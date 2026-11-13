Andrew McMahon Releases New EP STRINGS ATTACHED VOL. II (SOMETHING CORPORATE YEARS)

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Veteran indie-pop singer-songwriter-pianist and keynote speaker Andrew McMahon has released Strings Attached Vol. II (Something Corporate Years). The 5-song EP, available via ONErpm, features beautiful new stripped-down versions of tracks from Something Corporate's acclaimed albums Leaving Through The Window and North, including the previously released single 'She Paints Me Blue' and fan favorite 'Punk Rock Princess.' Elsewhere on the collection are striking new takes on 'I Woke Up In A Car,' '21 and Invincible' and 'Watch The Sky.'

Recorded at The Treehouse in Los Angeles, Strings Attached Vol. II (Something Corporate Years) was produced by Suzy Shinn (Weezer, Fall Out Boy) and McMahon and features string arrangements by Allie Stamler. The EP is also available on magenta black wave vinyl, shipping soon.

'The Strings Attached EPs have given me an incredible opportunity to relive and reimagine songs that have played such an important role in shaping my life and my connection to the world,' shares McMahon. 'Volume two is a collection of some of my favorite music from the Something Corporate years. The thing I love about these versions of the songs is that they're arranged to reveal their original form as stark piano and vocal compositions. This weekend, I'll have the pleasure of playing these songs with the Colorado Symphony alongside selections from Jack's Mannequin and the Wilderness. It's been a dream to have all this music live on stage with the power of an orchestra behind it. The fact that all the proceeds from these two shows will go to the Dear Jack Foundation's efforts to support young adult cancer patients and survivors makes this moment even more special.'

Strings Attached Vol. II (Something Corporate Years) follows the release of last year's Everything In Transit: Strings Attached EP from Jack's Mannequin. That five-song collection, also produced by Shinn with strings from Stamler, helped the acclaimed alternative pop rock group fronted by McMahon celebrate the 20th anniversary of their Gold-certified debut album, Everything In Transit.

McMahon will celebrate the release of Strings Attached Vol. II (Something Corporate Years) tonight in Denver when he debuts his Strings Attached Symphony Show at the 17th Annual Dear Jack Benefit with the Colorado Symphony. Marking his first official catalog-spanning symphonic show, Strings Attached features orchestral versions of music from all three of his acclaimed bands, Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, highlighting his impressive decades-long and ever-evolving career.

After its two-night debut this weekend, McMahon will bring the String Attached Symphony Show to six select cities across the U.S. next year, with new shows just added in Milwaukee and Minneapolis. Tickets for all 2027 symphony shows are on sale now.

Following this weekend's symphony shows, McMahon will resume his 'Evening with Andrew McMahon and His Piano' solo fall tour for three final shows. The 18-date, sold-out trek heads home to California next weekend, where it will conclude in Solana Beach on November 22nd. The intimate show, with support from singer-songwriter Ivory Layne, offers a special evening filled with storytelling, laughter, and hits and rarities from all three of his beloved bands.

Dear Jack Benefit

The Dear Jack Benefit, McMahon's annual charity event, supports the Dear Jack Foundation, his nonprofit that assists adolescents and young adults (AYA) diagnosed with cancer. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, DJF was founded in 2006, one year after Andrew survived his own battle with leukemia at 22 years old.

The 17th annual event, which kicked off its festivities last night at the 10th annual Dear Jack VIP Night at Ophelia's Electric Soapbox, takes place at Boettcher Concert Hall at Denver Performing Arts Complex tonight (November 13) and tomorrow (November 14). Both shows are sold out.

The Dear Jack Foundation provides impactful programming to help improve quality of life and create positive health outcomes from treatment to survivorship for patients and their families. In addition to their constant fundraising, including the annual Raise Your Voice Challenge, $1 from every concert ticket sold for all of McMahon's tour dates goes to DJF. Since its formation, the Dear Jack Foundation has raised over $7 million and helped more than 3,000 people. For more information or to donate, visit: www.dearjackfoundation.org.

In other news, Andrew McMahon's Holiday From Real Cruise, produced by Sixthman, will return for a third iteration March 13-17, 2028, sailing from Miami to the Bahamas. Visit www.holidayfromrealcruise.com to sign up for pre-sale cabin access. The lineup will be revealed at a later date.

Strings Attached Vol. II (Something Corporate Years) Track Listing

1. She Paints Me Blue

2. I Woke Up In A Car

3. Punk Rock Princess

4. 21 and Invincible

5. Watch The Sky

Andrew McMahon Tour Dates

17th Annual Dear Jack Benefit

November 13 – Denver, CO @ Boettcher Concert Hall at Denver Performing Arts Complex w/ Colorado Symphony – SOLD OUT

November 14 – Denver, CO @ Boettcher Concert Hall at Denver Performing Arts Complex w/ Colorado Symphony – SOLD OUT

An Evening with Andrew McMahon and His Piano

November 20 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall – SOLD OUT

November 21 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall – SOLD OUT

November 22 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up – SOLD OUT

Festival Headlining Set as Andrew McMahon and the Strings Attached Quartet

January 16 – Mesa, AZ @ 8123 Fest at Mesa Amphitheatre

Strings Attached Symphony Shows

January 22 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall w/ Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

February 19 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts – Helzberg Hall w/ Kansas City Symphony

February 20 – St. Louis, MO @ Powell Hall w/ St. Louis Symphony Orchestra

February 27 – Milwaukee, WI @ Bradley Symphony Center w/ Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (new)

May 7 – Seattle, WA @ Benaroya Hall w/ Seattle Symphony

August 7 – Minneapolis, MN @ Minneapolis Orchestra Hall w/ Minnesota Orchestra (new)

About Andrew McMahon

Over the last 25 years, Andrew McMahon has successfully experienced musical rebirth many times and has consistently arrived on the other side stronger than ever. In 1998, the East Coast-born, SoCal-based artist co-founded the pop-punk outfit Something Corporate while in high school, serving as singer, pianist, and songwriter, and leading the band to major chart success in the early 2000s with the acclaimed albums Leaving Through the Window and North.

Soon after, McMahon resurfaced in 2005 with the deeply personal solo project Jack's Mannequin, releasing three acclaimed studio albums, including the Gold-certified Everything In Transit and the two subsequent Billboard Top 10 albums, The Glass Passenger and People and Things. In 2014, he released his debut album under his own name and new moniker, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, featuring the breakout top 5 Alternative radio single 'Cecilia and the Satellite' and has since followed with the hook-packed Wilderness albums Zombies on Broadway, featuring another top 5 single 'Fire Escape,' Upside Down Flowers, and Tilt At The Wind No More.

Across his three projects, McMahon has sold nearly 2.5 million albums, surpassed 1.3 billion streams, performed at major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Austin City Limits, and toured alongside the likes of Weezer, Panic! At The Disco, Gavin DeGraw, Dashboard Confessional, and even his idol, Billy Joel. McMahon has also received an Emmy nomination for his work on the NBC show 'Smash' and launched his own curated cruise experience, Andrew McMahon's Holiday From Real. In July 2025, he brought all three of his acts together at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, making history with his sold-out Three Pianos show, where he became the first artist to perform as opening act, direct support, and headliner at the iconic venue all in one special career-spanning night.

McMahon's path has been shaped by his very public battle with leukemia at the age of 22, leading him to launch his nonprofit, the Dear Jack Foundation, in 2006. His survival and continued creativity are also chronicled in the documentary 'Dear Jack' and his searingly honest 2021 memoir Three Pianos, which blends personal storytelling with original music scored by McMahon himself.

Through it all, Andrew McMahon has found solace and hope in the things that matter most: his family and the one instrument he's always turned to, his piano. He has built a career on resilience, reinvention, and the healing power of music, creating a body of work that continues to inspire others as much as it has sustained him.

Photo Credit: Ryan Watanbe











Photo Credit: Ryan Watanbe

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