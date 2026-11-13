1504 MuteBaby Releases New Single “My Baby” Featuring Pradabagshawty

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21 Savage-backed East Atlanta rapper 1504 MuteBaby teams up with Pradabagshawty for his new single 'My Baby,' out today via Slaughter Gang/Epic Records. The two trade verses over a bouncing, keys-driven beat built around the melodic title hook. MuteBaby delivers his signature low, whisper-like flow, while Pradabagshawty adds his catchy melodies.

On 'My Baby,' 1504 MuteBaby brings his trademark staccato bars, with Pradabagshawty matching his energy throughout. A steady bassline anchors the record, while the recurring hook ties the track together.

The release follows 1504 MuteBaby's mixtape All Said And Done, which included the singles 'Pop Out' and '4DG.' Raised on Atlanta's Eastside, MuteBaby grew up around 21 Savage and Young Nudy before coming into his own. His catalog includes No Volume, Dead Silence and 2024's better Left Unsaid, featuring collaborations with 21 Savage, G Herbo and Metro Boomin. A member of the Slaughter Gang roster, he has also worked with BabyDrill and Baby Kia, and further boosted his profile with a hard-hitting On The Radar freestyle.

Featured artist Pradabagshawty was born in Columbia, South Carolina, and raised in the Atlanta area. Signed to producer Whyceg's Cegular Records, he has steadily grown his discography with projects including Bloxk Addiktion, Home Invasions and this year's 5 Problems. With songs like '4ever,' 'I'm Scared' and 'Yan Yan,' he continues to carve out his place in Atlanta's underground rap scene.

With plenty more ahead, 1504 MuteBaby is making his mark as one of Atlanta's emerging rap talents, carrying the Slaughter Gang name forward.

'My Baby' featuring Pradabagshawty is available now.

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Photo Credit: Slaughter Gang/Epic Records







Photo Credit: Slaughter Gang/Epic Records

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