Ani DiFranco Reissues REVELLING/RECKONING, Will Kick Off 2027 SPIRIT OF LOVE Tour January 29

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In 2001, indie icon Ani DiFranco intertwined seemingly contrasting threads together on the massive double album, Revelling/Reckoning. On November 23, her label Righteous Babe Records will reissue the set for its 25th anniversary. The new Revelling/Reckoning edition expands upon the original release with three vinyl albums and a newly remastered digital edition with three bonus tracks. Pre-save the album here.

Revelling embraces a collaborative sound, bringing together Ani and her touring band: Julie Wolf on keyboards, Jason Mercer on bass, Daren Hahn on drums, Hans Teuber on alto saxophone, and Shane Endsley on trumpet. The album features the folk-funk groove of 'O.K.' and the jazz-inflected 'What How When Where (Why Who),' along with special appearances by saxophonist Maceo Parker, trumpeter Jon Hassell, and pedal steel guitarist Lloyd Maines. The reissue also offers previously unreleased material, including the folk-jazz composition 'Ribcage,' a jangling alternative take on the live favorite 'Garden of Simple,' and a reimagined version of the haunting 'Old Old Song.' On its companion album Reckoning, Ani DiFranco takes a largely solo approach, performing all the vocals and most of the instrumentation herself.

DiFranco has also just announced her Spirit Of Love 2027 tour, a continuation of her extensive 2026 run. The shows begin January 29 in Charlottesville, VA and wrap February 13 in Rahway, NJ. Fans can be the first to purchase tickets beginning on Monday November 16th at 10:00 AM EST until Thursday November 19th at 10:00 PM local time. For earliest presale access, subscribe to Ani's email newsletter or Patreon before Monday Nov. 16. General onsale begins Friday Nov. 20 at 10:00 AM local time. Go here for details.

Widely considered a feminist icon, Grammy winner Ani DiFranco is the mother of the DIY movement, being one of the first artists to create her own record label, Righteous Babe Records, in 1990. She has released 23 albums traversing folk, punk, hip-hop, soul and electronic genres and addressing a range of autobiographical, political and social issues. Her latest music releases include Unprecedented Sh!t (2024) and the 30th anniversary edition of her seminal album Not A Pretty Girl (2025). DiFranco is also an author and Broadway performer. Her latest book is The Spirit of Ani, and her memoir No Walls and the Recurring Dream was a New York Times Top 10 best seller in 2019. Her children's books The Knowing and Show Up and Vote are out now. In addition, DiFranco completed a 5-month run on Broadway as 'Persephone' in Hadestown in 2024.

Ani DiFranco 2027 Tour Dates

January 29 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theater

January 30 – Wilmington, DE – The Grand Opera House

January 31 – Wilkes Barre, PA – F.M. Kirby Center

February 2 – Ithaca, NY – State Theater

February 3 – Toronto, ON – The Concert Hall

February 4 – Ottawa, ON – The Bronson

February 6 – Montreal, QC – Le Studio TD

February 7 – Lebanon, NH – Lebanon Opera House

February 9 – Groton, MA – Groton Hill Music Center Concert Hall

February 10 – Groton, MA – Groton Hill Music Center Concert Hall

February 12 – New London, CT – Garde Arts Center

February 13 – Rahway, NJ – Union County Performing Arts Center

Visit anidifranco.com for more updates.





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