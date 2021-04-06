Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Andréa Burns and More Join This Week's EMPATHY CONCERT

Also featuring appearances from Kuppi Jessop, Travis Anderson and more.

Apr. 6, 2021  

Elliott Masie and Telly Leung will host the next Empathy Concert on Friday, April 9th from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT.

They will explore Empathy from the perspective of college students, who have had a most unusual year. Kuppi Jessup and Travis Anderson, theater students from the University of Michigan, will share inspiring messages and songs.

Andréa Burns, an actress and teacher with Broadway credits that include In the Heights, is this week's featured guest. Telly Leung will perform from Michigan, where he is directing Godspell.

Reserve a space for this uplifting and moving session:
Friday, April 9th from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT
https://www.masie.com/Empathy0409. There is a limit of 3,000 live spaces on this free video session.


