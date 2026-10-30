Ava Liv Mabry Releases CRYING WOLF, Reimagining Classic Fable

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Putting a clever, lovestruck twist on the classic fable The Boy Who Cried Wolf, Ava Liv Mabry chronicles the dizzying highs and inevitable letdowns of a twenty-something hopeless romantic with her new song 'Crying Wolf,' out today via Blue Highway Records. Set against a gentle guitar melody and shimmering strings, the song captures the all-too-familiar experience of getting swept up in a new romance, daydreaming about forever and being absolutely certain you've found 'the one,' only to discover he wasn't Prince Charming after all. Yet no matter how many times love proves her wrong, she can't help believing the next one just might be forever.

Co-written with Jake Etheridge, Louis Johnson and Sam Tinnesz, 'Crying Wolf' finds Ava pairing her signature diary-entry vulnerability with a dose of self-awareness as she confronts her own heart-on-her-sleeve innocence and knack for falling hard before the story's even begun.

Ava's perspective and charm continue to connect with fans, surpassing 67 million total video views (and counting) on TikTok and Instagram. This rapid digital growth is seamlessly transferring to live venues: the artist packed out her debut headline concert at Nashville's Cannery Hall over the summer and captivated new audiences while touring as support for Jenna Raine and Jenna Davis throughout the fall. For more information, visit avalivsmusic.com.

About Ava Liv Mabry

Ava Liv Mabry is the kind of artist who feels instantly familiar: a best friend, a big sister, the girl next door. She's a modern American sweetheart whose songs read like diary entries, soundtracking first loves, family traditions and hometown memories. Grounded in her faith and deeply connected to her roots, the Tennessee-based singer-songwriter grew up on gospel music, singing in her church choir before she began busking on the streets of Franklin at 13 years old. In 2024, she became the youngest-ever recipient of the Songwriters Hall of Fame's Abe Olman Scholarship for Songwriting Excellence, joining previous honorees including Lori McKenna, Jordan Davis, John Legend, Amy Allen and Emily Warren.

Early releases including 'Dreamboat,' 'Roman Empire,' 'Generations' and 'Five Year Plan' landed on coveted editorial playlists including Spotify's Fresh Finds and Apple Music's Breaking Singer-Songwriter, which established Ava as an artist to watch. Resonating with listeners across the country as she tours alongside Jenna Raine and Jenna Davis, Ava's music has already found homes on screen, with sync placements in Hallmark films including Missing The Boat, Villa Amore and Falling Together, as well as Netflix's Calabasas Confidential. With recent releases including 'Audrey' and 'Crying Wolf,' Ava looks beyond the glitz and glamour with admiration, curiosity, and relatable storytelling. More new music is on the way showcasing Ava's bright, melody-forward sound, infectious hooks and buoyant production with an organic, heart-first warmth that keeps her sharp, conversational storytelling front and center.

Photo Credit: Blue Highway Records









Photo Credit: Blue Highway Records

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