Andrew Scott Says Shame in AIDS Crisis Lies With Governments and Society, Not Gay People

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During the 70th BFI London Film Festival, award-winning actor Andrew Scott made a statement that stopped me in my tracks.

Scott was discussing his latest film, 'Elsinore,' based on the true story of Scottish actor Ian Charleson, best known for his role in 'Chariots of Fire.' Charleson gave an extraordinary performance as Hamlet at London's National Theatre while dying of AIDS. He died in January 1990, just eight weeks after his final performance, at the age of 40.

Scott used this history as a jumping-off point. He welcomed the popularity of romantic, uplifting LGBTQ+ stories such as 'Heartstopper,' 'Heated Rivalry' and 'Red, White & Royal Blue,' but cautioned against letting queer joy overshadow the darker chapters of our history.

Scott put it beautifully: 'The shame does not lie with the gay people.'

He went on to explain that the shame belongs to the governments that ignored the AIDS crisis and to the society that perpetuated prejudice against our community.

What an extraordinary statement. And how absolutely correct.

We have films, television programs, books and documentaries examining the Holocaust, slavery and the treatment of Japanese Americans during World War II. These stories must be told and remembered. But where are the mainstream productions telling the story of what LGBTQ+ Americans endured?

We have stories about Stonewall, Harvey Milk and the AIDS crisis. But those represent only a small portion of the persecution our community experienced.

There is a tendency today, particularly among those who didn't live through those years, to view LGBTQ+ people as a charmed minority. After all, we have Pride parades, openly gay elected officials, marriage equality and television shows celebrating our lives.

But it wasn't always that way. To understand why Stonewall happened, we must understand what came before it.

For decades, homosexuality was classified as a mental illness. It wasn't until 1973 that the American Psychiatric Association removed homosexuality itself from its list of mental disorders.

Think about that. When Stonewall erupted in 1969, the medical establishment still officially classified us as mentally ill.

And that classification had horrifying consequences. Gay men and lesbians were subjected to so-called treatments intended to change their sexual orientation. Some were given electric shocks while being shown images of people of the same sex. Others received drugs designed to induce nausea or painful reactions. Some underwent lobotomies.

These weren't treatments for an illness. They were attempts to destroy an essential part of a human being. And they were carried out by people society called medical professionals.

Then there was the government.

During the Lavender Scare of the 1950s, thousands of gay and lesbian federal employees were fired or forced to resign simply because of their sexual orientation.

In 1953, President Dwight D. Eisenhower signed Executive Order 10450, helping institutionalize the exclusion of homosexuals from federal employment.

Imagine being a respected government employee, perhaps with decades of service, and suddenly losing your career because someone discovered you were gay. Teachers, doctors, lawyers and military personnel could also face professional consequences — including losing their jobs — often with no legal protection.

Police departments across America routinely targeted and blackmailed gay men through entrapment operations. An undercover officer could approach a man, encourage a conversation or sexual advance, and then arrest him. The consequences could include public humiliation, lost employment, destroyed families and even suicide.

The punishment often extended far beyond the courtroom. Even something as ordinary as having a drink with friends could become an act of defiance. In New York City, the State Liquor Authority used regulations concerning disorderly establishments to threaten bars that welcomed homosexual customers. In 1966, members of the Mattachine Society organized their famous Sip-In at Julius' Bar in Greenwich Village to challenge those practices.

It happened just three years before Stonewall.

And consider the violence.

Gay men and lesbians were beaten, robbed, sexually assaulted and sometimes murdered because of their identity. Federal hate-crime data collection did not begin until 1990. How many attacks went unreported in the decades leading up to that? How many victims remained silent because reporting the crime meant revealing their sexuality to the very police who might arrest or humiliate them? We will never know.

And then came AIDS.

An entire generation watched friends, lovers and community leaders become sick and die while much of the nation looked away. The disease was treated not simply as a public health emergency but as a moral judgment against gay people. Families rejected dying sons. Hospitals struggled with stigma and fear. Funeral homes sometimes refused to handle the bodies.

And through it all, our community organized, cared for the sick, demanded research and treatment, and fought for our lives.

Now let me tell you why all this matters to me personally.

I was 18 years old when Stonewall happened.

I was there.

And I can tell you that the people who fought back that night weren't thinking about becoming historical figures. We weren't thinking about Pride parades, marriage equality or television programs celebrating gay romance.

We were tired of being treated as criminals.

We were tired of being told we were mentally ill.

We were tired of living in fear that one arrest, one accusation or one newspaper headline could destroy our lives.

We wanted something very simple: The right to live openly, honestly and without fear.

That was the spirit that carried us from Stonewall into the Gay Liberation Front, Gay Youth and the first Pride march.

And that spirit helped build the community we know today.

I'm often asked 'why Stonewall, why then?' The question should be 'What took us so long to rebel?'

Which brings me back to Andrew Scott.

I love that younger LGBTQ+ generations can watch romantic stories in which two men or two women fall in love and their sexuality isn't presented as a tragedy.

That is precisely the kind of world my generation fought to create.

But there is a danger in remembering only the victories while forgetting the suffering that made those victories necessary.

We cannot allow our history to become nothing more than rainbow flags, colorful parades and happy endings.

The suffering matters.

The discrimination matters.

The people whose lives were destroyed matter.

And we must remember the thousands who never lived to experience those freedoms.

Andrew Scott is right. There is no shame in telling those stories. The shame belongs to those who inflicted the suffering, those who encouraged it and those who stood silently by.

As one of the people who helped begin the modern LGBTQ+ movement, I take enormous pride in how far we've come.

But I also know what it cost us to get here.

We fought for the right of future generations to experience LGBTQ+ joy.

Now we must make certain they understand the pain that made that joy possible.

Mark Segal

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