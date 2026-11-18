NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Veteran indie-pop singer-songwriter-pianist and keynote speaker Andrew McMahon has been announced as direct support for Ben Folds Five on their 2027 reunion tour. McMahon, who cites Folds as a career influence, will open for the acclaimed trio at 16 shows, starting in the spring from April 15-24 joining them in Florida (Jacksonville, Pompano Beach, and Clearwater), Texas (Austin, Houston, and Irving) and Birmingham, Alabama. Then, they will reconvene for a second round of just-announced summer dates from July 10-25, which will stop in Huber Heights, Louisville, Kansas City, Omaha, Denver, Vail, Salt Lake City, Troutdale, and Eugene.

Presale tickets for the new July dates will be available Thursday, November 19th at 10am local time with the public onsale commencing Friday, November 20th at 10am local time. All April shows are currently on sale.

This pairing marks a pivotal and full circle moment for McMahon, who recently explained to Live For Live Music how seeing Ben Folds Five in 1997 was a gamechanger for the then-teenager. Calling the LA club show one of the best he's ever seen live, that performance (the first of many Ben Folds shows he has since experienced) taught McMahon to see the piano in a rock and roll light and how best to engage with the audience to create a unique show each night – two traits McMahon has brought to his own live shows.

McMahon has also hailed Ben Folds Five's self-titled debut as one of his most influential albums, declaring the modern, almost punk rock way Folds played on the collection made piano feel cool. The album inspired him to start his own band, leading to the formation of Something Corporate while still in high school in the late '90s and the start of McMahon's ever evolving and acclaimed 25+ year career.

'Ben Folds Five was the first band I followed religiously back in high school,' shares McMahon. 'When they came to town, my friends and I were the first ones in line for the show. When they put out music, I was waiting at the door of the record store the morning of the release. To say I'm honored to support their reunion doesn't even begin to scratch the surface of how I feel about the opportunity. Sharing a stage with musicians I've admired since I was a kid means everything to me, but as a fan, I'm just excited to get to watch the band play every night.'

An Evening with Andrew McMahon and His Piano

November 20 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall – SOLD OUT

November 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall – SOLD OUT

November 22 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up – SOLD OUT

Festival Headlining Set as Andrew McMahon and the Strings Attached Quartet

January 16 – Mesa, AZ @ 8123 Fest at Mesa Amphitheatre

Strings Attached Symphony Shows

January 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall w/ Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

February 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts – Helzberg Hall w/ Kansas City Symphony

February 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Powell Hall w/ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

February 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center w/ Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra

Supporting Ben Folds Five

April 15 – Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

April 16 – Pompano Beach, FL @ Pompano Beach Amphitheater

April 17 – Clearwater, FL @ The BayCare Sound

April 20 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 21 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

April 22 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 24 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

Strings Attached Symphony Show

May 7 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall w/ Seattle Symphony

July 10 – Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 11 – Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheatre

July 13 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

July 14 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhead

July 18 – Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion

July 19 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

July 21 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

July 24 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield

July 25 – Eugene, OR @ Cuthbert Amphitheater

Strings Attached Symphony Show

August 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Minneapolis Orchestra Hall w/ Minnesota Orchestra

About Andrew McMahon

Over the last 25 years, Andrew McMahon has successfully experienced musical rebirth many times and has consistently arrived on the other side stronger than ever. In 1998, the East Coast-born, SoCal-based artist co-founded the pop-punk outfit Something Corporate while in high school, serving as singer, pianist, and songwriter, and leading the band to major chart success in the early 2000s with the acclaimed albums, Leaving Through the Window and North. Soon after, McMahon resurfaced in 2005 with the deeply personal solo project Jack's Mannequin, releasing three acclaimed studio albums, including the Gold-certified Everything In Transit and the two subsequent Billboard Top 10 albums, The Glass Passenger and People and Things.

In 2014, he released his debut album under his own name and new moniker, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, featuring the breakout top 5 Alternative radio single 'Cecilia and the Satellite' and has since followed with the hook-packed Wilderness albums Zombies on Broadway, featuring another top 5 single 'Fire Escape,' Upside Down Flowers, and Tilt At The Wind No More.

Across his three projects, McMahon has sold nearly 2.5 million albums, surpassed 1.3 billion streams, performed at major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Austin City Limits, and toured alongside the likes of Weezer, Panic! At The Disco, Gavin DeGraw, Dashboard Confessional, and even his idol, Billy Joel. McMahon has also received an Emmy nomination for his work on the NBC show 'Smash' and launched his own curated cruise experience, Andrew McMahon's Holiday From Real. In July 2025, he brought all three of his acts together at Red Rocks Amphitheatre making history with his sold-out Three Pianos show, where he became the first artist to perform as opening act, direct support, and headliner at the iconic venue all in one special career-spanning night.

McMahon's path has been shaped by his very public battle with leukemia at the age of 22, leading him to launch his nonprofit, the Dear Jack Foundation, in 2006. His survival and continued creativity are also chronicled in the documentary 'Dear Jack' and his searingly honest 2021 memoir Three Pianos, which blends personal storytelling with original music scored by McMahon himself.

Through it all, Andrew McMahon has found solace and hope in the things that matter most: his family and the one instrument he's always turned to, his piano. He has built a career on resilience, reinvention, and the healing power of music, creating a body of work that continues to inspire others as much as it has sustained him.

Photo Credit: Ryan Watanbe











Photo Credit: Ryan Watanbe

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone