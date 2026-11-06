Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Ane Brun Releases I THOUGHT WE WERE THE SAME, Launches Nordic Tour
The electronic-pop album follows Brun's first new songs since 2020, with a Nordic tour set to begin.
Acclaimed Norwegian singer, songwriter, producer and independent artist Ane Brun takes her evolving electronic-pop sound into bold new territory with the release of her new album I Thought We Were The Same, out today through BMG.
'I wanted to experiment with how far I could take my music into a clearer and more pop sound with distinct choruses and hooks without the music losing its nerve,' says Ane Brun.
Returning with her most personal and compelling album to date, and her first collection of newly written music in six years, I Thought We Were the Same is a powerful collection of songs exploring trust, identity, betrayal and the remarkable human capacity to rebuild.
New track 'Shock Treatment' captures the album's shift towards hope and renewal. Playfully breezy and uplifting, the song sees the shock of revelation give way to something more constructive, reflecting Brun's journey from betrayal towards rebuilding and rediscovery.
Musically, I Thought We Were the Same is among Brun's most adventurous works. The album's first single 'Hold Me,' co-written and produced with Norwegian electronic artist ARY, captures the tension between longing and illusion. Inspired by the choreography of a silent dance, the accompanying video begins with two dancers sitting on the floor in a long embrace before unfolding into more expressive and dynamic movements. The lyrics explore two lovers who are both dysfunctional and passionate, driven by an almost primal need for the simplicity of closeness. Neither of them can leave and neither of them wants to stay, leaving them suspended in emotional limbo.
That awakening continues into 'How Can I Hold Your Hand,' a feverish twist on modern R&B featuring Björk collaborator Emilie Nicolas. The exhilarating 'Eat The Fruit,' featuring fellow Norwegian electronic pioneers Röyksopp, pushes further into an expansive electronic sound while retaining the emotional depth that has defined Brun's career.
For the 'Eat The Fruit' video, Brun continues her creative collaboration with director Elis Lindsten and creative director Hiroki Ichinose, who also worked on 'Hold Me.' The video follows two young men through a night unfolding in reverse, transforming a cold dive bar into a surreal world of dance and connection.
Written over three life-changing years, the album marks a striking new artistic chapter for the Scandinavian musician. Expanding the sonic world she established on acclaimed After the Great Storm, Brun embraces an even bolder electronic-pop landscape, combining deeply intimate songwriting to create some of the most immediate and emotionally resonant music of her celebrated career.
At the heart of I Thought We Were the Same lies a universal question: what happens when the people we trust most become strangers? Rather than focusing on a single relationship, the album examines the fragile architecture of trust itself - how it shapes our lives, how easily it can fracture, and why, despite everything, we continue to choose connection.
'This album became a way of understanding how deeply trust lives in us,' says Brun. 'It's extraordinary that we continue to trust each other, knowing it can be broken at any moment. That vulnerability is one of the most beautiful things about being human. Maybe we should all be more aware of how valuable it is that someone trusts us.'
For more than two decades, Ane Brun has built an extraordinary career entirely on her own terms. As an artist, producer and founder of her own label, she has earned international acclaim for her unmistakable voice, fearless creativity and uncompromising independence. With I Thought We Were the Same, she once again demonstrates why she remains one of contemporary music's most distinctive and visionary artists.
Brun will take the new material on the road in early 2027 with a 15-date Nordic tour, visiting Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark. Opening in Luleå on January 30 and closing in Kristiansand on March 19, the tour includes shows in Stockholm, Helsinki, Copenhagen and Oslo.
Track List
1. Hold Me (feat. ARY)
2. Eat The Fruit (feat. Röyksopp)
3. Hand in the Fire
4. How Can I Hold Your Hand (feat. Emilie Nicolas)
5. Lean Into The Wind
6. Two In This Story
7. Reevaluating You
8. Can We Go Back
10. Certain Moments
11. In These Waters
Nordic Tour 2027
January 30—Luleå, Kulturens Hus
January 31—Uppsala, Uppsala Konsert & Kongress
February 5—Helsinki, Kulttuuritalo
February 11—Malmö, Slagthusets Teater
February 12—Göteborg, Pustervik
February 18—København, Konservatoriets Koncertsal
February 19—Lund, Mejeriet
February 26—Falun, Magasinet
February 27—Norrköping, Arbis
March 4—Stockholm, Cirkus
March 14—Trondheim, Byscenen
March 15—Oslo, Sentrum Scene
March 17—Bergen, USF Røkeriet
March 18—Stavanger, Zetlitz
March 19—Kristiansand, Kilden
Photo Credit: Ihne Pedersen
photo credit: Ihne Pedersen
Photo Credit: Ihne Pedersen
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