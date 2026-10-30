Amsterdam's Gashouder to Reopen as Independent Cultural Venue

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Gashouder, located in Amsterdam's Westergas cultural park, officially reopened its doors on 30 October 2026. Following an extensive architectural transformation, one of the city's most recognisable industrial landmarks has entered a new chapter. An entirely new underground level has been constructed beneath the historic building, fundamentally transforming the arrival experience and visitor journey. While preserving the monumental character of its iconic circular hall, Gashouder begins a new era as an independent cultural venue dedicated to live music, electronic music, art and performance.

The reopening marks a significant milestone in the history of the listed national monument. Previously known primarily as a venue for large-scale events and internationally renowned electronic music productions, Gashouder now establishes its own cultural identity, programming and organisation.

A new future for an iconic landmark

The transformation is driven by entrepreneurs and co-owners Lennart Rottier and Duncan Stutterheim, whose redevelopment of Gashouder represents a long-term investment in the building's future as a permanent cultural destination. Their ambition is to preserve the landmark's distinctive character and international reputation while creating a venue fully equipped to meet the demands and possibilities of a contemporary cultural institution.

The extensive underground expansion represents the most significant architectural intervention. By relocating essential facilities beneath the building, the monumental hall above ground could remain largely intact, while creating space for an entirely new visitor experience.

'Gashouder is a building with an extraordinary history and immense significance for Amsterdam. Our ambition was never to reinvent the monument, but to prepare it for generations to come. By literally creating space beneath the building, we have been able to preserve Gashouder's original character while introducing an entirely new experience. This lays the foundation for a future in which Gashouder can play an even greater cultural role in the city,' says Lennart Rottier, co-owner of Gashouder.

An entirely new world beneath Gashouder

The most significant transformation lies hidden beneath the monumental hall. An entirely new underground level has been constructed, accommodating cloakrooms, visitor facilities, a lounge, kitchen and artist dressing rooms.

This ambitious expansion introduces a completely new visitor experience. The circulation through the building, the interplay of light and materials, and the transitions between spaces have been conceived as elements of one cohesive journey. Rather than serving merely as a functional extension, the underground level has been designed as an integral part of Gashouder, with its own distinctive architectural identity.

At the same time, relocating these facilities underground has allowed the immense open space of the historic hall to remain largely untouched. Its characteristic steel structure, circular geometry and raw industrial aesthetic continue to define the building's identity.

Historic architecture meets contemporary design

The architectural foundation for the transformation was established by André van Stigt. The interior design was developed by Inside Outside, the Amsterdam-based design studio founded by Petra Blaisse. Led by partner Aura Luz Melis, the studio created a new spatial experience that brings the building's industrial heritage into dialogue with contemporary architecture.

At the heart of the design is the principle of 'Ruwbouw is Afbouw' - an approach in which the raw construction itself becomes the finished architectural expression. Rather than concealing structural elements behind conventional finishes, materials and construction details are deliberately left exposed.

Throughout the underground spaces, undulating aluminium walls, stainless steel, translucent polycarbonate and reflective surfaces create a distinctive interplay of light, texture and depth. Even the steel sheet piling and columns installed during the underground construction remain visible, revealing the engineering behind the transformation.

The new architecture does not attempt to imitate the historic building. Instead, it introduces a distinctly contemporary layer, creating a compelling contrast between the raw industrial structure and the new interior.

Inside Outside also considered Gashouder's relationship with the surrounding Westerpark. The approach to the building, visitor circulation and connection to the public realm all form part of the wider design vision.

From iconic event space to independent cultural venue

With a capacity of more than 3,500 visitors, Gashouder occupies a distinctive position within Amsterdam's cultural landscape. In terms of scale, the venue sits between the city's traditional music venues and its larger concert arenas.

Under the leadership of Managing Director Boye 't Lam, Gashouder is establishing its own booking team and multidisciplinary programme, bringing together live music, electronic music, art and performance.

'We want to create a venue with a distinct identity. Gashouder has a scale and character unlike anywhere else in Amsterdam. That allows us to bring together artists, disciplines and productions that don't necessarily fit into one conventional category,' says Boye 't Lam.

The opening season immediately reflects this ambition. On Friday 30 October, Dutch artist Mula launches the new chapter with DOMUS Live, followed by two sold-out performances by The Opposites on 31 October and 1 November. International artists including Puscifer, Overmono, Skepta, Bonobo and JPEGMAFIA have also been announced.

In November, Harmony will offer an entirely different interpretation of the monumental space. During a series of music ceremonies, the circular hall will transform into a 360-degree audiovisual environment, inviting audiences to experience contemporary classical, ambient and electronic music while seated or reclining on mattresses.

In 2027, the Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra will also present Stravinsky's The Rite of Spring (Le Sacre du printemps) at Gashouder, further demonstrating the venue's multidisciplinary ambitions.

A new chapter for an Amsterdam icon

Originally built in 1885 as part of the former Westergas gasworks, Gashouder once played an essential role in supplying energy to the city. From the 1990s onwards, the building evolved into an internationally recognised destination for music, art and electronic music events.

With its reopening on 30 October, the landmark once again takes on a new role in Amsterdam. More than a destination for exceptional cultural productions, Gashouder is becoming a permanent meeting place where architecture, music, art and audiences come together.

The transformation secures a new future for Gashouder while preserving the distinctive character that has made the building an Amsterdam landmark for generations.

For further information and the latest programme announcements, visit www.gashouder.nl.

Photo Credit: ANGELINA NIKOLAYEVA



Photo Credit: ANGELINA NIKOLAYEVA

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