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Almost Monday's fastest-growing song to date, 'No More Regrets,' has reached No. 1 on the Mediabase Alternative Radio chart. The track continues its momentum with more than 64 million streams across platforms.

'No More Regrets' is one of the tracks on the band's sophomore album THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY, which is out now. The album is available on Apple Music and Spotify.

Almost Monday is currently on its THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY North American headline tour, which has already seen multiple sold-out shows. Limited tickets remain available for select dates at https://almostmonday.com/live.

Tour Dates

Sept. 27 - Nov. 21: Almost Monday's THANK GOD IT'S ALMOST MONDAY headline tour. Multiple dates sold out; limited tickets remain in select markets.

More From Hollywood Records

Hollywood Records and Sony Music announced the release of Queen's 'Thank God It's Christmas… Again!', a reimagining of the holiday classic featuring newly recorded instrumentation and extra chorus vocals from Roger Taylor and Brian May. The new version will also be issued as a strictly limited edition 7' single exclusively via the official Queen store, featuring an edit of the track and the full-length version.

The original was released on November 26th, 1984, and has been a holiday-season chart fixture ever since, with almost half a billion streams. The spur-of-the-moment original recording and mixing allowed Taylor, May and their co-producers, Joshua J Macrae, Justin Shirley-Smith and Kris Fredriksson, to add extra elements to the song. Taylor and May went into the studio earlier this year to extend the track, adding guitars, real drums, extra backing vocals and some extra Christmassy surprises.

The limited edition 7' is available at http://queen.lnk.to/TGICA_Store.

Other Upcoming Dates and Releases

Sept. 19 - Feb. 22: Freya Skye expands her 'Stars Align' Headline Tour across the U.S., Europe, Australia, Latin America and Asia. The new dates wrap up February 22 in Taipei.

Sept. 25 - Dec. 13: Hudson Stone will join fellow stars from Disney's Descendants, ZOMBIES, and Camp Rock franchises on the 60-date Worlds Collide Concert Tour, which will visit arenas across the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Europe. The North American leg runs through December 13, with U.K. and European dates scheduled for February 6-24, 2027.

Nov. 3 - Dec. 13: Andy Grammer on Greater Than Pt. II: A One Man Show tour.

Nov. 5 - Nov. 19: little image on headline tour.

Nov. 20: Hexed Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, with music by Kris Bowers. It features an all-new original score by Oscar winner Kris Bowers and Hailee Steinfeld's cover of The Cars' classic 'Magic.' Disney's 'Hexed' from Walt Disney Animation Studios releases exclusively in theaters November 25, 2026.

Nov. 27: 'Who Will Save Your Soul' from Reasonable Doubt (Season 4), with music by Raheem DeVaughn, Adrian Younge and Ali Shaheed Muhammad. The digital soundtrack is out now, with vinyl out Dec. 11.

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