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Multi-platinum recording artist Alexander James McLean is counting down to the release of his new LP, Sex Love & Music, set to hit this Friday, November 27. The album marks his second full-length release of 2026 and caps off a whirlwind year that has seen McLean continue to step further into his own. Following the release of his deeply personal debut solo album My Name Is Alexander James in January, Sex Love & Music continues Alex's creative evolution, leaning into a playful, energetic and at times incredibly emotional side of his artistry. Pre-save the album here.

Leading the charge is the album's infectious first single, 'Into Your Heart,' praised by Billboard as 'lusty.' The single hit to much acclaim in September alongside its official music video, a dance-driven visual that puts McLean's longtime love of movement and performance front and center. Adding to the momentum, 'Into Your Heart' has earned Alex his first-ever Billboard chart entry as a solo artist, marking a major milestone in his career outside of the Backstreet Boys and further cementing the excitement surrounding this new chapter.

'I'm really excited for people to hear this album,' says McLean. 'It's definitely a different vibe from the last one, but that's kind of the point. I don't want to keep making the same record over and over. I want to have fun, try different things and just make music that feels good to me. Sex Love & Music is exactly where I'm at right now, and I can't wait to get it out there.'

McLean is currently bringing that new music to audiences across the country with The Better Man Tour, his first North American solo tour. The run kicked off in October and has already been extended with a new round of dates in January and February 2027, wrapping February 5 at the House of Blues in San Diego. Featuring a full band, new music and moments spanning his remarkable career, the tour offers fans a chance to experience this next chapter live.

THE BETTER MAN TOUR DATES

November 28, 2026 / Tannahill's Music Hall / Fort Worth, TX

November 29, 2026 / House of Blues / Houston, TX

November 30, 2026 / Aztec Theatre / San Antonio, TX

December 2, 2026 / Gothic Theatre / Englewood, CO

December 4, 2026 / The Complex / Salt Lake City, UT

December 5, 2026 / Fox Tucson Theatre / Tucson, AZ

January 12, 2027 / Grand Theatre Center for the Arts / Tracy, CA

January 13, 2027 / August Hall / San Francisco, CA

January 14, 2027 / Ace of Spades / Sacramento, CA

January 17, 2027 / Angel of the Winds Casino Resort / Arlington, WA

January 18, 2027 / Alberta Rose Theatre / Portland, OR

January 20, 2027 / Cargo Concert Hall / Reno, NV

January 21, 2027 / Treefort Music Hall / Boise, ID

January 23, 2027 / Prairie Knights Casino & Resort / Fort Yates, ND

January 25, 2027 / Wooly's / Des Moines, IA

January 27, 2027 / Star Pavilion at Ameristar Casino Hotel / Kansas City, MO

January 28, 2027 / The Sovereign / St. Louis, MO

January 29, 2027 / Satellite Music Hall / Memphis, TN

January 31, 2027 / House of Blues / New Orleans, LA

February 4, 2027 / The Fonda Theatre / Los Angeles, CA

February 5, 2027 / House of Blues / San Diego, CA

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