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Americana rock duo Adams & Costello has released their latest track, 'I Blame You,' the first single off of their upcoming album Dagger. Through a blend of signature country melodies and rock-infused guitar riffs, 'I Blame You' speaks to playful couple dynamics and how light-hearted projection and romantic banter can be one and the same. Conveyed through witty lyricism and infectious instrumentation, the single highlights the charming nature of harmless bickering while deeply in love. Written by real-life partners Julie Adams and Michael Costello, the track turns an everyday lovers' quarrel into a spirited exchange of blame, banter, and unquestionable chemistry. 'I Blame You' is now available to stream and download worldwide on all major digital music platforms.

Fusing Americana, rock, blues, and folk, Adams & Costello have formulated a lush sonic landscape that speaks to the duo's commitment to authenticity and distinctive artistry. 'I Blame You' is no different, with sultry, rich vocals and a gritty guitar rhythm creating a bold and dynamic listening experience. Structured as a playful duet, the track sees Adams and Costello trading lead vocals, pairing their contrasting vocal styles with blues-infused guitar work to create a sound that's equal parts grit and charm. Their back-and-forth delivery brings the couple's natural harmony to the forefront, transforming a familiar couples' spat into a lively dialogue of frustration and flirtation.

With lyrics like, 'I blame you, for drinking that bottle, I blame you, for the hangover tomorrow,' the song leans into the innate irony present when attempting to avoid taking accountability in front of your partner. While these themes of bickering are addressed, the track never loses sight of the love embedded within every disagreement. 'It was inspired by some of our favorite writers like John Prine and Iris DeMent,' Adams explains. 'It came to be one night when we started getting into a tiff in the kitchen...I said the first two lines to him, then it clicked, and we both knew it was a song we had to write together.'

'I Blame You' is a deeply clever track that shows Adams & Costello's ability to poke fun at themselves and show the messier sides of love through their musical synergy and undeniable charisma. 'I Blame You' was mixed by 5x Grammy winner Brandon Bell (Brandi Carlile, Joni Mitchell, Allison Russell) and mastered by Eric Conn (John Prine, Emmylou Harris, Neil Young), with instrumental contributions from Jon Cavendish, Josh Day, and Jules Belmont.

About Adams & Costello

Adams & Costello is a collaborative project created by partners Julie Adams and Michael Costello. The pair first crossed paths at a Lucinda Williams concert in Boston, eventually building a life together in Cannon Beach, Oregon, while splitting their time between the Pacific Northwest and Nashville. The duo is known for their genre-bending composition and original approach to songwriting. Both members discovered their passion for music early, with Costello writing his first song at 12 and Adams growing up singing and dancing as a child. Drawing inspiration from artists like Lucinda Williams, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young, and Bob Dylan, the pair brings decades of musical experience to their partnership.

Costello's blues-rock roots run deep, having previously performed in Boston's music scene and opened for artists including Buddy Guy and Jimmy Cliff. Adams & Costello both write their songs, sing lead, and back each other up when performing, creating an equal partnership rooted in their shared love of storytelling. Known for their visceral sound and energetic, soul-stirring live performances, the duo brings that same raw chemistry into the studio. Throughout their catalog, the pair addresses themes of pain, relationships, change, and uncertainty in an ever-evolving world. 'We just wanna keep writing songs and share them with the world... and music is healing. It heals us and others, so we want to grow and expand,' Adams & Costello explain. The duo has garnered attention from audiences with their music being featured on outlets including Folking, The Blues and Roots Music Blog, and UK Indie Artist Charts.

About the Album Dagger

As the first glimpse into their forthcoming 11-track album Dagger, 'I Blame You' introduces a new chapter shaped by resilience, creative renewal, and an unwavering commitment to making music on their own terms. Following the release of their 2023 album One by One, the duo's plans were unexpectedly interrupted by Costello's cancer diagnosis, leading to a difficult period of treatments, personal loss, and uncertainty. Encouragement from longtime friend Lucinda Williams eventually helped bring them back to Nashville, where they recorded Dagger live over three days in producer Brandon Bell's cabin studio. Working alongside a talented group of session musicians, the pair embraced the spontaneity of live recording, finding new artistic momentum after one of the most trying periods of their lives.

'I Blame You' further establishes Adams & Costello as a creative force across the Americana, blues, folk, and rock landscapes. The pair approaches every track with honesty, prioritizing truth-telling in their songwriting. In this new release, the duo strips back the glamour of romance to expose the twisted allure of faulting the one you love when looking inward loses its appeal. While much of Dagger emerged from emotionally challenging experiences, 'I Blame You' reveals the duo's lighter side, proving that even life's smallest disagreements can become something worth celebrating. 'I Blame You' is now available to stream and download worldwide on all major music platforms.

Follow Adams & Costello on Instagram and TikTok @adamsandcostello and visit their website, AdamsAndCostello.com.

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