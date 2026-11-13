Alec Benjamin Shares Single "WITHOUT MY STRINGS" Via Atlantic Records

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Multiplatinum singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin takes another step into his new era with today's premiere of his latest single, 'Without My Strings,' available everywhere now via Atlantic Records. Produced by Sacha Skarbek (James Blunt's 'You're Beautiful,' Miley Cyrus' 'Wrecking Ball'), Stephen Barnes, and Yarden 'JORDi' Peleg, the moody-but-uplifting pop track about escaping the bonds of a manipulative relationship and reclaiming one's personal autonomy is joined by an official lyric video.

''Without My Strings' is about breaking free from the things that control us,' says Alec Benjamin, 'whether they're the expectations of others, the limitations we place on ourselves, or the circumstances that make us feel trapped. It's about finding the courage to cut those strings and take back control of your own life.'

'Without My Strings' continues a run of eagerly awaited new music from Benjamin begun last month with the arrival of 'Follow Me,' available everywhere now. Driven by bright acoustic guitar and earnest, conversational vocals, the bittersweet, hauntingly energetic track is accompanied by an official lyric video. Fans have been quick to embrace the new era: since returning to social media on October 1, Benjamin has gained nearly 400K new followers across platforms, while 86K TikTok posts set to his music have racked up 539.8M views.

'Follow Me' marked Benjamin's first new release since last year's debut of fan favorite 'Pretending.' Benjamin first shared his demo over eight years ago, amassing close to 7M views thus far, with fan-created visuals adding over 22M more. 'Pretending' followed 'The Knife in My Back,' another long-requested track whose original demo has gained over 10M views. Both songs arrived in the wake of Alec's acclaimed third studio album, 12 Notes, and its deluxe edition, 16 Notes, which includes popular singles 'Found You First,' 'Pick Me,' 'I Sent My Therapist to Therapy,' and 'Different Kind of Beautiful.'

With over 21.8B worldwide streams and more than 18.3M followers across social media, Alec Benjamin has quickly proven one of today's most universally acclaimed artists, drawing praise from TIME as 'a pop storyteller for the next generation…like with Taylor Swift's revelatory early work, Benjamin has the uncanny ability to turn complex, highly personal turning points into verses that are at turns sweet and cutting.' The Phoenix, AZ-born, Los Angeles, CA-based songwriter first emerged with a cinematic sound and D.I.Y. attitude that immediately earned him an ever-growing fan following around the world. 2019 saw the arrival of his RIAA Platinum-certified debut mixtape, Narrated For You, highlighted by such hits as the Platinum certified 'If We Have Each Other' and 'Water Fountain,' as well as the 5x Platinum worldwide smash, 'Let Me Down Slowly,' joined by a companion visual that has amassed over 734M views via YouTube. 2020's These Two Windows – which includes the Gold-certified singles, 'Must Have Been the Wind,' 'Jesus in L.A.,' and 'Mind Is a Prison' – was followed by 2022's (Un)Commentary, the latter hailed by such outlets as PopMatters, which raved, 'Benjamin's eye for detail and unique storytelling style may be uncommon in pop right now, but it's clear he'll be setting trends for years to come.'

Alec further established himself as a massively successful live act on a series of sold-out headline world tours along with show-stealing festival performances at Coachella and Lollapalooza, plus high-profile TV appearances on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, TODAY, and The Kelly Clarkson Show, ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, CBS' The Late Late Show With James Corden, and more. 'Without My Strings' paves the way for what's next from Alec Benjamin, with more new music on the way.

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