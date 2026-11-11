2hollis Releases PIROUETTE, Sixteen-Track Album Including 'Daisy' and 'Hurt'

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2hollis releases his new album, Pirouette, today via Interscope Records. The project opens the next chapter for the Los Angeles artist, producer, and songwriter, expanding his collision of electronic production and emotionally charged pop songwriting into a more romantic and expressive world.

Listen to Pirouette here: https://2hollis.lnk.to/pirouette.

Earlier today, 2hollis shared this message with fans: 'Pirouette. The overwhelming feelings of the human experience. Love in its most beautiful, desperate, destructive & tender forms. The narration is through the eyes of a being named One. Sixteen vignettes. No chronology. Each song explores a different emotion. Human. The Pirouette machine'

Across 16 tracks, live instrumentation meets densely layered production, with seamless transitions shaping the album as one continuous listening experience — built to reveal new details with every return. That depth reflects Hollis's attention to sound and texture with some of the album's project files reaching nearly three hundred tracks. Produced and written largely by 2hollis, the album has additional production from collaborators Skai, Ginseng, Andrew Aged and Mk.gee.

Focus track 'Daisy' captures the album's balance of immediacy and invention, finding the shape of a pop hit while still pushing at the edges of his sound. 'Lady in Red' reaches for a more boundless, soaring feel, punctuated by a striking electric-guitar moment. Previously released tracks 'Hurt' and fan-favorite 'Warhorse' further position Hollis in a world of his own, carrying forward elements of an already established sonic palette.

The Pirouette album art was designed by acclaimed illustrator Yosaka Amano.

Pirouette follows 2hollis' 2025 major-label debut, star, which earned critical acclaim and reached No. 11 on Billboard's Top Dance Albums chart. Since then, he has continued to build a world that spans music, visuals, fashion, and live performance – bringing his inventive, high-energy approach to a growing global audience.

In anticipation of the album's release, 2hollis announced that he will be taking Pirouette on his biggest headlining tour to date. The announcement marks a major next step for Hollis, bringing his singular world to an even larger scale. The tour will bring him to some of the most significant stages of his career, including the Kia Forum in Los Angeles (March 5), Under the K Bridge Park in New York City (May 14) and OVO Arena Wembley in London (April 7).

While the official tour kicks off in February of next year, Hollis will preview some of the new music this weekend at Camp Flog Gnaw. For more tour news, please visit https://www.2hollis.life/tour/.

The album was previously previewed with the single 'Warhorse', released via Interscope Records ahead of the album.

Tracklist

Spring (Love Me)

Skin

The Lady In Red

Pressure

Human After All

Sophie

Sex

Hurt

Eyes Wide Closed

Betrayal

i2i

Warhorse

Today

Heaven

Speaker

My One And Only

Daisy

Upcoming North American Routing & Dates

November 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Camp Flog Gnaw

February 5 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at the Complex

February 6 – Denver, CO @ CoBank Arena

February 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Armory

February 9 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

February 11 – Toronto, ON @ Coca-Cola Coliseum

February 12 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

February 15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

February 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

February 18 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

February 19 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

February 22 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

February 23 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

February 26 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

February 27 – Austin, TX @ United Heritage Hall

March 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

March 2 – San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park

March 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

March 6 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

March 8 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

March 10 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

March 11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

March 12 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Forum

May 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Under The K Bridge Park

EU/UK Routing & Dates

April 7 – London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley

April 8 – Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios

April 10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Gashouder

April 12 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

April 14 – Lodz, PL @ Atlas Arena

April 16 – Berlin, DE @ UFO im Velodrom

April 17 – Prague, CZ @ Forum Karlin

April 19 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

April 21 – Paris, FR @ Zénith

2hollis marked another major cultural moment as i-D Magazine's latest global print cover star, adding to a growing list of major fashion and culture covers that includes 032c, Dazed, King Kong, The Greatest, Flaunt and Office Magazine. The new i-D feature spotlights the world surrounding the Los Angeles artist and the ascent that has positioned him at the intersection of music, fashion and a new generation of youth culture. On stands globally now, the cover further underscores the growing reach of an artist whose influence extends far beyond any single genre or scene.

Follow 2hollis at https://www.2hollis.life/.

About 2hollis

2hollis is the Los Angeles-based artist, producer and songwriter at the forefront of a new generation reshaping contemporary music. Equal parts architect and avatar, he has become a defining figure in the underground-to-mainstream pipeline; an artist turning online mythology, club catharsis, and vulnerable pop instincts into a fully realized world. Pairing emotional songwriting with chest-caving production that blurs the lines of underground electronic, rap, alternative and pop, he has made an indelible mark in multiple music scenes over the past few years.

His 2025 major-label debut, star, marked a pinnacle breakthrough, earning critical acclaim, tens of millions of streams and world wide shows. In the months that followed, 2hollis sold out a North American headline tour, completed two sold out European run, made his debut at major festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza, Stereogum and Consequence ultimately named star among the best albums of the year and Pitchfork praised it as 'ambitious, stadium-sized, and risky,' naming the single 'Flash' as one of the 100 best songs of 2025. On the way, he's also received praise from outlets like GQ, Rolling Stone, i-D, 032C, The Face, The New York Times, 032c, Dazed, and more.

After developing his chops by making electronic music in his bedroom as a young teen, his first songs as 2hollis announced a knack for reshaping a universe of influences in his image. Early projects like 2022's White Tiger and 2023's 2 established him as one of the underground's great experimenters. But 2024's boy and star in 2025 show how he can utilize these boundary-pushing instincts to create immediate, resonant pop music that speaks to fans all around the world.

As 2hollis moves forward, he's being pulled into other orbits, too. He's become an in-demand collaborator, teasing upcoming work with rap innovators like former tourmate Ken Carson, the latter of whom tapped 2hollis to reinvent star's 'girl' for his own album xperiment with the instantly popular 'shadeson' track. With a rapidly growing global audience, major touring milestones and increasing demand as a collaborator, 2hollis is emerging as one pop music's newest and most exciting vanguards. His sold-out shows converging with his online community has only sharpened that mythology in real time, with live shows that feel less like traditional concerts than full-body detonations — rave, mosh pit, pop spectacle, and fan ritual all colliding around his kinetic stage presence.

Photo Credit: Sirena Warren









Photo Credit: Sirena Warren

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