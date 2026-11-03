ALEXISONFIRE and Poison the Well to Co-Headline US Tour Beginning March 25, 2027

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Canadian post-hardcore icons Alexisonfire have announced a co-headline US tour with Miami metalcore pioneers Poison the Well. The dates kick off March 25, 2027 in Dallas at South Side Ballroom and conclude in Boston at House of Blues on April 27. Along the way the tour will make stops at Brooklyn Paramount in New York City on April 14 and in Los Angeles at Hollywood Palladium on April 2. LA hardcore mainstays Touché Amoré will support and all shows are listed below.

Artist presale begins Wednesday, November 4 at 10am local with general on-sale following on Friday, November 6 at 10am local.

Alexisonfire and Poison the Well have partnered with PLUS1 so that $1 from every ticket sold goes towards safeguarding people experiencing homelessness and ending the cycle of homelessness and poverty. www.plus1.org

The tour caps a landmark stretch for Alexisonfire. 2026 saw the Southern Ontario band's global reach continue to grow more than two decades into their career. Alexisonfire celebrated the 20th anniversary of their platinum-selling, chart-topping album Crisis with two sold-out nights at Toronto's RBC Amphitheatre, selling over 32,000 tickets, and co-headlining arena shows with Billy Talent at London's OVO Wembley Arena and Montreal's Bell Centre. They also performed Crisis in full to Outbreak Fest's largest crowd to date in the UK and returned to Vans Warped Tour. The year will close with a South American run, which saw venues upgraded due to overwhelming demand, followed by Australia's Good Things Festival in December, alongside Limp Bizkit.

Poison The Well is coming off a historic run of headline touring in the USA, 2025 with support from Glassjaw and Better Lovers and 2026 tour with support from Converge to commemorate their new album Peace in Place.

The band's vocalis Jeffrey Moreira says, 'After 29 years as a band, we've only shared the stage with AOF twice (I could be wrong, but that's what I remember right now). Once on the 10 for 10 tour and another time at a music festival in Ontario. We are damn excited to spend some quality time with the gentlemen of AOF.'

Tour Dates

Mar 25, 2027 – South Side Ballroom – Dallas, TX

Mar 26, 2027 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

Mar 27, 2027 – Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX

Mar 30, 2027 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

Mar 31, 2027 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV

Apr 2, 2027 – Hollywood Palladium – Los Angeles, CA

Apr 3, 2027 – Channel 24 – Sacramento, CA

Apr 4, 2027 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA

Apr 6, 2027 – The Union Event Center – Salt Lake City, UT

Apr 7, 2027 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

Apr 9, 2027 – Uptown Theater – Minneapolis, MN

Apr 10, 2027 – Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL

Apr 11, 2027 – The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI

Apr 13, 2027 – The Fillmore Silver Spring – Silver Spring, MD

Apr 14, 2027 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

Apr 16, 2027 – Franklin Music Hall – Philadelphia, PA

Apr 17, 2027 – Citizens House of Blues – Boston, MA

All dates co-headline with Poison the Well with Touché Amoré as support.

About Alexisonfire

Alexisonfire rose up out of the Southern Ontario underground in late 2001 to become one of the most successful independent bands to come out of Canada. The post-hardcore luminaries have sold over 1 million records and released five hugely successful studio albums, with four achieving Platinum-certification: Alexisonfire (2002), Watch Out (2004), Crisis (2006), and Old Crows / Young Cardinals (2009). Crisis debuted at #1 on the Top 200 Soundscan (Canada), and Old Crows / Young Cardinals debuted at #2, and charted at #9 on the US Billboard Independent Album chart. Watch Out helped garner a New Group of the Year JUNO (2004). The band has performed to hundreds of thousands of fans on iconic stages worldwide, and graced notable music magazine covers internationally.

Their long-anticipated 5th studio album, and first full-length album in over 13 years, Otherness, was released in 2022 to international acclaim, garnering a 2023 JUNO award for 'Rock Album of the Year.'





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