22Twenty to Release FAMILIAR STRANGERS Vol. 1 Reimagining THE STROKES' IS THIS IT

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22Twenty today announced Familiar Strangers, a new compilation series that brings together artists from around the world to reinterpret landmark albums in full. Each installment will take on a record that left an indelible mark on music and culture, with a new group of artists reimagining its songs through their own distinct musical perspectives.

The series launches on December 4 with the release of Familiar Strangers Vol. 1: Is This It, celebrating the 25th anniversary of The Strokes' era-defining debut. Eleven artists spanning Paris, New York, Australia and beyond have each taken on a song from the album, creating a track-by-track reimagining of a record that helped usher in a new era of indie rock at the beginning of the 21st century.

The first taste of the project arrives today with Philadelphia's Sam and Louise Sullivan sharing their take on 'Trying Your Luck.'

Listen/share Sam and Louise Sullivan covering 'Trying Your Luck'

Pre-save Familiar Strangers Vol. 1: Is This It here.

The compilation also features Jermango Dreaming, Son of the Challenger, Tommy Oeffling, and more.

Released in 2001, Is This It became a defining record of its generation, its lean guitars, effortless melodies and downtown cool helping reshape the sound and aesthetic of rock music in the years that followed. Twenty-five years later, Familiar Strangers approaches the album not as a museum piece but as a living body of songs - ones that can be pulled apart, transformed and heard anew through artists working across genres and continents today.

A portion of proceeds for the Familiar Strangers will benefit Sounds Of Saving, a youth mental health nonprofit rooted in music culture.

Is This It is only the beginning. More news on future installments of Familiar Strangers is expected.

Tracklist

1. Is This It - Jermango Dreaming

2. The Modern Age - Tommy Oeffling

3. Soma - Rubber Band Gun

4. Barely Legal - Kaycie Satterfield

5. Someday - The Motor Show

6. Alone, Together - Budge

7. Last Nite - Baseball Greg ft. Sleap-e

8. Hard to Explain - Son of the Challenger

9. When It Started - Dejima

10. Trying Your Luck - Sam and Louise Sullivan

11. Take It or Leave It - Cameraman Never Dies

About Sam and Louise Sullivan

Sam and Louise Sullivan are a family band. They grew up playing traditional music but are trying to go pop. They write their songs slowly, one at a time. They live in Philadelphia, PA, which they consider to be the promised land.

About 22Twenty

22Twenty is a label founded by two friends who grew up together in New York City. One founder, Daniel Balk, was in a band that toured the world while signed to a major label. His first album was produced by Albert Hammond Jr. of The Strokes, which led to a fitting Volume 1 of Familiar Strangers: 'Is This It' by The Strokes. The other founder, Michael Sherman, worked on the management side. These two distinctly different experiences built the foundation for 22Twenty. Through working with a major label, they learned what not to do and, over the years began to discover what does work. The process was simple: let artists be themselves, don't sign them and then immediately try to change their art. Eight years after the first release, 22Twenty has worked with artists around the globe, featuring different music styles. Over the years 22Twenty artists have amassed hundreds of millions of streams and played sold-out shows from South Korea to Paris. Despite the good times, mistakes, celebrations, raucous shows, and ups and downs, the label has remained true to its original mindset and slogan: let artists be weird.





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