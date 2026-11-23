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Alan Jackson has released a new live version of 'Drive (For Daddy Gene),' recorded during his June 27 concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. The performance is among the 25 songs featured on the new live album, Alan Jackson: The Last Show 'One More for the Road – The Finale' (Live from Nashville).

The live release joins 'Chattahoochee (Live),' released a couple weeks ago, and 'Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning) (Live)' – both songs were also captured at the final full-length concert of the Country Music Hall of Fame member's career, witnessed by more than 80,000 fans across Nashville on a night he later described as 'completely overwhelming.' They, too, appear on Alan Jackson: The Last Show 'One More for the Road – The Finale' (Live from Nashville), arriving December 4.

'Drive (For Daddy Gene) (Live)' holds a special place in Jackson's catalog. Written for his daughters and as a tribute to his father, 'Drive (For Daddy Gene)' was the 29th of Jackson's 35 career chart-toppers. The song spent four weeks at #1 in 2002…and that same year, won the ACM Award for Music Video of the Year. It's been a staple of Jackson's concerts ever since.

Alan Jackson: The Last Show 'One More for the Road – The Finale' (Live from Nashville) is available for pre-order now via all major music retailers. The album is offered as a two-disc CD, a three-record, six-sided vinyl package, and to download and stream.

Demand for the album is already proving impressive in advance of its release. Sizable, double-digit week-to-week percentage increases in pre-saves by Apple and Spotify users – let alone direct pre-orders – are quickly positioning Alan Jackson: The Last Show 'One More for the Road – The Finale' (Live from Nashville) to be one of the biggest country music releases of 2026.

The live album's arrival will lead directly into the broadcast of a new NBC-TV special, Alan Jackson: The Last Show. Premiering Tuesday, December 8 (8:00-10:00pm ET/PT on NBC, streaming the next day on Peacock), the two-hour special will feature music captured during Jackson's One More for the Road – The Finale concert at Nashville's Nissan Stadium in June.

Complete Track Listing

1. 'Gone Country'

2. 'I Don't Even Know Your Name'

3. 'Livin' On Love'

4. 'Summertime Blues'

5. 'Midnight in Montgomery'

6. 'The Blues Man'

7. 'Who's Cheatin' Who'

8. 'Here in the Real World'

9. 'Wanted'

10. 'I'd Love You All Over Again'

11. 'Chasin' That Neon Rainbow'

12. 'The Older I Get'

13. 'Designated Drinker' (with George Strait)

14. 'Murder on Music Row' (with George Strait)

15. 'Little Bitty'

16. 'Country Boy'

17. 'Good Time'

18. 'Drive (For Daddy Gene)'

19. 'Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)'

20. 'Don't Rock the Jukebox'

21. 'Remember When'

22. 'It's Five O'Clock Somewhere'

23. 'Chattahoochee'

24. 'Mercury Blues'

25. 'Where I Come From'

The CD version features Tracks 1-14 on Disc 1 and Tracks 15-25 on Disc 2. The vinyl version features Tracks 1-5 on Side A, Disc 1; Tracks 6-10 on Side B, Disc 1; Tracks 11-14 on Side C, Disc 2; Tracks 15-18 on Side D, Disc 2; Tracks 19-21 on Side E, Disc 3; and Tracks 22-25 on Side F, Disc 3.

About Alan Jackson

A member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and an inductee to the Songwriters Hall of Fame, Alan Jackson's membership among music's all-time greats is part of a long line of career-defining accolades that include three CMA Entertainer of the Year honors, over 30 years of membership in the Grand Ole Opry, a Billboard ranking as one of the Top 10 Country Artists of All-Time, induction to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, and the Heritage Award as the most-performed country songwriter-artist of ASCAP's first 100 years.

The man from rural Newnan, GA has sold nearly 90-million units worldwide and released more than 60 singles – registering 50 Top Ten hits and 35 #1s (including 26 Billboard chart-toppers). He has earned more than 150 major music industry awards – including 22 Academy of Country Music Awards, 17 Country Music Association Awards (including the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award), a pair of Grammys, ASCAP's Founders and Golden Note Awards, and the NSAI's Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award. Last year, he was presented with the inaugural Alan Jackson Lifetime Achievement Award from the Academy of Country Music, an honor which now bears his name.

Jackson's career as one of the most successful and respected singer-songwriters in music can be relived at the new Alan Jackson's Silverbelly Whiskey Distillery & Museum, a one-of-a-kind Nashville experience celebrating the music, the stories and the legacy he's created. He's also the founder of AJ's Good Time Bar, a four-story honky-tonk in the heart of Nashville featuring daily live music and a rooftop view that set the bar for the city's many celebrity establishments as the first artist bar on Broadway.





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