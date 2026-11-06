Ane Brun Releases I THOUGHT WE WERE THE SAME, Launches Nordic Tour

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Acclaimed Norwegian singer, songwriter, producer and independent artist Ane Brun takes her evolving electronic-pop sound into bold new territory with the release of her new album I Thought We Were The Same, out today through BMG.

'I wanted to experiment with how far I could take my music into a clearer and more pop sound with distinct choruses and hooks without the music losing its nerve,' says Ane Brun.

Returning with her most personal and compelling album to date, and her first collection of newly written music in six years, I Thought We Were the Same is a powerful collection of songs exploring trust, identity, betrayal and the remarkable human capacity to rebuild.

New track 'Shock Treatment' captures the album's shift towards hope and renewal. Playfully breezy and uplifting, the song sees the shock of revelation give way to something more constructive, reflecting Brun's journey from betrayal towards rebuilding and rediscovery.

Musically, I Thought We Were the Same is among Brun's most adventurous works. The album's first single 'Hold Me,' co-written and produced with Norwegian electronic artist ARY, captures the tension between longing and illusion. Inspired by the choreography of a silent dance, the accompanying video begins with two dancers sitting on the floor in a long embrace before unfolding into more expressive and dynamic movements. The lyrics explore two lovers who are both dysfunctional and passionate, driven by an almost primal need for the simplicity of closeness. Neither of them can leave and neither of them wants to stay, leaving them suspended in emotional limbo.

That awakening continues into 'How Can I Hold Your Hand,' a feverish twist on modern R&B featuring Björk collaborator Emilie Nicolas. The exhilarating 'Eat The Fruit,' featuring fellow Norwegian electronic pioneers Röyksopp, pushes further into an expansive electronic sound while retaining the emotional depth that has defined Brun's career.

For the 'Eat The Fruit' video, Brun continues her creative collaboration with director Elis Lindsten and creative director Hiroki Ichinose, who also worked on 'Hold Me.' The video follows two young men through a night unfolding in reverse, transforming a cold dive bar into a surreal world of dance and connection.

Written over three life-changing years, the album marks a striking new artistic chapter for the Scandinavian musician. Expanding the sonic world she established on acclaimed After the Great Storm, Brun embraces an even bolder electronic-pop landscape, combining deeply intimate songwriting to create some of the most immediate and emotionally resonant music of her celebrated career.

At the heart of I Thought We Were the Same lies a universal question: what happens when the people we trust most become strangers? Rather than focusing on a single relationship, the album examines the fragile architecture of trust itself - how it shapes our lives, how easily it can fracture, and why, despite everything, we continue to choose connection.

'This album became a way of understanding how deeply trust lives in us,' says Brun. 'It's extraordinary that we continue to trust each other, knowing it can be broken at any moment. That vulnerability is one of the most beautiful things about being human. Maybe we should all be more aware of how valuable it is that someone trusts us.'

For more than two decades, Ane Brun has built an extraordinary career entirely on her own terms. As an artist, producer and founder of her own label, she has earned international acclaim for her unmistakable voice, fearless creativity and uncompromising independence. With I Thought We Were the Same, she once again demonstrates why she remains one of contemporary music's most distinctive and visionary artists.

Brun will take the new material on the road in early 2027 with a 15-date Nordic tour, visiting Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. Opening in Luleå on January 30 and closing in Kristiansand on March 19, the tour includes shows in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Oslo.

Track List

1. Hold Me (feat. ARY)

2. Eat The Fruit (feat. Röyksopp)

3. Hand in the Fire

4. How Can I Hold Your Hand (feat. Emilie Nicolas)

5. Lean Into The Wind

6. Two In This Story

7. Reevaluating You

8. Can We Go Back

9. Shock Treatment

10. Certain Moments

11. In These Waters

Nordic Tour 2027

January 30—Luleå, Kulturens Hus

January 31—Uppsala, Uppsala Konsert & Kongress

February 5—Helsinki, Kulttuuritalo

February 11—Malmö, Slagthusets Teater

February 12—Göteborg, Pustervik

February 18—København, Konservatoriets Koncertsal

February 19—Lund, Mejeriet

February 26—Falun, Magasinet

February 27—Norrköping, Arbis

March 4—Stockholm, Cirkus

March 14—Trondheim, Byscenen

March 15—Oslo, Sentrum Scene

March 17—Bergen, USF Røkeriet

March 18—Stavanger, Zetlitz

March 19—Kristiansand, Kilden

Photo Credit: Ihne Pedersen



photo credit: Ihne Pedersen







Photo Credit: Ihne Pedersen

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