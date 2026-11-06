B2K Releases First Studio Album in Nearly 24 Years With ECLIPSE via BPC Music Group

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Platinum-selling R&B group B2K returned on November 6, 2026, with ECLIPSE, its first studio album in nearly 24 years, via BPC Music Group. Original members Omarion, J-Boog, Lil' Fizz and Raz-B reunite on the thirteen-track project, which arrives alongside the new single 'Co-Sign,' produced and written by The Underdogs. ECLIPSE is available now on all major streaming platforms.

The lead single 'Mileage' reached the Top 15 at R&B/Hip-Hop radio and No. 1 on Apple Music's R&B Songs and R&B Videos charts. ECLIPSE is the inaugural album release from BPC Music Group.

The album features production from Sean Garrett, The Underdogs, Troy Taylor, Hitmaka, Blaq Tuxedo, Lil Ronnie, Kenneth 'KP' Paige and Ethos, with songwriting contributions from B2K, The Underdogs, Eric Bellinger, Ant Clemons and Tyree Hawkins, among others.

The rollout began in July with 'Mileage,' which debuted at No. 38 on Billboard's Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart, marking B2K's first entry on the chart in more than two decades and its seventh career entry. The single climbed to No. 23 on the Billboard tally, reached the Top 15 at R&B/Hip-Hop radio, and hit No. 1 on both Apple Music's R&B Songs and R&B Videos charts.

B2K followed in October with 'Lil Freak,' an Atlanta bass-inspired track produced by Lil Ronnie, Slikk Muzik and Kelby on the Track. Released with an official visualizer, the track pairs the group's signature vocal chemistry with a bass-heavy groove built for the dance floor.

Ahead of the album's release, B2K celebrated its return with an exclusive performance on NBC's TODAY on November 4, delivering a medley that paired new music from ECLIPSE with the group's signature hits.

Earlier this fall, the group shared new footage from Atlanta and from studio sessions with Sean Garrett; BroadwayWorld previously reported on that behind-the-scenes look.

What the Members Said

'ECLIPSE is a celebration of our brotherhood, growth, and legacy. 25 years later, we're still making history.' states Raz B of B2K.

'20+ years later, the stars have aligned. It's been so much fun bringing this project to life, and that energy speaks for itself in every track. Enjoy the music. Get ready for the ECLIPSE. B2K 2026. No, we don't miss,' said Omarion of B2K.

'We're proud to share this next chapter with our fans. ECLIPSE is a moment we've all been waiting for!' exclaims Fizz of B2K.

'Being able to reunite with my brothers and give our fans new music after 24 years is something I'm truly proud of,' says J Boog of B2K.

About BPC Music Group

ECLIPSE is the inaugural album release from BPC Music Group, the label founded by Black Promoters Collective partners Gary Guidry and Troy Brown. Black Promoters Collective also presented the Boys 4 Life Tour, the nationwide arena run that brought B2K and Bow Wow back together onstage.

'We've worked with B2K on stage for years, and ECLIPSE is the natural next step: new music from four artists who still have plenty to say,' said Gary Guidry, CEO of BPC Music Group.

BPC Music Group, established in 2025 by Gary Guidry and Troy Brown, partners in the Black Promoters Collective, was founded on a commitment to artist development, creative freedom, and Black ownership. Dedicated to releasing music that moves culture forward, the label's growing roster includes Bow Wow, whose 2025 single 'Use Me,' featuring Chris Brown, debuted at No. 1 on the R&B radio chart.

About B2K

B2K has earned seven Billboard Hot 100 entries, including the No. 1 smash 'Bump, Bump, Bump,' and two RIAA-certified platinum albums, B2K and Pandemonium! The group's self-titled debut reached No. 1 on Billboard's Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and No. 2 on the Billboard 200.

The group's three BET Awards include the 2002 Viewer's Choice Award for 'Uh Huh,' followed by Best Group and the Viewer's Choice Award for 'Bump, Bump, Bump' in 2003. B2K also earned a Billboard Music Award for R&B/Hip-Hop Single Sales Track of the Year for 'Uh Huh,' three Soul Train Music Awards for B2K, Pandemonium! and 'Bump, Bump, Bump,' and a 2003 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Award for Favorite Music Group.

From 'Uh Huh,' 'Gots Ta Be' and 'Why I Love You' to 'Girlfriend' and 'Bump, Bump, Bump,' B2K soundtracked a generation's coming-of-age years. The group's signature choreography and the members' roles in the 2004 dance film You Got Served made them a fixture on screen as well as on the charts.

B2K is an American R&B boy band that rose to prominence in the early 2000s with their smooth vocals, infectious dance routines, and charismatic appeal. Comprised of Omarion, Lil' Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B, the group became one of the defining acts of their era with chart-topping hits including 'Bump, Bump, Bump,' 'Uh Huh,' 'Why I Love You,' and 'Girlfriend.' More than two decades after their debut, B2K continues to resonate with audiences across generations, with their successful reunion and sold-out Boys 4 Life Tour reaffirming the group's lasting impact on R&B and their status as one of the most influential boy bands of the early 2000s.

With ECLIPSE, all four members give fans a new reason to turn the volume up.





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