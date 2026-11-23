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Following the release of her debut album PRIMA and the wrap of her sold-out first-ever headline North American tour in October, ADELA announces her second headline North American tour. ADELA's PRIMA Tour launches on April 10th with her debut performance at Coachella and includes shows in San Francisco, Chicago, Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., and Toronto.

Fans can sign up for the artist pre-sale starting now through Wednesday, November 25th via https://www.adelaxo.com/#tour. To ensure real fans get tickets, the pre-sale will be divided into two waves: the first will begin Tuesday, December 1st at 10 AM local time; the second will begin on December 1st at 2 PM local time. On-sale will begin Wednesday, December 2nd at 10 AM local time.

Ahead of the PRIMA Tour launch, she'll kick off 2027 with her debut sold-out headline European and UK tour on January 11th, with shows in Dublin, London, Berlin, Prague, Oslo, Warsaw, and more. ADELA will then make her Australian debut in February 2027 with two sold-out headline sideshows and three appearances at Laneway Festival in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne before setting her sights on South America, for performances at Lollapalooza festivals in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil, and at Colombia's Estéreo Picnic.

Her second headline North American tour will serve as a victory lap for the 22-year-old artist, celebrating the immense success of her album PRIMA. Upon its release, PRIMA debuted at #4 on the Billboard Hot 200, and later took #1 on the Billboard Top Album Sales chart. 'Ain't In LA,' her first-ever Billboard chart entry, has remained in the Top 30 of the Billboard Hot 100 for 15 weeks. Her viral single 'Nicole Kidman' currently ranks in the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and has been on the chart for 10 weeks.

In addition to her commercial success, ADELA has emerged as one of the top voices commanding the pop music landscape, earning nods from publications like The Atlantic, Rolling Stone, Variety, The New York Times, and Billboard, among others, the last of which described PRIMA as 'one of the most concise, clear-eyed debut pop albums in recent memory.' Her Red Bottoms Tour, which sold out in minutes and launched just five days after PRIMA's release, has been applauded by Rolling Stone, The Los Angeles Times, Billboard, and Variety, which described her performance as 'echoing the hallmarks of pop royalty.' She later capped her whirlwind tour with her debut late-night couch interview and performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Released just over two months ago, PRIMA was co-executive produced by Blake Slatkin and Dylan Brady. Her debut album captures the sound of a young woman stepping into her power and moving full speed ahead toward her lifelong dream of pop stardom. Rooted in a Signature Sound of pumps and pirouettes, sweat-soaked keys, and lyrics as intimate as a 3 AM text, she keeps her music grounded through her refreshingly unapologetic conviction to make it to the top.

'PRIMA means 'first', which is perfect since this is my debut. Being a prima ballerina means you're the top dog or the best ballerina in the house. It's a term of endearment in the ballerina community. I'm trying to be the prima ballerina of pop, and this is my first step to achieve that.'

Just a little over a year ago, ADELA released her debut EP, The Provocateur, via Capitol Records, a dramatized story of a young woman willing to do what it takes to achieve her dreams. The EP earned praise from outlets such as Vogue, Interview Magazine, The FADER, Harper's Bazaar, NYLON, Rolling Stone, Cosmopolitan, i-D, and PAPER Magazine, the last of which declared that her 'fame comes as no surprise.' With this acclaim in tow, ADELA quickly sold out her debut solo live performances in London, New York, and Los Angeles, then opened for Demi Lovato's North American tour, where she first teased songs from her debut album.

PRIMA is available now at https://adela.lnk.to/PRIMA, and tickets are available at https://www.adelaxo.com/#tour.

Upcoming Live Dates

12/13/2026 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden (Jingle Ball)

12/15/2026 - Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena (Jingle Ball)

1/11/2027 - Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

1/13/2027 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

1/14/2027 - Dublin, IE @ 3Olympia Theatre

1/16/2027 - Manchester, UK @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

1/17/2027 - Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow

1/19/2027 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

1/20/2027 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

1/22/2027 - Paris, FR @ Bataclan

1/23/2027 - Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

1/25/2027 - Brussels, BE @ La Madeline

1/26/2027 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

1/28/2027 - Copenhagen, DK @ Amager Bio

1/29/2027 - Stockholm, SE @ Fryshuset Arenan

1/31/2027 - Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

2/2/2027 - Berline, DE @ Huxley's Neue Welt

2/3/2027 - Warsaw, PL @ Klub Stodoła

2/11/2027 - Sydney, AUS @ Enmore Theatre

2/12/2027 - Sydney, AUS @ Laneway Festival Sydney

2/13/2027 - Brisbane, AUS @ Laneway Festival Brisbane

2/16/2027 - Melbourne, AUS @ Forum Melbourne

2/19/2027 - Melbourne, AUS @ Laneway Festival Melbourne

2/21/2027 - Auckland, NZ @ Laneway Festival Auckland

3/12/2027 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Lollapalooza Argentina

3/13/2027 - Santiago, CL @ Lollapalooza Chile

3/19/2027 - 3/21/2027 - Bogotá, CO @ Estéreo Picnic

3/21/2027 - São Paulo, BR @ Lollapalooza Brasil

4/10/2027 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/13/2027 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

4/14/2027 - San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

4/17/2027 - Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

4/20/2027 - Chicago, IL @ Radius

4/23/2027 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

4/24/2027 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

4/27/2027 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

4/29/2027 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

4/30/2027 - Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

6/3/2027 - 6/5/2027 - Barcelona, ESP @ Primavera Sound Festival

6/22/2027 - Belfast, UK @ Custom House Square for Summer Series Belfast

6/23/2027 - Dublin, IE @ Fiarview Park

6/23/2027 - 6/27/2027 - Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

7/2/2027 - Gdynia, PL @ Open'er Festival

7/7/2027 - Trenčín, SK @ Trenčín Airport

Tracklist

ADELA PRIMA, Capitol Records, September 4, 2026

1. KGB

2. Nicole Kidman

3. I'm The Man

4. Boys

5. Red Bottoms

6. Hitachi

7. Fantasize

8. Starving Artist

9. Marijuana

10. Therapy

11. Ain't In LA

Photo Credit: Elizabeth Miranda











Photo Credit: Elizabeth Miranda

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