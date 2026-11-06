Aldae Shares New Single “Hush My Heart” on Streaming Platforms

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated songwriter and artist Aldae releases his new single ' ,' available everywhere today. Following his last single ' ,' featured on the Practical Magic 2 soundtrack, the track continues to introduce Aldae's world as an artist ahead of his EP arriving in early 2027.

'Hush My Heart' captures the uneasy space between a relationship ending and accepting that it is over. Set against the backdrop of life in New York City, its story holds two conflicting desires at once: wanting the certainty of closure and wanting to keep the possibility of that person alive.

'Hush my heart is a legit story. It was about being with someone and then without them. Living in New York City. Not knowing if it was really over. Knowing you both had someone new. Being terrified of running into them in the street. Begging for closure but not wanting it at all,' Aldae says.

That fear of an unexpected encounter gives the song its emotional center. Both people have someone new, but moving forward has not resolved what remains between them. A familiar street becomes a place where the past could reappear at any moment.

For Aldae, these personal contradictions are part of what brought him to his own music. After years helping other artists put their experiences into words, he is sharing stories that he needs to tell in his own voice. 'Blur' opened that chapter, introducing an artistic perspective shaped by his love of film, photography, and the beauty found in ordinary moments. 'Hush My Heart' brings another piece of his life into view.

Known offstage as Gregory Hein, Aldae co-wrote Miley Cyrus's 'Flowers' and 'Used to Be Young,' as well as Justin Bieber's '2 Much,' 'As I Am,' 'Unstable,' and 'Somebody.' His credits also include Shawn Mendes and Tainy's 'Summer of Love,' along with work for Khalid and other leading artists.

With an EP coming soon, Aldae continues to build a body of work around the experiences and questions that feel closest to him, inviting listeners to find their own lives within the songs.

'Hush My Heart' is available on all digital streaming platforms November 6.

About Aldae

Gregory 'Aldae' Hein has spent years helping shape some of pop music's biggest moments. The multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated songwriter co-wrote Miley Cyrus's global hit 'Flowers' and 'Used to Be Young,' along with Justin Bieber's '2 Much,' 'As I Am,' 'Unstable,' and 'Somebody,' and Shawn Mendes and Tainy's 'Summer of Love.' He has also worked with artists including Khalid, quietly building a career in rooms most musicians dream of entering.

Now, Aldae is stepping out from behind the songs he helped create for others to share the ones that could only belong to him.

His music lives where the emotional enormity of classic pop meets something more patient and atmospheric. Cinematic, dreamlike, and deeply felt, it finds beauty in ordinary life—giving familiar moments greater color, weight, and meaning. The result reflects both Aldae's instinct for writing songs that immediately connect and his fascination with film, photography, and performances that communicate something before a word is even sung.

Raised in North Arlington, Texas, Aldae is a husband, a father, a Christian, a film obsessive, and, in his own words, a man who is 'still being shaped.' That sense of becoming sits at the heart of his work. Through music that feels intimate yet larger than life, he hopes listeners recognize something already living inside themselves—and leave with a little more hope than they arrived with.

Follow Aldae on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

Photo Credit: Anthony Freeman







Photo Credit: Anthony Freeman

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone