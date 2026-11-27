NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Multi-platinum, five-time GRAMMY-nominated artist 6LACK has released his highly anticipated EP Vault 6, out now via LVRN/Interscope Records. Giving new life to solo material and collaborations that never found a home on his previous albums, the five-song project captures the love, loss, and personal growth that have defined his journey so far.

Opening with the Leon Thomas-produced 'Investment,' 6LACK takes stock of everything he's built and declares himself his greatest investment. Meanwhile, light percussion and hazy synths tiptoe beneath his duet with Jhené Aiko on 'Moves,' where they paint a picture of two people running out of time through lyrics such as, 'So I move, 'cause girl if I don't then you lose.' Together, the two wrestle with how long a relationship can survive on promises of change when one person is already thinking about walking away.

Stream Vault 6 here.

Vault 6 also features the previously teased track 'WWYG (Where Would You Go),' where 6LACK waxes poetic about romance after the fairy tales have worn thin. It's followed by 'Cuffin SZN' and 'Do Right By Me,' the latter of which unites him with late rap legend Trouble for a deeply personal reflection on loyalty and the lasting weight of losing loved ones. Produced by Childish Major and Trey Lander (JID's 'Of Blue,' Summer Walker's 'Pull Up,' 6LACK's 'Sunday Again'), the song brings the EP to an emotional close.

6LACK will close out the 10th anniversary celebration of his critically acclaimed debut, FREE 6LACK, tonight with his third and final show in Atlanta, where it all started. The highly anticipated event begins at 7 p.m. ET at The Masquerade, giving fans their first opportunity to experience Vault 6 live. Ticket details and more information are available at 6lack.com/tour.

Vault 6 Tracklist

1. Invested

2. Moves (feat. Jhené Aiko)

3. WWYG (Where Would You Go)

4. Cuffin SZN

5. Do Right By Me (feat. Trouble)

Vault 6 builds on a year of major releases and career milestones for 6LACK. His May album, Love is the New Gangsta, brought another round of critical acclaim, with BET describing it as '6LACK at his most emotionally transparent.' Billboard called the LP 'a significant artistic statement,' while Rolling Stone praised 'Bounty' and 'All That Matters' as 'a testament of his own expression.' Since its release, the project has spawned accompanying visuals for 'RUNNING LATE FREESTYLE,' the 2 Chainz-assisted 'Sunday Again,' and 'On Me' featuring Odeal.

The album also inspired '6LACK Presents: 6 for 6,' which launched last month as a weekly podcast. Created in partnership with REVOLT, the six-episode series featured conversations with Gail Bean, Isaiah John, Ambré, Blxst, Jordan Ward, Mereba, and DDG about music, television, and their lives outside the public eye.

Vault 6 lyric videos: https://6lack.lnk.to/vault6/youtube

FREE 6LACK 10 Year Anniversary: https://6lack.lnk.to/FREE6LACK10YR





Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone