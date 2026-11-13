My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Asaf Avidan Releases LOST BALLADS, PART 1 and Announces North American Tour Feb. 15-27
The acclaimed Israeli singer-songwriter's four-song collection of forgotten songs includes the track Prelude to Diaspora, which arrives with a new visualizer.
Acclaimed artist Asaf Avidan has released Lost Ballads, Part 1, a four-song collection of forgotten songs, written in the past decade, which never found a place in any of Avidan's albums. An almost opposite approach to Avidan's 2025 maximalist album, UNFURL, Lost Ballads is purposefully modest, calling back on Avidan's former influences of the great singer songwriters, pushing to the forefront lyrics, melodies, and sincere presentation. The project will be released as two separate EP's, with four songs in each, recorded at Miraval Studios and performed intimately with a string quartet.
With the release, Avidan shares a visualizer for second single 'Prelude to Diaspora' and announces his first North American live dates since 2016, kicking off February 15 in Boston and wrapping February 27 in Los Angeles, with dates in Montreal, Toronto, Denver and San Francisco.
Using the visceral historical depictions of the sacking of Jerusalem by the Romans as a way to describe the anguish of a dying relationship in 'Prelude to Diaspora,' is perhaps to be expected by Avidan, who has in the past used Greek and Judaeo-Christian mythology and history for his metaphorical world. To know that this violence was the shattering point of a people who will be condemned to be nomads for two millennia, gives a clear vision of what Avidan sees as the fatalistic end in the horizon for his love as he sings through the rubble and flames of their relationship.
There are many songs in the writing process that don't make the cut. They are left in a limbo of existence, known only to the artist, and a few close conspirators. Most of these fade out of existence and are lost in time… but these songs were not of that nature. They had the kind of persistent merit that runts of the litter have. They stayed, and waited, and survived patiently in that void.
'When I set out on the wild adventure of writing 'UNFURL', I was conscious of how far it is from my comfort zone as an artist,' notes Avidan. 'I feared I was crossing some self-inflicted threshold that would taint me in some way or other in the eyes of myself. And so, as if to give myself leeway to explore the labyrinth, I took on a second project at the same time. 'Lost Ballads' was my ball of yarn… a visible window to familiarity.
'I felt that if I split myself that way, only then could I truly commit to the two different sides completely. I opened up old scars of songs, and found some still vibrant and hungry, with a ferocious relevance echoing in their rhymes.
'Reworking a song is a task I have never had in me. Songs are of the now, and the longer span that 'now' is, the harder it is for me to engulf them in a shape. So these songs are old songs… written in a span of over a decade. But they are also new songs, reworked and imbued with the present.'
Lost Ballads was recorded in about three days right after the completion of UNFURL. In some way they are vastly different, with disparate colors and ambitions. But truly, they are all Asaf. The seeker, the maze and the ball of yarn.
'It's been a long and strange birth,' concludes Avidan. 'But I'm happy that these vivacious runts will get to walk out of the den.'
Tracklist
Lost Ballads, Part 1
01. Summer Rain
02. Prelude to Diaspora
03. The Prophet at the Gate
04. Between These Hands
Tour Dates
Tickets: https://www.asafavidan.com/concerts
02/15 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
02/17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
02/19 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre
02/20 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre
02/21 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
02/23 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater
02/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent
02/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
Photo Credit: Mathieu Cesar
Photo Credit: Mathieu Cesar
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