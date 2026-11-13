Alex Warren to Bring Finding (More) Family On The Road Tour to North America Spring 2027, Including May 5 UBS Arena Date

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Grammy Award-nominated, chart-topping, multi-platinum artist Alex Warren announced he will bring his Finding (More) Family On The Road World Tour back to North America this spring. Promoted by Live Nation, the 26-city North American leg will make a stop at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY for his only New York Metro area performance, on May 5, 2027. Bebe Stockwell and Faouzia will join as support on select dates.

Artist presale registration is available now at CO:BRAND with the presale beginning on Wednesday, November 18 at 10 a.m. Additional presales will follow ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, November 20 at 10 a.m. For more information visit: https://www.alexwarrenofficial.com.

Alex Warren is continuing his partnership with PLUS1 throughout the Finding (More) Family On The Road Tour, directing $1 from every ticket sold to local children's hospitals in the communities where he performs. Since launching the partnership in 2025, Alex and his fans have helped generate more than $424,000 for organizations supporting children across North America.

The tour announcement caps off an extraordinary year for Warren, having sold out his 2026 arena tour through North America, the UK, Europe, Japan, Singapore and Australia. The tour earned rave reviews, with the Chicago Sun-Times saying, '[Warren] digs deep into the human psyche with his folk-pop canon, eloquently putting to song a candid conversation about navigating one of the most universal topics of all: grief.'

Warren released his critically acclaimed second album WILDCHILD, a deeply personal record that has elevated his pop sound into new territory. WILDCHILD topped the charts in several countries, including the US and UK, following the phenomenal success of 'Ordinary,' the song that transformed Warren into one of pop's biggest new global stars. The 7x-Platinum single spent 10 weeks at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and 13 weeks at No.1 on the UK Songs Chart, becoming the top-selling song of 2025. His debut album You'll Be Alright, Kid reached the Top 5 of the Billboard 200 and his catalogue has now amassed more than 11 billion streams.

Recently named by TIME Magazine to the TIME100 Next 2026 list of The World's Most Influential Rising Stars, Warren will host the 39th annual Kids' Choice Awards live on Saturday, November 14th on Nickelodeon, CBS and Paramount +.

The North American leg of the Finding (More) Family On The Road World Tour will launch ahead of his EU/UK run beginning Sunday, June 20 at Cardiff's Blackweir Fields before stopping in Belfast, Dublin, Glasgow, Exeter and more followed by two headline shows at Crystal Palace Park Live in London on Saturday, July 3 and Sunday, July 4. He will wrap the EU/UK leg with his Portugal debut on Sunday, July 18 at the Figueira da Foz.

Tour Dates

North America

Mon, Apr 5 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center ^

Tue, Apr 6 — North Little Rock, AR — Simmons Bank Arena ^

Fri, Apr 9 — Hollywood, FL — Hard Rock Live ^

Sat, Apr 10 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center ^

Mon, Apr 12 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena ^

Tue, Apr 13 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena ^

Thu, Apr 15 — Knoxville, TN — Food City Center ^

Fri, Apr 16 — Louisville, KY — KFC Yum! Center ^

Sun, Apr 18 — St. Louis, MO — Enterprise Center ^

Tue, Apr 20 — Des Moines, IA — Casey's Center ^

Wed, Apr 21 — Sioux Falls, SD — Denny Sanford PREMIER Center ^

Fri, Apr 23 — Winnipeg, MB — Canada Life Centre ^

Sun, Apr 25 — Madison, WI — Kohl Center ^

Mon, Apr 26 — Grand Rapids, MI — Van Andel Arena ^

Wed, Apr 28 — Columbus, OH — Nationwide Arena ^

Fri, Apr 30 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum +

Sat, May 1 — Ottawa, ON — Canadian Tire Centre +

Sun, May 2 — Quebec City, QC — Videotron Centre +

Tue, May 4 — Albany, NY — MVP Arena +

Wed, May 5 — Belmont Park, NY — UBS Arena +

Fri, May 7 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena +

Sat, May 8 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena +

Tue, May 11 — Raleigh, NC — Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek +

Wed, May 12 — Charleston, SC — Credit One Stadium +

Fri, May 14 — Noblesville, IN — Ruoff Music Center +

Sun, May 16 — Birmingham, AL — Coca-Cola Amphitheater +

EU/UK

Sat, Jun 5 — Trondheim, Norway — Neon Festival *

Wed, Jun 9 — Bergen, Norway — Bergenfest *

Fri, Jun 11 — Krevendroop, Denmark — Heartland Festival *

Sat, Jun 12 — Gothenburg, Sweden — Butterfly Festival *

Sun, Jun 20 — Cardiff, United Kingdom — Blackweir Field

Mon, Jun 21 — Belfast, United Kingdom — Belsonic

Tue, Jun 22 — Dublin, Ireland — Malahide Castle

Fri, Jun 25 — Glasgow, United Kingdom — Live at Glasgow Green

Sat, Jun 26 — Exeter, United Kingdom — Live at Powderham

Sun, Jun 27 — Oxfordshire, United Kingdom — Blenheim Palace Festival *

Wed, Jun 30 — Scarborough, United Kingdom — Open Air Theatre (SOLD OUT)

Fri, Jul 2 — Manchester, United Kingdom — Heaton Park

Sat, Jul 3 — London, United Kingdom — Crystal Palace Park Live (SOLD OUT)

Sun, Jul 4 — London, United Kingdom — Crystal Palace Park Live

Tue, Jul 6 — Stuttgart, Germany — Jazz Open Festival *

Sun, Jul 11 — Milan, Italy — Fiera Milano Live *

Tue, Jul 13 — Paris, France — OFF TRACK – Hippodrome ParisLongchamp

Fri, Jul 16 — Locarno, Switzerland — Moon + Stars *

Sun, Jul 18 — Figueira da Foz, Portugal — Portugal Summer Sessions

^ with Bebe Stockwell

+ with Faouzia

* Festival Date

About UBS Arena

Located in the heart of the expanding experiential destination of Belmont Park, UBS Arena is New York's newest premier live entertainment and sports venue. Proud home to the New York Islanders, the state-of-the-art arena was developed in partnership with Oak View Group, the New York Islanders and Jeff Wilpon, and has welcomed over 3 million guests and 350+ events with top artists from around the world since November 2021.

Built with fan-first amenities, inspired by the timeless elegance of New York and powered by state-of-the-art technology, the venue is made for music and built for hockey with clear sightlines and premier acoustics. UBS Arena is at the forefront of sustainability, achieving Zero Waste TRUE Silver certification in addition to its LEED Green Building Certification and carbon neutrality for operations.

UBS Arena is located just 30 minutes by LIRR from Grand Central or Penn Station and is easily accessible from across the region via mass transit or car. To plan a trip, visit UBSArena.com/plan-your-trip. Updates are available at UBSArena.com/updates or @UBSArena on Facebook, Instagram and X/Twitter.

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