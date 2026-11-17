NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

With their latest release, Horizon Never Dies, Arkansauce is continuing their upward trajectory. They are taking their new songs to the airwaves and have released the first in a series of videos from their home state of Arkansas.

The band's sixth album, Horizon Never Dies, started with a change of scenery. After five albums cut close to home in Fayetteville, the band packed up and headed to Southern Ground studio in Nashville. It was a chance to add some depth and experimentation to the sound without losing the thread of what makes Arkansauce who they are and to soak up a city built around hook-driven songwriting while they were at it.

Twelve songs came out of it. Marriages were solidified. Kids were born. A friend was lost. The road kept unspooling in front of the band the whole time, and Horizon Never Dies is what happens when a band that's spent most of its adult life in a van finally sits down and reckons with all of it.

The album was produced by Dan Davis alongside the band (who all contribute to the songwriting and vocals): Ethan Bush on mandolin, Zac Archuleta on guitar, Adams Collins on banjo and marimba, and Tom Andersen on bass; the same lineup that's carried Arkansauce since its earliest days playing bars around Fayetteville. Horizon Never Dies also pulls in a deep bench of Nashville talent, including fiddler John Mailander (of Bruce Horsby & The Noisemakers), drummer and percussionist Jesus Agreda, and accordionist Robert Ledet, all of whom show up across the record, as well as Asheville resonator guitarist Tommy Maher (of Fireside Collective), adding texture without ever crowding out the core four.

The Bluegrass Situation's Matt Wickstrom writes, 'They hit their stride across a dozen tracks that celebrate southern staples like soda pop and katydids, put a microscope over their lives on the road, and distill a few dramatic moments – like hiking the Pacific Coast Trail and being stranded by a snowstorm in New Mexico – in what is easily their most vibrant and ambitious piece of work to date.'

Video Series

Arkansauce filmed two sets of videos at Arkansas locations with songs from Horizon Never Dies.

Out now, the first batch of three songs ('Horizon Never Dies', 'Weather,' and 'Arch Rival') were filmed at Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel in Bella Vista, AR.

This fall into winter, the band will be releasing another set of five songs from Horizon Never Dies filmed at Crystal Bridges in Bentonville, AR. All videos were filmed by Evan Alvarado.

More About Horizon Never Dies

The title track is the record's center of gravity, and it almost didn't happen. A friend of the band's, about a thousand miles into hiking the Pacific Crest Trail, spent weeks with no phone signal and nothing but time, filling notebooks with fragments she eventually handed over.

'She sent me a handful of ideas that were very meaningful to her journey, and I set forth crafting 'Horizon Never Dies,' mandolinist Ethan Bush says. 'It ended up taking years for this song to find its way to the studio. The time served it well. This meandering, yet determined song has carved out a place in this outfit of songs that I never expected. 'The horizon never dies / it don't fade / like the strength that pulls me through another day,' the song goes on, tired and stubborn at the same time, which is about right.

'Rearview' runs the same road in a different direction; a restless night drive turns into a quiet escape west towards Colorado, where windy plains give way to alpine air, with the problems fading like distant taillights. While 'Weather' digs into the same idea from the inside out, less about the miles and more about the ruts. Andersen sings, 'Is free will an illusion that we sell ourselves to feel control over our lives? Maybe we can change our weather.'

The first verse of the road anthem 'Lifetime' was originally hastily scribbled, sitting forgotten in an old notebook until a recent burst of creative activity came forth from a lazy afternoon post-soundcheck in a Tulsa green room.

'Arch Rival' is a crossroads song where the reckoning gets personal as the sound sways into a bossa nova-like rhythm. Written the day one of the band members found out he was going to be a father, standing near the ocean before a show in Virginia Beach.

Fatherhood turns up again on the playful 'Bad Italian,' a love song for a wife written a few weeks after a babymoon trip through Italy, sung in the band's best (and worst, on purpose) attempt at Italian pronunciation.

Adding a fun little bit of risqué funk, 'Soda Pop' is about the reckless early days of falling in love that nearly stayed buried in an old notebook for good. 'It was almost lost, destined to remain trapped in a notebook until my wife reminded me of it during a car ride out to watch a solar eclipse,' Bush says.

'Shades of Blue' is a song about writing songs. 'With the album recording session coming up, I was really feeling the pressure and sitting on my porch late one night, I was contemplating the building blocks I use to write songs,' Bush says, 'Moments of great triumph or tribulation being the most obvious of these pieces, I began to think about the power we have as songwriters to relive moments of our lives for better or worse that we find cathartic. Songwriting is beautiful in that it can be cathartic for the writer and the listener in completely different ways—giving any song written in earnest infinite potential.'

There's still plenty of the instrumental interplay Arkansauce built its name on. 'Escape from Morgan Mountain' came out of long stretches of practicing banjo along with Afrobeat records, chasing the same locked-in, trance-like grooves and multi-layered percussion sounds with bluegrass instruments instead. Adams, who also plays marimba on the track, says, 'I love writing parts for each instrument that lock in together to create a wall of sound. The ensemble is the instrument.'

'Flying Goose Feathers in Three Quarter Time' traces back to a Del McCoury Band street show at Fayetteville Roots Festival. 'Katydid' is quieter and more traditional, a nod to the insects that used to sing Bush to sleep on porches growing up in Arkansas.

Then there's 'Lift Your Voice,' written while the band sat stranded in standstill traffic during a New Mexico snowstorm in the company of a canceled gig and a dwindling fuel gauge. 'I was in the back noodling on the mandolin and started uncovering the first notes of what would become the melody,' Bush says. 'It became a celebration of what it is to be a musician and make a difference in your fans' lives through live performance. That song fashioned itself for a festival crowd.'

Their previous albums were all recorded in Fayetteville and include OK to Wonder (2023), Maybe Someday (2019), If I Were You (2017), Hambone (2016), and All Day Long (2015). Their 2023 album, OK To Wonder, hit #25 on the Relix/Jambands.com Radio Chart along with receiving airplay on SiriusXM Bluegrass Junction and No Depression called them 'bluegrass shredders.'

Thirteen years and six albums in, Arkansauce is still doing what it's always done: watching the road behind them shrink in the mirror, and still curious enough to find out what's around the next bend.

Radio Focus Tracks

'Rearview'

'Lifetime'

'Weather'

Specialty

'Escape from Morgan Mountain' (Jazz)

'Flying Goose Feathers in Three Quarter Time' (Bluegrass)

'Katydid' (Bluegrass)

12/4 Fri - FUSION | 708 - Albuquerque, NM

12/5 Sat - Ogden Theatre - Denver, CO

12/10 Thu - The Old Rock House - St. Louis, MO

12/11 Fri - recordBar - Kansas City, MO

12/12 Sat - Alluvial Brewing Company - Ames, IA

12/17 Thu - Vanguard - Tulsa, OK

12/18 Fri - Revolution Music Room - Little Rock, AR

12/19 Sat - The Regency Live - Springfield, MO

12/30-31 Wed-Thu - George's Majestic Lounge - Fayetteville, AR

1/29 Fri - Zanzabar - Louisville, KY*

1/30 Sat - Southgate House Revival - Newport, KY*

1/31 Sun - The Burl - Lexington, KY*

*Tickets on sale 11/20!

For more information, visit www.arkansaucemusic.com, www.instagram.com/arkansaucemusic and www.facebook.com/arkansauce.music. Stream or buy Horizon Never Dies at https://ffm.to/horizonneverdies.OPR.

Photo Credit: Jimmy Brown



Photo Credit: Jimmy Brown

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone