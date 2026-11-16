All About the GRAMMY Nominees For Best Asian Pop Music Performance

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The nominees are in for the inaugural Best Asian Pop Music Performance category at the 2027 GRAMMY Awards. The category recognizes artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances, and eligible recordings include contemporary popular music originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including K-Pop, J-Pop, and C-Pop.

The 2027 Grammys take place Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, and will premiere live across ABC, Disney+ and Hulu at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The 2027 Grammys will return to ABC for the first time since 1972.

The category for Best Asian Pop Music Performance was announced as a new category on June 16, 2026 and immediately made waves across the internet. In July, the superstar K-pop group BTS announced that they would not be submitting their album "Arirang" for consideration for the Grammy Awards, stating that they want their music to be "heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language." On October 2, JYP Entertainment also announced that Stray Kids had chosen to not submit music.

Despite the backlash that the category received from fans and industry professionals alike, the Best Asian Pop Music Performance category was still considered for this year's awards and the nominees have been revealed. This year's nominees include K-pop artists IVE and KiiiKiii, Japanese singer LiSA, Japanese metal band BABYMETAL, Filipino girl group BINI, and Filipino boy group SB19.

Learn all about this year's nominees below!

"Sunset Kiss" - BABYMETAL, Polyphia

Released August 8, 2025, "Sunset Kiss" is a collaboration between Japanese metal group BABYMETAL and American instrumental band Polyphia, appearing as the sixth track on BABYMETAL's fourth studio album, METAL FORTH. Described as a city-pop metal track, the song blends BABYMETAL's melodic vocals with Polyphia's intricate guitar work, featuring guitar contributions from Polyphia members Tim Henson and Scott LePage. The track was written by MK-METAL and composed by MEGMETAL, with production by KOBAMETAL. It marks the groups' second collaboration, following their 2019 song "Brand New Day."

"Unang Kilig" - BINI

Released March 5, 2026, by Star Music and distributed by The Orchard, "Unang Kilig" (translated as "First Kilig") is a Tagalog-language pop song by Filipino girl group BINI, released alongside the surprise B-side "Honey Honey." Written and produced by Jeremy G, the upbeat track blends bubblegum pop and city pop with retro soul, R&B and disco influences. Its lyrics explore the mix of uncertainty and excitement that comes with the beginning of a romance. The song received critical acclaim for its polished production, memorable melody and showcase of the group's individual vocals.

"BANG BANG" - IVE

Released February 9, 2026, by Starship Entertainment, "Bang Bang" was released as a pre-release single from South Korean girl group IVE's second studio album, Revive+. The EDM and electronic pop track features a Western swing-infused introduction and an energetic sound that reflects the group's confident attitude. Lyrics were written by Seo Ji-eum, Hwang Yu-bin, IVE member Jang Won-young and Exy, with composition by Jack Brady, Jordan Roman, Kristin Carpenter, Sarah Troy and MLite. Arranged by The Wavys, the song topped major South Korean music charts, earning the group their sixth perfect all-kill.

"404 (New Era)" - KiiiKiii

Released January 26, 2026, as the lead single from South Korean girl group KiiiKiii's second EP, Delulu Pack, "404 (New Era)" blends the group's pop sound with production by LDN Noise. The track features lyrics by Omega Sapien, with composition by Hayden Chapman, Greg Bonnick, Ellen Berg and Moa "Cazzi Opeia" Carlebecker. The song was released alongside its official music video.

"YES" - LiSA

Released May 8, 2026, by Sony Music Labels, "YES" is a single by Japanese singer LiSA and the theme song for the film The Irregular at Magic High School: Yotsuba Succession Arc. Written by LiSA, composed by Kazunari Takagi of Re:name and arranged by Ryo Eguchi, the song is a sweeping rock ballad inspired by the film's themes and imagery of deep snow. The track features an expansive sound and an emotionally charged vocal performance, marking another collaboration between LiSA and the anime franchise.

"VISA" - SB19

Released February 20, 2026, by 1Z Entertainment and distributed by Sony Music Philippines, "Visa" is a dance-pop single by Filipino boy band SB19 and the group's first release of the year. Written and co-produced by group leader Pablo (John Paulo Nase) alongside his brother Joshua Daniel Nase, the track combines pop hooks, rap sections and layered production. Inspired by the group's experiences touring internationally, the song addresses the challenges Filipinos face when applying for visas to work or perform abroad, including artists, athletes and overseas workers. Through the song, SB19 hopes to bring greater attention to these obstacles and encourage change.

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