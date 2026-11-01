URBANSPACE Announces their Holiday Markets in NYC

NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Urbanspace, New York City’s leading market maker since 1993, is bringing the cheer of the holidays back to the heart of the city with the return of its beloved Holiday Markets. This season, iconic Manhattan destinations including Bryant Park, Union Square, Columbus Circle and Herald Square will come alive with twinkling lights, festive cheer and the unmistakable energy of New York City at its most magical. Bringing together hundreds of local makers, artisans and food vendors, the markets invite New Yorkers and visitors alike to discover one-of-a-kind gifts, savor seasonal treats and celebrate the spirit of the season.

What’s New This Year?

This holiday season, Urbanspace is introducing even more ways to experience and enjoy New York City’s holiday markets.

Union Square Holiday Market

Through a first-ever partnership with Made in NYC, a non-profit initiative that supports local manufacturers and makers in New York City, Urbanspace is putting the spotlight on the creativity, craftsmanship, and entrepreneurial spirit that makes New York City one of a kind. Each week during the Union Square Holiday Market, a different Made in NYC vendor will take center stage, giving shoppers the chance to discover homegrown brands, meet the makers behind them, and find truly unique gifts with a local story. It’s a celebration of the city’s independent businesses and the people who bring them to life, making holiday shopping even more meaningful while supporting the next generation of New York City makers. Sample vendors include Silly Sketched Pets (Week 1: November 12-18) and SloGlo (Week 4: December 4-10).

Visitors can also discover limited edition merchandise designed in partnership with NYC Parks, bringing a collection of Parks-inspired products to the holiday market.

Finally, for the first time, holiday shopping at the Union Square Holiday Market comes with a little extra cheer: wine and beer are joining the festivities. Shoppers can raise a glass as they browse the one-of-a-kind gifts and seasonal treats. It’s a merry way to sip, shop, and savor the magic of the holiday season.

Herald Holiday Fair

At Herald Holiday Fair, the 34th Street Partnership is adding to last year’s Christmas Carousel with even more magical attractions, photo ops, and delicious food and drinks to Herald and Greeley Square Parks, creating the most festive experience in the heart of Midtown. Most attractions open November 12, with our holiday market arriving on December 3.

Columbus Circle Holiday Market

After 20 amazing years, visitors will experience an all-new market layout. Shoppers can enjoy delicious treats and beverages in an enlarged seating area with views of the monument at Columbus Circle.

Together, these new offerings give visitors more ways to shop local, discover unique products, enjoy seasonal food and spirited drinks, and make the most of New York City’s holiday markets.

Dates + Highlighted Vendors

Holiday Shops by Urbanspace

Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park, Now – February 28 (most Holiday Shops close January 3)

-Centuries Clayworks: featuring framed ceramic art, this vendor is joining the Holiday Shops for the first time

-Chama Mama: this new vendor showcases the rich, authentic flavors of Georgia including Adjaruli Khachapuri, boat-shaped Georgian cheese bread

-Minuto Baluli: this family-owned business with locations in Italy and Manhattan brings Italian Christmas traditions to New York City with their cream or jam-filled pastries

-French-York: a fashion brand that combines the distinctive styles of two to of the world’s greatest fashion cities: New York and Paris.

Union Square Holiday Market by Urbanspace

November 12 – December 24

-Hudson Valley Seed Company: rooted on an organic farm in the Hudson Valley, this seed company provides gardeners and farmers with plant products that thrive

-Fan-Fan Donuts: this 2025 James Beard Semifinalist for Outstanding Bakery produces small batch yeast donuts by Chef Fany Gerson and is the only location in Manhattan!

-Frø: this beloved Brooklyn-based Danish bread company is popping up at the Union Square Holiday Market for the first time

-The MB Edit: Former fashion editor and communications executive Marybeth Schmitt brings her ‘90s fashion editorial eye offering expert styling inspiration through an exclusive curation of vintage finds, silk scarves, statement jewelry and coveted accessories

Columbus Circle Holiday Market by Urbanspace

December 1 – December 31

-Fondue Baguette: this first-time vendor offers Swiss-inspired comfort food with freshly made cheese-filled baguettes and at-home fondue kits

-Smar Art: this Brooklyn-based, AAPI female-owned art brand was one of last years’ Bank of America Small Business Spotlight vendors at the Holiday Shops at Bryant Park and creates punny greeting cards, vibrant art prints, and more, all illustrated by hand

-Fairy Greens Lavender Farm: founded by Elif and Tuna Beklevic, this family-owned lavender farm offers fresh and dried lavender, handcrafted candles, soaps, body oils, sprays, and gift sets, all made by three generations of the family with a commitment to regenerative farming and responsible living

-Seyahan Jewelry: founded by couple Laura Parker and Matthias Weimer, this booth features jewelry inspired by Turkish and Anatolian craftsmanship and works with women-owned workshops in Turkey.

Herald Holiday Fair

December 3 – January 2

-With Roots: each piece from this Brooklyn-based jewelry designer features real plants inside

-Granny's Batch: called “NYC’s original cookie tin” guests will feel transported to slow Sunday afternoons in grandma’s kitchen

-Nepal Tea Collective: an immigrant-owned tea company bringing organic, ethically sourced Nepali teas directly from farm to cup, now extended to its first Jersey City cafe, The Collective Brew

-Drawings of New York: art inspired by iconic New York City architecture by artist Bryan Cardova

Urbanspace develops immersive public markets which connect consumers with local food and retail brands. The market maker works in the ever-larger gap left by national chains and delivery-only brands by offering real life experiences. Each place is designed to fit its neighborhood and is brought to life by local entrepreneurs. Urbanspace, which began at London’s Camden Lock in the 1970’s as a weekend market, has evolved into the leading operator of pop-up markets in the country. Learn more about the pop-up markets at urbanspacemarkets.com or follow us at @urbanspacemarkets.

Photo Credit: Lead photo by Bella Picicci (Union Square Holiday Market)

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone