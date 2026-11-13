Athena Andreadis Releases Covers Album UNCOVERED, Recalls Olympic Hymn Performance

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Anglo-Greek singer-songwriter Athena Andreadis has released a new album, Uncovered, a collection of covers that, in her words, 'tells the story of my journey from London, where I was born, to Greece, where I grew up, and Los Angeles, where I chose to make my home.'

'Each song pays tribute to artists who have influenced me or with whom I've collaborated, including Leonard Cohen, whose connection to Greece made his tribute especially meaningful. Woven throughout the album is a distinctly Greek thread, from its musical influences to the sound of the laouto (the traditional Greek lute). I had the joy of working with an all-star band, including Tommy King (HAIM, RAYE), David Levita (Lana Del Rey, Sara Bareilles) and Jonathan Flaugher (Lady Blackbird), with production by Ethan Allen (Ben Harper, Mavis Staples),' shares the artist.

The album, out now, features renditions of older songs with a Greek twist that reveal her musical roots. It draws on artists she has collaborated with, such as Leonard Cohen, and singers who have influenced her, like Linda Ronstadt and Maria Callas, as well as songwriters who influenced her early on, including The Rolling Stones and Nick Cave in the UK, and Manos Hadjidakis and the Greek music she grew up with.

Olympic Hymn Performance

Andreadis was recently chosen to sing the Olympic Hymn for the upcoming Olympics. On 10 September 2026, she performed the Olympic Anthem at the Panathenaic Stadium in Athens during the Lighting and Handover Ceremony for the flame of the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games, to rave reviews.

Born in Greece, re-imagined in Los Angeles where she lives, and sung for the world, Andreadis's interpretation of the Olympic Hymn reflects both the ancient origins of the Games and the creative spirit of the city that will welcome them in 2028. As a Greek-American artist based in Los Angeles, classically and jazz-trained, bilingual in Greek and English, and able to move between contemporary and operatic registers, she preserved the Hymn's dignity while giving its poetry a renewed emotional immediacy.

About Athena Andreadis

Athena Andreadis is a classically trained, globally celebrated Anglo-Greek singer-songwriter with several records and awards, including Best Folk Singer-Songwriter Album at the Independent Music Awards (USA). She sang on the Greek-influenced 'Travelling Light' with Leonard Cohen (the record also received a Grammy Award for 'You Want It Darker'). She has sold out international shows, topped the UK charts, and Greek charts, as well as the US charts. Her songs have been licensed, synced and featured internationally on television series, movies, TV commercials, BBC radio stations, and shows on US channels from NBC and CBS to Netflix. Her music was part of the Visit England campaign during the London Olympics, while Channel 5 and Sky Arts created a documentary in the UK about Andreadis's work, which has been recognized as unique and powerful (Billboard Magazine) as well as brave and original (The Guardian, UK).

She has collaborated with renowned artists, producers and songwriters from Songwriters Hall of Fame member Billy Steinberg to Leonard Cohen, and has performed internationally with artists like celebrated tenor Andrea Bocelli.

She has been selling out her own tours, headlining concert halls and festivals around the world, from the Royal Festival Hall, the Troubadour and Glastonbury in the UK, to Megaro Mousikis in Athens with Dimitra Galani and Wilshire Ebell Theatre (LA) with tenor Frangoulis, and legendary composer Markopoulos (on record too with Dalaras), and has performed at festivals including SXSW in the U.S.A.

Rolling Stone magazine talked about Andreadis's environmental work as an ambassador of the Plastic Pollution Coalition (PPC, USA) alongside other notable individuals (Jeff Bridges and Bonnie Raitt). Her philanthropic work includes performing and writing songs for NGOs such as Concern Worldwide (UK/Ireland humanitarian aid). She performed for Cradle to Cradle (USA) in New York City, where she sang songs she wrote inspired by solutions to environmental pollution issues and world peace. She performed at the LA Insight event at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in LA supporting mental health, and sang for Save The Children campaigns in both the UK and Germany. Starbucks also selected Andreadis as their exclusive artist to feature her albums to help raise money for local charities in Greece.

Andreadis has performed the US national anthem 'The Star-Spangled Banner' in LA at the Huffington Center (St Sophia) in Los Angeles. Andrea Bocelli selected her as the Greek singer with the 3-octave range, who can sing opera and pop equally effortlessly, to perform a varied repertoire with him, including opera. She is seen as an 'ambassador' for Hellenic music, a singer who has become a bridge between LA and Greece.

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