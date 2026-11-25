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American industrial-electronic act ALIEN FAKTOR has released 'Slave Bells,' a hypnotic preview of 'Stockholm Syndrome,' their first full-length album in 28 years. Founding member Thomas L. Muschitz and longtime collaborator Mike Hunsberger deliver an electronic soundscape dotted with a woman's hushed voice lost in the machinery, reflecting the alienation and anxiety of modern society.

The single follows 'Hanging by a Threat,' a defiant call to resist hate and fascism. The duo continues to explore contemporary social unrest. 'Walking the line between industry and humanity, a core theme of industrial music, seems more poignant today than ever,' says Muschitz.

'Slave Bells' is for fans of Section 25, Cabaret Voltaire, Haujobb, SPK, Lustmord, Einstürzende Neubauten, Mentallo and the Fixer, Clock DVA and The Tear Garden. 'Hanging by a Threat' is for fans of KMFDM, Front 242, Caustic, Front Line Assembly, Ministry, Skinny Puppy, Foetus, 16 Volt, Godflesh, Covenant and Combichript.

Founded in Milwaukee in the early 1990s, Alien Faktor established itself within the American underground with a distinctive blend of electronic dance rhythms, industrial noise and cinematic atmospheres. Their work earned recognition on CMJ's Dance chart, alongside collaborations and remix projects with Sister Machine Gun, Die Warzau and Psychic TV before the band went on hiatus in the late 1990s. The 12-track album, mastered by engineer Greg Reely (Skinny Puppy, Front Line Assembly, Delerium), finds the duo revisiting their industrial roots while confronting the darker realities of the modern world.

On 'Slave Bells,' a motorik, drip-fed dose of sonic anxiety drags the track into the cold undertow of industrial structurism. Beneath the relentless pulse, the hushed voice of a confused woman is nearly swallowed by the propulsive roar of the machine itself, lost inside the labyrinth of modern-day society.

The new single previews the 'Stockholm Syndrome' album, their first record in 28 years. Reely is also known for his work with Fear Factory and Sarah McLaughlin. Now based in Madison, Wisconsin, Alien Faktor was founded in Milwaukee in the early 1990s by Muschitz with a distinctive sound blending industrial noise, electronic dance rhythms, soundtrack influences and metal elements.

''Slave Bells' is at the heart of our new album, harkening back to our roots with glitchy analog synths, a skipping 6/8 time signature and real metal percussion. We have chosen to lean into that old school aesthetic with a video that references experimental film, and the early days of video art with overlapping visuals of industry and decay,' says Thomas L. Muschitz.

'With this song, i wanted to play with the tension between heavily processed mechanical sounds and the real textures of actual metal percussion. Unsettling sounds reinforce the samples -- fear is a man made artifact. Walking the line between industry and humanity, a core theme of industrial music, seems more poignant today than ever.'

Now a duo, with Muschitz reunited with Alien Faktor bandmate Mike Hunsberger on guitar and programming, the new material captures the zeitgeist of modern society. In late 2025, inspired by his work in film and audio production, and disgusted with the state of the world, Muschitz began writing the first of many songs for the new 'Stockholm Syndrome' album.

Alien Faktor revisits its classic 1990s sound through dark, cerebral electro-industrial music, shaped by fresh influences and modern production. Hard beats, noise effects, EBM synths, textural guitars and psychedelic atmospheres expand the project's foundations into a broader, genre-bending sound.

Band History

Alien Faktor's recording career launched in 1994 with 'Abduction,' the first-ever release on Decibel Records, followed by 'Desolate' (1995), 'Final Expenses' (1996) and 'Listen!' (1996). Hunsberger joined Alien Faktor for the 1997 album 'Arterial Spray... and Cattle Mutilations,' which reached No. 20 on CMJ's Dance Top 25 in February 1998. Their music was also remixed by Joseph Bishara (Drown), Seibold (Hate Dept) and Matt Green (Spahn Ranch).

Recording at Chicago Trax, The Warehouse and their own Milwaukee studio (The Womb), Alien Faktor worked with Chicago industrial figures including Chris Randall (Sister Machine Gun) and Van Christie (Die Warzau). They also earned recognition for remix work with Caustic, Purr Machine, Pain Station, Collide, Swamp Terrorists, Leather Strip and Psychic TV, featuring Genesis P-Orridge.

Decibel Records closed in the late 1990s, as the music landscape shifted amid broad changes in the music industry, and Alien Faktor went on indefinite hiatus. One of their final releases was a cover of Alanis Morissette's 'You Oughta Know' for the compilation 'Nod's Tacklebox o' Fun,' released by Re-Constriction Records. More recently, Alien Faktor has covered MGMT's 'Time To Pretend.'

Tying the band's future and past, the album art for 'Stockholm Syndrome' was created by James Barany, painter and professor at the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design, who also created the painting for the cover of 'Arterial Spray... and Cattle Mutilations.'

As of November 25th, 'Slave Bells' is available everywhere digitally, including Spotify, Apple Music and Bandcamp. The 'Stockholm Syndrome' album will be released on January 15th and can be ordered on Bandcamp.

Credits

All tracks written by Thomas L. Muschitz except Track 2, music by Thomas L. Muschitz & lyrics by Matt Fanale

Thomas L. Muschitz - vocals, synths, programming, guitar, metal percussion

Mike Hunsberger - guitars (Tracks 1 & 10) and Bass (Track 10)

Matt Fanale - vocals (Track 2)

Steven Seibold - guitar, bass & additional production (Track 4)

Connie Ward - vocals (Track 8)

Produced, engineered & mixed by Thomas L. Muschitz

Mastered by Greg Reely

Publishing - Faktorsongs ASCAP 2026

Album UPC - 608657002622

CD Design by Henry Ingram

Album cover painting 'Nomenclature of Sierpinski' 2026 by James Barany

Photography by Paige Gilberg

'Slave Bells' video by Thomas L. Muschitz, featuring Paige Gilberg

Track List

01 Hanging by a Threat

02 Mono No Mono

03 Downfall

04 Glacier Dropsy

05 Bathtub Djinn

06 Love the Sin Hate the Sinner

07 Tainted Flesh

08 Delusional

09 Slave Bells

10 Currency of Victimhood

11 Club Meth

12 End of Man

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