural icon spanning live performance, fashion, and popular culture as a whole, BIGBANG has proven their worldwide influence by selling out world tours across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Reuniting to mark their 20th debut anniversary, the group announced their legendary comeback on the stage of the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in the United States. Drawing an explosive response from the local crowd, BIGBANG proved that they still have what it takes. On August 19, their actual 20th debut anniversary, BIGBANG released the new digital single 'BiiiG,' their first new song in 4 years. Three months later, in November, they released another new digital single 'GiiiRIP.' Beginning with the Goyang concert, they are currently connecting with global fans through a world tour extending to North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Zach Bryan, Sabrina Carpenter, Kenny Chesney, Luke Combs, Celine Dion, Elton John, Carin León, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Ed SHeeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Cárdenas Marketing Network, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, MCT Agentur, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.

Follow BIGBANG: https://lnk.to/BIGBANG_

Photo Credit: YG Entertainment







Photo Credit: YG Entertainment

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