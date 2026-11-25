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Armin van Buuren has reworked 'The Prophet,' the 1996 classic by CJ Bolland, out this Friday on Armada Music. He has been playing it through the festival season at AMF in Amsterdam, EDC Colombia, EDC Las Vegas and Coachella, and it has picked up support from Adam Beyer, Anna Lunoe, Space 92, Joris Voorn and Innellea — a spread that puts it on both the techno and trance sides of the scene.

The release also carries a remix from Kris Vanderheyden, the producer behind the original, a record that came out of the Antwerp club scene and sits alongside 'Horsepower' and 'Sugar Is Sweeter' in a catalogue built on R&S Records.

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Dutch Artists S3PPA and RSCL Launch Benwal's NOUW Label

Dutch artists S3PPA and RSCL launch Benwal's new label NOUW with 'The Pressure,' the imprint's first release — a record Benwal picked out as one of his own favourites to play over the past year.

It has been running in clubs and at festivals since early this year with support from Tiësto, Kettama, Justin Jay, Sam Alfred, Tjade, Bella Claxton, Entasia and others. Both artists come out of Dutch club culture: RSCL is known for 'Echo' with Repiet and Julia Kleijn and 'Lost' with it's murph and Twin Diplomacy, plus collaborations with Mr. Belt & Wezol, while S3PPA fuses hard house and trance with influences from the 90s and early 00s.

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Hel:sløwed Shares 'Let It All Blur' Video

Hel:sløwed shares the official music video for 'Let It All Blur,' a dark, close-shot piece that matches the mood of the track.

Upcoming Shows

Armin van Buuren @ FAIRGROUND Festival 2026, Hannover, November 28, 2026

Markus Schulz @ Transmission, Arnhem, November 28, 2026

DIØN @ Nooduitgang Day Rave, Haarlem, November 28, 2026

Mauro Picotto @ Colours presents Mauro Picotto, Glasgow, November 28, 2026

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