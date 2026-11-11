ATARASHII GAKKO! to Return to Coachella for Two Weekends, Marking First Japanese Female Group to Play Festival in Two Years

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ATARASHII GAKKO! (AG!) will return to the 2027 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, performing on Friday, April 9 and Friday, April 16. The return to Coachella marks a historic milestone as ATARASHII GAKKO! becomes the first Japanese female group to play the festival in two separate years. Their 2024 debut, headlining the Gobi tent, left an indelible impression on festivalgoers, many of whom were experiencing the group's trailblazing live show for the first time. Three years and a global tour later, they return bigger and bolder than ever.

On their Coachella news, ATARASHII GAKKO! share, 'WE SCREAMED. The world we experienced at Coachella in 2024 is seared into our memories forever. A second appearance felt almost impossible, but we never stopped believing it could happen. After touring the world and making our new album From Tokyo with Love, we've grown stronger, richer, and bolder than ever. Now, we're diving headfirst into Coachella once again! We're so excited we can hardly contain ourselves. We're going to push past the limits of youth!'

ATARASHII GAKKO! have been on the move for a whirlwind 2026 with a new album, global touring and consistently building buzz. Their latest music video, 'TTTTOKYO,' was directed by Mackenzie Sheppard. Picking up where their global favorite 'Tokyo Calling' left off, 'TTTTOKYO' is featured on their fourth studio album From Tokyo with Love, released via 88rising. They also released the music video for 'Oi AG!' and delivered a European tour which included Colours of Ostrava (Czech Republic), Lollapalooza Berlin (Germany), and a sold-out headline show at the Roundhouse in London.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on the release of the TTTTOKYO video and the group's Bumbershoot Festival debut.

In December, the four-piece head to Santiago, Chile for Teatro Caupolicán on December 3, then to Primavera Sound São Paulo in Brazil on December 6 and Velódromo Olímpico in Mexico City on December 8. For more details, go to: https://atarashiigakko.com

From Tokyo with Love carries the meaning of magokoro, or heartfelt sincerity. Spanning ten tracks that move across funk, synth-pop and rock ballads, the album includes solo-featured songs shaped around the individual personalities of ATARASHII GAKKO! members Mizyu, Rin, Kanon and Suzuka, capturing both the group's collective unity and each member's individual charm.

From Tokyo with Love is out everywhere now.

Tour Dates

12/3 - Teatro Caupolicán - Santiago, Chile

12/6 - Primavera Sound São Paulo 2026 - São Paulo, Brazil

12/8 - Velódromo Olímpico - Ciudad de México, Mexico

4/9 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, California

4/16 - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Indio, California

Tracklist

'FROM TOKYO WITH LOVE' (ALBUM)

Oi AG! (advance single)

TTTTOKYO

Take Me With You

Catch That Train

Kore de E

Waiting for Good Time

Dance Dance

Chanka Chanka

Leave It All Behind

UTAGE HIKARU

About ATARASHII GAKKO!

ATARASHII GAKKO! (literally meaning 'new school' in Japanese) are a four-member dance and vocal group known for their high-energy performances, self-choreographed routines, and genre-defying music. Their unique blend of pop, punk, and dance elements, paired with the rebellious spirit of Seishun (youth), has earned them critical acclaim and an international following. Signed to 88rising in 2021, their breakout track 'Otonablue' surpassed 3.3 billion plays on TikTok — including a viral TikTok collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. They have performed at Coachella, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and completed a world tour spanning 33 cities with a total audience of 110,000. In 2025, the group celebrated their 10th anniversary with their largest-ever headline show and an 18-city tour across Japan, Asia, and Australia. In 2026, they headline London's Roundhouse for their 11th Anniversary Show, before embarking on further dates across Europe and the Americas.

Photo Credit: Lindsey Blane



Photo Credit: Lindsey Blane

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