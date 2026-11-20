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Hailing from the Garden State, 217HALO continues her run of vulnerable singles with her latest release, 'Dangerous,' available now on all major streaming platforms.

Arriving right on the heels of 'One of One,' released earlier this month, 'Dangerous' caps off a remarkably successful breakout year fueled by a consistent string of standout singles. Having amassed over 3.8 million all-time streams, 217HALO has spent 2026 building undeniable momentum kicking off her run with this year's viral debut 'Walking In The Rain,' followed by fan favorites 'Golden Hour' and June's 'Pivot.' Together, these releases have solidified a raw, commanding voice that cuts through the noise while setting her apart as a modern, trend-setting talent.

When 217HALO sings, you don't just hear a melody – you feel the weight of her history. With 'Dangerous,' she doubles down on the unfiltered honesty, sharp production, and relentless work ethic that separate her from the rest, leaving her poised for a massive 2027.

Photo Credit: James McDonald









Photo Credit: James McDonald

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