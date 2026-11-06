Ashley Cooke Releases First-Ever Holiday EP WRAPPED With Two Original Songs

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Country hitmaker Ashley Cooke has released wrapped, her first-ever holiday EP. Out now via Big Loud Records/Back Blocks Music, the project features two all-new original songs alongside three renditions of timeless Christmas favorites.

Blending classic Christmas nostalgia with Cooke's Country charm, wrapped offers up everything from the wistful balladry of 'have yourself a merry little christmas' to the breezy retro fun of 'jingle bell rock.' Along with its title track (a blissed-out love song released last month), its originals include the EP-opening 'secret santa': a bright and boppy plea for Saint Nick to bring her a baby-blue-eyed heartthrob who's equal parts naughty and nice. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the EP's announcement and the premiere of its title track.

Produced by Jacob Durrett (Morgan Wallen, Cole Swindell), wrapped unfolds in a warm and radiant sound brought to life with top-notch musicians like multi-award-winning session guitarist Tom Bukovac (Carrie Underwood, Ella Langley) and drummer Jerry Roe (Luke Combs, Riley Green). One of the project's most tenderhearted moments, 'silent night (with the cooke family)' finds several of Cooke's nearest and dearest joining in for a pedal-steel-tinged take on the beloved Christmas carol. Next, on 'jingle bell rock,' her sister Jenn Cooke and mother Beth Cooke return for a harmony-laced and sweetly rollicking finale to the EP.

Another high point in a career-defining year for Cooke, wrapped arrives just a few months after her acclaimed self-titled sophomore album — a deeply candid body of work written in real time as a relationship blossomed and burned out. Mainly produced by the legendary Dann Huff (Rascal Flatts, Taylor Swift), the 15-song LP includes Country radio hits like the unapologetic 'the hell you are' and seductively soulful 'baby blues.' With over 90.5 million streams to date, the latter track reached No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway's Hot 30 Countdown, climbed Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart, and led to a buzzworthy official music video co-starring Cooke and superstar comedian Matt Rife.

Tonight (11/6), Cooke will take the stage at Coyote Joe's in Charlotte, NC, for the latest stop on the baby blues world tour — a global headline run set to wrap up on February 25 at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. After completing the tour's current leg tomorrow night (11/7) at Georgia Theatre in Athens, GA, she'll resume the 31-date trek early next year with a series of UK shows, including famed venues like The Limelight 1 in Belfast (1/22) and Koko in London (1/29). For more info on all upcoming live dates, visit ashleycooke.com.

Tracklist

1. 'secret santa' (Ashley Cooke, Lauren Hungate, Alysa Vanderheym, Ben Williams)

2. 'have yourself a merry little christmas' (Ralph Blane, Hugh Martin)

3. 'wrapped' (Ashley Cooke, Lauren Hungate, Jimmy Robbins, Alysa Vanderheym, Ben Williams)

4. 'silent night (with the cooke family)' (Public domain)

5. 'jingle bell rock' (Joseph Carleton Beal, James Ross Boothe)

All songs produced by Jacob Durrett

About Ashley Cooke

One of Country's most magnetic young storytellers, Ashley Cooke made her unforgettable debut with 2023's shot in the dark and soon scored her first Country radio No. 1 with 'your place' — a GOLD-certified, Billboard Hot 100-charting hit that later won a 2024 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Female Video of the Year. With a voice that carries both tenderness and quiet confidence, she's since garnered nominations for New Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards and Best New Country Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. While building up an acclaimed body of work including 2025's ace — a nine-song project featuring her Country radio smash 'the hell you are' and longtime fan favorite 'baby blues' (a No. 1 hit on SiriusXM The Highway's Hot 30 Countdown) — Cooke has collaborated with major artists ranging from Pop superstar Joe Jonas ('All I Forgot') to Country hitmaker Brantley Gilbert ('Over When We're Sober'). Known for her emotionally charged and high-energy live show, she's also toured with heavy-hitters like Luke Bryan, Parker McCollum, Kane Brown, and Jon Pardi. As her profile continues to rise, Cooke made a cameo appearance in March on CBS' Marshals (the newly launched spinoff of the blockbuster Western saga Yellowstone), just before heading overseas for C2C: Country to Country 2026 (including a performance at the iconic O2 Arena in London). Following the release of her self-titled sophomore album, she recently embarked on the baby blues world tour — a 31-date global headline run continuing through February 25 at the legendary Ryman Auditorium.

Photo Credit: Brayln Kelly Smith









Photo Credit: Brayln Kelly Smith

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