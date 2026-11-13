Amira Elfeky to Release Debut Album IT WAS ONLY A DREAM

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Alternative artist Amira Elfeky has released her debut album, It was only a dream, available now via Atlantic Records. Marking the culmination of Elfeky's latest sonic and aesthetic chapter, the project features a collection of new tracks, anchored by the new song 'Funeral.' Produced by 3x GRAMMY Award-nominee John Feldmann (Skrillex, Blink-182, Avril Lavigne), the song is accompanied by an official music video premiering today on YouTube.

'It is a humbling realization when you see the gap between who you are in your dreams and who you show to the world,' says Amira Elfeky on the new record. 'In your imagination, the stakes are zero, and you move fearlessly. I craved that fearless version of myself to be my real life. Pushing this project into reality was my way of breaking free from the shackles I placed on myself. It reminded me that fear is often something we construct on our own.'

She adds, 'You witness the dream begin; you'll see me change in the void, and you will watch me flourish into the person I have always wanted to be. Pink is my color of healing. 'It was only a dream' is where dream Amira and reality Amira collide and become one.'

It was only a dream finds Elfeky incorporating pop and electronic production into her signature alternative sound, a creative shift reflected in her recent adoption of a candy pink visual palette. The album is available across several physical formats, including CD, Baby Pink Cassette, and Limited Edition Signed Stardust Vinyl. Additionally, an exclusive Revolver bundle, limited to just 500 copies, pairs a Bruised Vinyl variant with an Amira Elfeky x Revolver Collector's Zine, containing exclusive imagery and an in-depth track-by-track interview about the project.

The album was first unveiled with the lead single, 'Breakdown.' Produced by Harry James Gilmour (known for his work with Bring Me The Horizon) and co-written by Elfeky, Gilmour, Sophia Brenan (KATSEYE, aespa), and Oscar Kenny (Mura Masa), it is joined by a darkly romantic official music video directed by Cori & Zacksta from a story by Elfeky. The song was met with acclaim from publications like Kerrang! and Revolver, which hailed the song as 'a hypnotizing bash of distorted-but-dreamy melodies.' The track 'I don't want to fall in love' followed, alongside an official music video. Like its predecessor, the track earned applause from various press outlets, including Alternative Press and Rock Sound, which raved, ''It's atmospheric in all the right ways, and serves as a reminder to always expect the unexpected.'

Elfeky introduced fans to the world of It was only a dream at her US festival performance at Fort Worth, TX's Sick New World alongside headliners like System of a Down, Deftones, The Prodigy, and more. For further tour updates, visit www.amiraelfeky.com.

2026 has also seen Elfeky earn worldwide success with 'Paradise,' a collaboration with I Prevail that proved a top 10 hit on Billboard's 'Hot Hard Rock Songs' chart, where it spent 12 straight weeks.

Elfeky's sound is described as born at the crossroads of alternative, metal, shoegaze, pop, electronic, and more. She initially honed her sound with 2023's breakthrough 'Tonight (Demo),' now boasting over 46M worldwide Spotify streams. Named to Spotify's New Noise playlist as an 'Artist To Watch 2024,' Elfeky followed up with her debut EP, Skin To Skin, highlighted by tracks such as 'Secrets,' 'Everything I Do Is For You,' 'A Dozen Roses,' and 'Coming Down,' the latter of which was met with praise from outlets including NYLON, Billboard, and Ones To Watch. 2024 also saw Elfeky team with Scarlet House for 'Remains of Us,' which has amassed over 4.6M Spotify streams amidst acclaim from Revolver, which touted it among the '6 Best New Songs Right Now.'

Elfeky, who starred on the cover of Revolver's Fall 2025 issue, further built a growing fan following with that same year's Surrender, a six-track collection that includes highlights such as 'Will You Love Me When I'm Dead.'

Along with her recorded work, Elfeky has performed sold-out headline tours across North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Australia; support runs alongside Bring Me The Horizon, The Used, Story of the Year, and Motionless In White; and festival performances including Louisville, KY's Louder Than Life, Germany's Rock am Ring, the Netherlands' Pinkpop, and the UK's Download Festival.

Tracklist

1. Breakdown

2. I don't want to fall in love

3. Wish you the best

4. Funeral

5. Erase me

6. Bruises

7. Enemy

8. Ugly

9. Tired

10. Oxygen

11. I want it all

12. Always, forever

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