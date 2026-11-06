AURORA to Join Bear McCreary on "Morning Shall Come" for THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER

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Today, Norwegian alt-pop artist AURORA joins GRAMMY nominated, Emmy Award-winning composer Bear McCreary for 'Morning Shall Come,' an ethereal new song written for the third season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.' Out now via Capitol Records, 'Morning Shall Come' was written by McCreary and AURORA, with lyrics by McCreary and series showrunner J.D. Payne. The song soundtracks the story of Galadriel and Celeborn, played by Morfydd Clark and Jamie Campbell Bower.

Said AURORA, 'I've loved the Tolkien universe since I read his books as a child. The Lord Of The Rings has been such a huge part of my life. Being a part of this ancient story is such an honour. To shed light on the good behind any evil, and the evil behind any good. Working with the team, and Bear on this has been an adventure in itself. I am very very grateful!'

The official music video will premiere on November 9th exclusively on Amazon Music before arriving on AURORA's YouTube. Filmed as a performance, the video takes us from Sky Studios in London to the treetops of Rivendell.

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' complete soundtrack will be released on November 13th and will be available on all digital and streaming platforms. An expanded digital collector's edition will follow at a later date. The soundtrack features performances from The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices, Finland's Mieskuoro Huutajat, Jens Kidman of Meshuggah, and The Rings of Power cast members Sophia Nomvete and Morfydd Clark. Across the season's score, McCreary continues to expand the series' musical world, drawing on choirs, folk instruments and Tolkien's fictional languages.

In September, AURORA marked the tenth anniversary of her debut album, All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend, with The Moth Tapes: a new collection featuring demos and alternative versions from the album's early days, along with the previously unreleased title track, taking listeners back to the beginnings of her musical world.

Her collaboration with McCreary follows a landmark year for AURORA. In April, TOMORA — her collaboration with The Chemical Brothers' Tom Rowlands — released their critically acclaimed debut album, COME CLOSER via Capitol Records. The 12-track collection of textured, rhythm-forward productions brings their distinct musical worlds together and received widespread acclaim from The New York Times, NPR, Stereogum, and others, with Billboard praising its 'textured, moody, rhythm-forward production.' TOMORA followed COME CLOSER in October with CELEBRATION, a five-track EP featuring two new songs and alternate versions of its title track.

Tracklist

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Soundtrack' Track List (Digital):

01. Morning Shall Come

02. Nazgnagôl (feat. Jens Kidman and Morgan Sorne)

03. Hold Back the Shadow

04. Thrain

05. Insurrection in Númenor

06. The Most Devoted (feat. Katrine Stenbekk)

07. Crown of Khazad-dûm

08. Celeborn

09. Battle at Gundabad

10. Fell Beast

11. Mûmakil on the March

12. Under Sun and Star

13. Searching in Stone (feat. Sophia Nomvete)

14. For Gerda and Gamli

15. The Balrog

16. Sammath Naur

17. One for the Dark Lord

18. Embarking from Barad-dûr

19. Echoes of Ancient Music (feat. Morfydd Clark)

20. Gandalf and the Dark Wizard

21. The Doom of Men

22. Where the Shadows Lie (for Children's Choir)

About AURORA

Norwegian alt-pop artist AURORA, born in Stavanger in 1996, is a singer, songwriter, and producer known for her unique blend of electronic, atmospheric, orchestral, and folk influences, which is often described as art-pop or electropop. Her ethereal, dreamy, and emotional sound earned her widespread recognition, notably providing the mysterious voice that calls to Elsa in the Disney movie Frozen 2. She has released four studio albums, including All My Demons Greeting Me as a Friend (2016), A Different Kind of Human (Step 1 and Step 2) (2019), The Gods We Can Touch (2022), and What Happened to the Heart? (2024). A strong advocate for nature, many of her songs explore ecological themes focused on protecting the Earth and reconnecting with the natural world. In terms of her career success, her What Happened To The Earth? tour saw over 300k tickets sold globally; she has amassed over 10 billion streams across her song credits; was recently awarded a Contemporary Music Award at the 2025 O2 Silver Clef Awards; and is a global War Child Ambassador.

About Bear McCreary

Award-winning composer and recording artist Bear McCreary began his career as a protégé of legendary film composer Elmer Bernstein, before bursting onto the scene scoring the revered series Battlestar Galactica in 2004. Since then, McCreary has won numerous awards including three Emmy Awards, and the International Film Music Critics Association award for Score of the Year (twice). Named the 23rd Most Definitive Bear in Popular Culture (The Ringer), he's also been the subject of a clue on Jeopardy! Project highlights include The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon); Foundation (Apple TV); the beloved series Outlander (STARZ); Godzilla: King of the Monsters (Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures); and The Walking Dead (AMC). McCreary's celebrated scores for Sony PlayStation's blockbusters God of War and God of War Ragnarök have also earned him two BAFTA Awards and two GRAMMY nominations.

In 2024, McCreary released The Singularity, a hard-rock concept album featuring legendary rock talent including Serj Tankian (System of a Down) and Corey Taylor (Slipknot). The 2026 follow-up, The Singularity: Ekleipsis, features Joe Duplantier (Gojira), Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy), Claudio Sanchez (Coheed and Cambria), Jens Kidman (Meshuggah), Alissa White-Gluz, Tim Henson (Polyphia), Steve Vai, Slash, Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses), Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Stewart Copeland (The Police), and more. McCreary has collaborated with artists from across the musical spectrum, including Hozier, Fiona Apple, Shirley Manson (Garbage), Annie Lennox, and the late Sinéad O'Connor.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one application available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Road House, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Fallout, Reacher, The Boys, and The Idea of You; licensed fan favorites American Fiction and The Boys in the Boat; Prime member exclusive access to coverage of live sports including Thursday Night Football, WNBA, and NWSL, and acclaimed sports documentaries including Bye Bye Barry and Federer; and programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+, as well as more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels. Prime members in the U.S. can share a variety of benefits, including Prime Video, by using Amazon Household. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles, including blockbusters such as Challengers and The Fall Guy, via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy content such as Jury Duty and Bosch: Legacy free with ads on Freevee. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.





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