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Multi-platinum recording artist Alexander James McLean's highly anticipated new LP Sex Love & Music is out today, Friday, November 27! The album is his second full-length release of 2026 and continues Alex's creative evolution, leaning into a playful, energetic and at times deeply emotional side of his artistry. The album is available now at all your favorite streaming services. Catch Alex taking over the American Top 40 for Ryan Seacrest this weekend, counting down the biggest hits of the week!

First single, 'Into Your Heart,' praised by Billboard as 'lusty', hit to much acclaim in September alongside its official music video. Adding to the momentum, 'Into Your Heart' has earned Alex his first-ever Billboard chart entry as a solo artist, marking a major milestone in his career outside of the Backstreet Boys and further cementing the excitement surrounding this new chapter.

'I'm really excited for people to hear this album,' says McLean. 'It's definitely a different vibe from the last one, but that's kind of the point. I don't want to keep making the same record over and over. I want to have fun, try different things and just make music that feels good to me. Sex Love & Music is exactly where I'm at right now, and I can't wait to get it out there.'

McLean is currently bringing that new music to audiences across the country with The Better Man Tour, his first North American solo tour. The run kicked off in October and has already been extended with a new round of dates in January and February 2027, wrapping February 5 at the House of Blues in San Diego. Featuring a full band, new music and moments spanning his remarkable career, the tour offers fans a chance to experience this next chapter live.

BroadwayWorld previously reported on the album's upcoming release and the lead single's chart debut.

The Better Man Tour Dates

November 28, 2026 / Tannahill's Music Hall / Fort Worth, TX

November 29, 2026 / House of Blues / Houston, TX

November 30, 2026 / Aztec Theatre / San Antonio, TX

December 2, 2026 / Gothic Theatre / Englewood, CO

December 4, 2026 / The Complex / Salt Lake City, UT

December 5, 2026 / Fox Tucson Theatre / Tucson, AZ

January 12, 2027 / Grand Theatre Center for the Arts / Tracy, CA

January 13, 2027 / August Hall / San Francisco, CA

January 14, 2027 / Ace of Spades / Sacramento, CA

January 17, 2027 / Angel of the Winds Casino Resort / Arlington, WA

January 18, 2027 / Alberta Rose Theatre / Portland, OR

January 20, 2027 / Cargo Concert Hall / Reno, NV

January 21, 2027 / Treefort Music Hall / Boise, ID

January 23, 2027 / Prairie Knights Casino & Resort / Fort Yates, ND

January 25, 2027 / Wooly's / Des Moines, IA

January 27, 2027 / Star Pavilion at Ameristar Casino Hotel / Kansas City, MO

January 28, 2027 / The Sovereign / St. Louis, MO

January 29, 2027 / Satellite Music Hall / Memphis, TN

January 31, 2027 / House of Blues / New Orleans, LA

February 4, 2027 / The Fonda Theatre / Los Angeles, CA

February 5, 2027 / House of Blues / San Diego, CA

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