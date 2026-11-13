ALUNA Releases New Single and Music Video "Pistachio Milk" via Noir Fever/EMPIRE

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Globally acclaimed artist ALUNA returns with her brand-new single and music video, 'Pistachio Milk,' out today via Noir Fever/EMPIRE. Playful, cheeky and unapologetically self-assured, the track finds the beloved vocalist, songwriter and producer embracing life's little luxuries and the freedom to know exactly what she wants. Inspired by an unexpected coffee shop discovery, the spoken-word track turns a simple indulgence into a celebration of curiosity and expanding your horizons.

'At this point being a London girl in LA I thought I'd eaten every kale salad and tried every kind of iced latte there is. Apparently not because when I got to the counter of a cute, Black-owned coffee shop in Inglewood and saw 'Pistachio milk' lattes on the menu I was initiated into the next level. A limitless world where any nut can be squeezed to make a delicious new 'milk' experience… I knew then that I had been drinking small and that I needed to expand my horizons if I was really gonna live life to the frothiest,' ALUNA shares.

The single arrives alongside an official music video directed by Gracie Bellissimo.

'Pistachio Milk' follows ALUNA's recent release 'Moaning (with Jengi),' a pacey dance anthem exploring pleasure, autonomy and self-expression that Stereogum hailed as 'an absolute pleasure to listen to' and 'a scintillating dance soundtrack for wet dreams.'

Following her critically acclaimed 2023 album MYCELiUM, ALUNA has continued to cement her place as one of electronic music's most distinctive voices, collaborating with some of the biggest names in dance music, including Disclosure, DJ Snake, Flume, Skrillex, Diplo, Kaytranada and SG Lewis, while bringing her unmistakable vocals and dance anthems to stages around the world.

Beyond her own music, ALUNA continues to champion Black and underrepresented artists through Noir Fever, the label and platform she founded in 2021 to create greater space and visibility within electronic music.

'Pistachio Milk' is out everywhere now.

More exciting news to come.

Photo Credit: Williejane Dent



Photo Credit: Williejane Dent

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