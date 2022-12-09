Ali Gatie Releases 'Walk Out That Door' Single

Multi-Platinum Canadian artist Ali Gatie reveals a new single entitled "Walk Out That Door" available today via Warner Records. It is accompanied by an Official Music Video with lyrics.

Produced by frequent collaborator J Grooves and penned by Ali, the track illustrates his inventive and infectious songcraft. Over a nuanced sonic backdrop punctuated by his dynamic vocals, it vividly depicts a familiar scenario of the aftermath of letting "the one that got away" actually get away. The words prove even more impactful as they unspool during the visual. On the chorus, he confesses, "Can't believe I let you walk out, walk out, that door."

On "Walk Out That Door," he commented, "When you think of 'the one that got away' every person has someone that comes to mind. It may be your first love or it may be your soulmate. 'Walk Out That Door' describes letting 'that' person leave and navigating the consequences."

Today's release serves as the follow-up to last month's "Scared of Love," which was shared as a gift to his fanbase. Currently, Ali is on the final stops of his North American Tour which has seen sold out shows in New York City, Los Angeles and two back-to-back shows in Toronto.

"Scared of Love '' followed Gatie's WHO HURT YOU? DELUXE LP which has racked up 1.5 billion global streams. Among its expanded tracklist, WHO HURT YOU? includes the standout track "The Look" feat. Kehlani as well as effervescent remixes by Dutch producers R3HAB and Albert Harvey on "MMM" and "I'll Be there For You."

With his delicate fusion of R&B and pop, Gatie has quickly become one of music's most moving and relatable singer-songwriters. His songs have connected with listeners around the world -he's garnered over 4.4 billion global streams, boasts over 3 million TikTok followers, and has surpassed the 1 billion-view mark on YouTube. Alongside his solo successes, he has also collaborated with artists like Kehlani, Ty Dolla $ign, Alessia Cara, Tate McCrae, Marshmello, and MAX.

TOUR DATES

12/16: Seattle, WA (Neptune Theatre)

12/17: Portland, OR (Aladdin Theater)

ABOUT ALI GATIE

Ali Gatie's music is intimate in a way that almost feels private. The Toronto-raised artist's pop-meets-R&B is often vulnerable, wounded, and yearning - listening is less like thumbing through his diary than stumbling upon the pages he's ripped out and stuffed at the bottom of a drawer.

Hits like double-platinum acoustic love letter "It's You" and 2021 EP,The Idea of Her, demonstrate how affecting such an approach can be - he shares the contours of his emotions in hopes that listeners see themselves reflected.

And his fans, The LISNers, have connected to these songs in a way that feels profound. After blossoming his sound via bigger projects like 2020's You, he's now accumulated over 3.5 billion streams across platforms. Gatie isn't the type to care about such numbers, but it's evidence of the powerfully authentic bonds he's been able to form.

The Idea of Heris full of new leaps, including a colorful collaboration with Marshmello and Ty Dolla $ign called "Do You Believe," which makes it the perfect next step for both Gatie and The LISNers - the EP underscores his unguarded approach to songwriting while emphasizing that there are new worlds out there to explore.

"I want my fans to know I'm still figuring this out," he says of his next chapter. "I might not know for five or 10 years, but this is where I feel like I sit most comfortably. You can expect the unexpected."

Watch the new music video here: