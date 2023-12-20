ATTRAKT Sues FIFTY FIFTY's Three Former Members And Others For Damages

ATTRAKT sues FIFTY FIFTY's three former members and Sung-il Ahn for a total of 130 billion Won($10,003,077usd) in damages.

ATTRAKT (CEO: Hong-june Chun) is proceeding with a lawsuit for damages against three former members of FIFTY FIFTY and joint illegal activity participants in the pursuit of the wrongful termination of the agency contract.

On the 19th, ATTRAKT announced that it has filed a civil lawsuit against three former members of FIFTY FIFTY, Saena, Sio, and Aran, claiming damages and penalties for breach of the exclusive contract, and against The Givers' Sung-il Ahn, Jin-sil Baek, and the parents of the three members, who actively participated in the wrongful termination of the exclusive contract, claiming damages for joint illegal acts."

The amount of damages and penalties calculated by ATTRAKT is in the tens of billions of won, but it is reported that the lawsuit was filed in an explicit partial claim method at the first complaint submission stage in consideration of the possibility of further damage expansion in the litigation process.

"We will do our best to carry out the lawsuit, keeping in mind that it is not just a matter of recovering damages, but also an important opportunity to establish a fair trading order in the entertainment field," said Jae-hyun Park, a lawyer at Gwangjang Law Firm.

About FIFTY FIFTY

FIFTY FIFTY, a South Korean girl group formed in 2022, experienced a global commercial breakthrough with their viral hit single "Cupid". The single, which was released in February 2023, made FIFTY FIFTY the fastest K-pop group to enter the US Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart within four months of debut. Furthermore, it made them the first K-pop girl group to enter the top ten of the UK charts.

FIFTY FIFTY broke Blackpink's record, becoming the longest-charting K-pop girl group on the British and Billboard charts. FIFTY FIFTY's hit song "Cupid" set a new record for the longest entry on the British Official Singles Chart Top 100 by a K-pop girl group. FIFTY FIFTY are the first K-Pop girl group in history to be included in the Billboard year-end chart, and with over 20 million creations, "Cupid - Twin Ver" by K-Pop group FIFTY FIFTY is the biggest song on TikTok in 2023.

About ATTRAKT (FIFTY FIFTY Record Label)

We at ‘ATTRAKT' are a group of entertainment industry professionals who provide music and content that can be shared with everyone in the name of comfort, sympathy, and communication. In order to lead K-Pop, which is becoming the core of cultural content, with sustained interest rather than temporary attention, we will present a diverse global project as well as provide a direction for K-Pop.