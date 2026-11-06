BEL Shares New Single "American Dream" Following 2025 Debut Album Holy Grail

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LA-based artist BEL (née Isabel Whelan) has shared her new single, 'American Dream,' a nostalgic earworm that showcases BEL's velvet vocals over sun-kissed indie pop hooks.

BEL explains, 'It's a reflective song about dreams and how they evolve over the span of ten years. When you're seventeen, the main question everyone asks is, 'What do you want to do with your life?' By your late twenties, that question shifts to, 'Did you actually do what you said you wanted to do?'' Adding, 'I wrote it while reflecting on those moments coming home to my hometown for holidays and seeing so many people I grew up with getting married, buying houses, and starting families, while I'm living in a completely different world and timeline in LA, pursuing a creative career. It's about fantasizing about an alternate version of myself who chose a simpler life, and reflecting on everything that can happen in a decade—the disillusionment, the unexpected turns, and the resilience it takes to keep going.'

Listen to 'American Dream'

The track is the first new single since her critically acclaimed 2025 debut full-length, Holy Grail, which was produced by Jason Vance Harris (Beabadoobee, Role Model, Juliet Ivy) and featured collaborations with artists and producers such as Miya Folick, Sarah Tudzin (Boygenius, Illuminati Hotties), and John Mark Nelson (Suki Waterhouse, Shaboozey).

Originally hailing from the small town of Clovis, CA, BEL blends a folk songwriter's heart with the alluring polish of a classic pop artist. Raised in a bilingual household as the youngest of five, she first found her creative footing in theater, choir, violin, and harmonizing in the car with her Argentine mother to '70s icons like Joni Mitchell, Joan Baez, and Stevie Nicks. Her journey from DIY beginnings to full-time musician wasn't seamless—quitting a 9-to-5 came with plenty of doubt—but BEL's leap of faith now defines her journey. Her debut full-length, Holy Grail, reflects this ascent, centered on 'letting go of expectations and trusting the process of chasing your dreams.'

For more news and updates from BEL, please visit https://belwhelanmusic.com.

BEL's socials: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Website

Photo Credit: SJ Spreng | DownloadHERE







Photo Credit: SJ Spreng | DownloadHERE

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