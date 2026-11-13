Asaf Avidan Releases LOST BALLADS, PART 1 and Announces North American Tour Feb. 15-27

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Acclaimed artist Asaf Avidan has released Lost Ballads, Part 1, a four-song collection of forgotten songs, written in the past decade, which never found a place in any of Avidan's albums. An almost opposite approach to Avidan's 2025 maximalist album, UNFURL, Lost Ballads is purposefully modest, calling back on Avidan's former influences of the great singer songwriters, pushing to the forefront lyrics, melodies, and sincere presentation. The project will be released as two separate EP's, with four songs in each, recorded at Miraval Studios and performed intimately with a string quartet.

With the release, Avidan shares a visualizer for second single 'Prelude to Diaspora' and announces his first North American live dates since 2016, kicking off February 15 in Boston and wrapping February 27 in Los Angeles, with dates in Montreal, Toronto, Denver and San Francisco.

Using the visceral historical depictions of the sacking of Jerusalem by the Romans as a way to describe the anguish of a dying relationship in 'Prelude to Diaspora,' is perhaps to be expected by Avidan, who has in the past used Greek and Judaeo-Christian mythology and history for his metaphorical world. To know that this violence was the shattering point of a people who will be condemned to be nomads for two millennia, gives a clear vision of what Avidan sees as the fatalistic end in the horizon for his love as he sings through the rubble and flames of their relationship.

There are many songs in the writing process that don't make the cut. They are left in a limbo of existence, known only to the artist, and a few close conspirators. Most of these fade out of existence and are lost in time… but these songs were not of that nature. They had the kind of persistent merit that runts of the litter have. They stayed, and waited, and survived patiently in that void.

'When I set out on the wild adventure of writing 'UNFURL', I was conscious of how far it is from my comfort zone as an artist,' notes Avidan. 'I feared I was crossing some self-inflicted threshold that would taint me in some way or other in the eyes of myself. And so, as if to give myself leeway to explore the labyrinth, I took on a second project at the same time. 'Lost Ballads' was my ball of yarn… a visible window to familiarity.

'I felt that if I split myself that way, only then could I truly commit to the two different sides completely. I opened up old scars of songs, and found some still vibrant and hungry, with a ferocious relevance echoing in their rhymes.

'Reworking a song is a task I have never had in me. Songs are of the now, and the longer span that 'now' is, the harder it is for me to engulf them in a shape. So these songs are old songs… written in a span of over a decade. But they are also new songs, reworked and imbued with the present.'

Lost Ballads was recorded in about three days right after the completion of UNFURL. In some way they are vastly different, with disparate colors and ambitions. But truly, they are all Asaf. The seeker, the maze and the ball of yarn.

'It's been a long and strange birth,' concludes Avidan. 'But I'm happy that these vivacious runts will get to walk out of the den.'

Tracklist

Lost Ballads, Part 1

01. Summer Rain

02. Prelude to Diaspora

03. The Prophet at the Gate

04. Between These Hands

Tour Dates

Tickets: https://www.asafavidan.com/concerts

02/15 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

02/17 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

02/19 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre

02/20 – Montreal, QC @ Rialto Theatre

02/21 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

02/23 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

02/25 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

02/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

Photo Credit: Mathieu Cesar



Photo Credit: Mathieu Cesar

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