April Varner Releases Single "Baby's First Christmas" Written by Jason Robert Brown

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New York jazz vocalist April Varner has released 'Baby's First Christmas,' a bespoke single from her upcoming album Winter Songs Vol. 3, written for her by three-time Tony winner Jason Robert Brown. Written expressly for Varner, the humorous song describes the scene when a woman brings her Jewish boyfriend home to experience what will be his first Christmas. Brown joins her on piano, with Isaac Beaumont on bass and Ulysses Owens Jr. on drums.

Winter Songs Vol. 3 arrives November 20 on Madre Vaca Records. The third installment in her seasonal series draws on her faith, the country music she grew up with in the Midwest and a folkier side of her voice she has recently embraced. Produced by Ulysses Owens Jr., the 12-track album features pianist and arranger Caelan Cardello, the Visions Jazz Ensemble, Broadway composer Jason Robert Brown and vocalist Andy Arthur Smith.

That range is also reflected in the instrumentation. Five tracks pair Varner with Cardello alone, five feature the full eight-piece Visions Jazz Ensemble and two use smaller rhythm-section lineups. On 'Baby's First Christmas,' Brown joins Varner on piano with Isaac Beaumont on bass and Owens on drums. 'Little Jack Frost, Get Lost' pairs Varner and Smith with Cardello, Beaumont and Owens. Owens is the album's sole drummer and fills the drum chair in the Visions lineup on its five tracks.

The Visions lineup on Vol. 3 features David Linard on piano, Beaumont on bass, David Rosenthal on guitar and Owens on drums, with Sam Butler on trumpet, Garrett Fasig on alto saxophone, Boyce Griffith on tenor saxophone and Andrew Danforth on trombone. Butler and Fasig also serve as arrangers.

Varner has known Butler and Fasig since their years together at Indiana University (IU). Griffith became a friend later in New York, while Beaumont and Danforth are fellow IU alumni she also came to know in the city. Varner recently appeared on Visions' 2026 album, Of The People, an Americana project commissioned for the country's 250th anniversary. Winter Songs Vol. 3 reunites her with musicians from both the Indiana and New York chapters of her career.

Varner launched her Winter Songs series with a six-song seasonal EP in 2024, then expanded it to a full-length second volume in 2025. From the outset, her definition of a holiday song has been broad. Vol. 3 pushes it further: Christian hymns sit alongside country, folk and musical theater, with room for New Year's Eve and songs tied more generally to winter.

About the Album

Varner and Cardello open in duo with Thad Jones and Alec Wilder's 'A Child Is Born,' inspired in part by Tony Bennett and Bill Evans's recording. Her faith gave the song another reason to lead the album. 'Being very faith-filled, these lyrics tell such a beautiful story of the birth of Jesus,' she says. The full Visions ensemble follows with 'Silent Night,' arranged by Butler and Fasig.

Brown wrote track three, 'Baby's First Christmas,' specifically for Varner and joins her on piano, with Beaumont on bass and Owens on drums. Varner first connected with Brown on Instagram after noticing that the three-time Tony winner was following her. She thanked him in a message and said she hoped they might work together someday. While planning Winter Songs Vol. 3, she asked if he would write something for the album, never expecting him to say yes. He did. The resulting humorous song follows a woman bringing her Jewish boyfriend home to experience her family's Christmas traditions. Brown's stage credits include Parade, Songs for a New World and The Last Five Years.

Varner then turns to Carol Hall's 'Hard Candy Christmas' with Visions Jazz Ensemble. A longtime Dolly Parton fan, she discovered the song while preparing Vol. 3 and was drawn to its portrait of carrying on through hard times. She chose to include it in honor of the late Parton.

On 'Little Jack Frost, Get Lost,' Smith joins Varner with Cardello on piano, Beaumont on bass and Owens on drums. Varner first encountered Smith's comic, virtuosic vocal videos online and reached out about making holiday posts together. Those collaborations eventually led to their first recorded duet.

Next comes 'Song at Midnight,' which Varner found while digging through Peggy Lee's repertoire. Its portrait of a woman left by her lover on the cusp of New Year's Eve conveys a melancholic mood, lightened by the spirited and empathetic interplay between Varner and Cardello.

Visions Jazz Ensemble takes on Irving Berlin's 'Snow,' famously sung by Bing Crosby and Lee. Varner and Cardello then reconvene for 'The First Noel,' one of her favorite hymns and a song she had long wanted to record with only voice and piano.

The duo continues with 'Another Winter Blues,' an idea that began on April. During those sessions, Varner realized she had no planned duo feature with bassist Reuben Rogers. Owens suggested they simply make up a blues in the studio. The idea stuck, and the improvised blues has since become a recurring feature of Varner's albums.

The full Visions lineup returns for 'Where Are You Christmas?,' from How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and 'Grown-Up Christmas List.' Both songs consider how Christmas changes once childhood is over. 'It's not the same as when you're a child, waiting anxiously for Santa to come, listening for the magic of his reindeer out the window,' Varner says. 'As we grow up, and life gets hard, sometimes we need reminding that the joy of this time of year never fully goes away.' Therein, childhood wishes give way to hopes for peace, an end to suffering and help for people in need.

Varner closes with Joni Mitchell's 'River,' sung with Cardello alone at the piano. Owens suggested the song while they were choosing repertoire, and Varner had already been digging deeper into Mitchell's music. She calls 'River' a subtler holiday song and a chance to show a different side of her voice.

Varner recorded Winter Songs Vol. 3 on September 10, 2026 at Power Station at BerkleeNYC. Owens produced the album in addition to playing drums. Akihiro Nashimura engineered the session, and Dave Darlington mixed and mastered the recording. Margherita Andreani handled photography, and Andre Gruber created the cover artwork.

'I've been going in a more folk-country-jazz direction, and I feel like this project might be one of my favorites that we've done of the Winter Songs volumes,' Varner says. 'I'm really excited to have these very lush arrangements support this idea. I think this album in particular has something for everybody.'

Album Release Shows

Tuesday, November 24 — Zinc Bar, NYC, 7:00 and 8:30PM

Sunday, December 13 — Mezzrow, NYC, 6:00-8:00PM

Tracklist

A Child Is Born (duo with Caelen Cardillo)

Silent Night (feat. Visions Jazz Ensemble)

Baby's First Christmas (feat. Jason Robert Brown)

Hard Candy Christmas (feat. Visions Jazz Ensemble)

Little Jack Frost, Get Lost (feat. Andy Arthur Smith)

Song at Midnight (duo with Caelen Cardillo)

Snow (feat. Visions Jazz Ensemble)

The First Noel (duo with Caelen Cardillo)

Another Winter Blues (duo with Caelen Cardillo)

Where Are You Christmas? (feat. Visions Jazz Ensemble)

Grown-Up Christmas List (feat. Visions Jazz Ensemble)

River (duo with Caelen Cardillo)

About April Varner

April Varner is a Toledo-born, New York-based vocalist known for her command of the American Songbook, scat singing and vocalese. She earned her Bachelor of Music in Vocal Jazz Performance from Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music and her Master of Music from Manhattan School of Music, where she received the President's Award for a two-year scholarship. DownBeat has praised her 'impressive range,' while The New York City Jazz Record called her 'masterful in improvisational scat and the art of the vocalese.' Her transcriptions of instrumental solos, a cappella arrangements and performance videos have attracted more than 130,000 Instagram followers, with several clips reaching audiences in the millions.

Varner released her full-length debut, April, in 2024. DownBeat awarded it four stars and later included it among the magazine's Best Albums of 2024. She followed in March 2026 with Ella on Cellar Music Group, using new large- and small-ensemble arrangements to revisit repertoire associated with Ella Fitzgerald. Varner won the 2023 International Ella Fitzgerald Jazz Vocal Competition, received Honorable Mention in the ASCAP Herb Alpert Young Jazz Composers Competition and earned Rising Star Jazz Vocalist recognition in consecutive DownBeat Critics Polls.

Varner has worked with Kurt Elling, Jane Monheit, John Pizzarelli, Ulysses Owens Jr., Theo Bleckmann, Emmet Cohen, Nicole Zuraitis, Reuben Rogers and the late Russell Malone. As a leader, she has appeared at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Dizzy's Club, Birdland, Mezzrow, Minton's Playhouse, The Django, Blues Alley and Sam First, as well as venues across Paris. This summer, April had a sold out debut show at London's premier jazz club, Ronnie Scott's. Festival appearances include the Jazz for All Ages Festival, Paris' Ella Fitzgerald Festival and International Jazz Day. Through summer 2025, she toured with Postmodern Jukebox.

Upcoming Shows

November 2, 2026 — ELEW ft. April Varner, Small's, NYC, 9:00 PM -11:30PM

November 16 - 17, 2026 — April Varner Quintet, The Django, NYC, 10:15 PM -12:30AM

November 20, 2026 — April Varner, Five Spot Jazz, NYC, 8:00PM -10:00PM

November 24, 2026 — Winter Songs Vol. 3 Album Release Celebration, Zinc Bar, NYC, 7:00PM - 9:30PM

December 6, 2026 — April Varner at Jersey Jazz Live! Madison Community Arts Center, Madison, NJ, 3:35PM- 4:50PM

December 13, 2026 — Winter Songs Vol. 3 Album Release Celebration, Mezzrow, NYC, 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm

December 14, 2026 — April's 'Vocal Revue', Zinc Bar (Holiday Edition), 7:00PM-9:00PM

December 19, 2026 — April Varner, The Church, Sag Harbor, NY, 6:00PM - 7:30PM

For more information on April Varner, visit aprilvarner.com.





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