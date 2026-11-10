Thanksgiving in NYC-Restaurants Ready to Please

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Get ready for a Thanksgiving meal that will deserve a standing ovation. We have gathered nearly 20 options all around NYC with a variety of menus for all tastes and styles. And there are price points for every budget whether you’re going solo or gathering a group. Make your reservations and dining plans. Savor and enjoy!

The Smith (Multiple Locations in NYC) For those looking to celebrate Thanksgiving without the cooking or cleanup, The Smith is offering a festive three-course prix-fixe menu across its NYC locations for $88 per person, featuring a choice of starter, main and dessert, along with all the traditional holiday fixings for the table. Menu highlights include Ricotta Gnocchi with truffle cream, Turkey Leg Osso Buco with jalapeño cheddar grits and pickled cranberries, Roasted Turkey Breast with garlic whipped potatoes and sage white pepper gravy, and Pumpkin Spice Cake with bourbon butterscotch. Guests can also enjoy family-style sides including apple brioche stuffing, crispy Brussels sprouts and cranberry orange jam.

The Standard Grill (Meatpacking District) They are offering a festive Thanksgiving Prix Fixe for $125 per person with an Optional Beverage Pairing for $75 per person. Begin with your choice of Butternut Squash Soup or Harvest Burrata, followed by a selection of seasonal entrées including Roasted Heritage Turkey, Grilled Atlantic Salmon, or Autumn Harvest Lasagna. Enjoy family-style sides like Roasted Brussels Sprouts, Grandma’s Cornbread Stuffing, and Heirloom Rainbow Carrots, and finish with a choice of Classic Pumpkin Pie, Warm Apple Crumble, or Maple Walnut Chocolate Cake. A curated beverage pairing is available throughout the meal, featuring thoughtfully selected wines to complement each course.

Berimbau Brazilian Table (Midtown) The popular Brazilian restaurant will be serving a prix fixe 4-course menu for lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving from 1 PM to 8 PM. Priced at $85 per person, it starts off with a Gratitude Bite of Pão de Alho, a take on Brazil’s signature cheesy bread, pão de queijo, with garlic, Catupiry (creamy Brazilian cheese) and salmon roe. Guests will then choose one appetizer, one main, and one dessert. Menu highlights include Cogumelo, mushrooms, chimichurri, and Brazilian nuts; Turkey, braised drumstick with a cranberry açaí glaze, hot honey, corn grits, and farofa, toasted cassava flour; Berimbau’s classic Picanha (an additional $40 per order), 19 oz. of premium picanha with a Brazilian pepper steak sauce, served with broccolini, rice, and hand-cut fries; and for dessert, Cheesecake de Cupuaçu, Amazonian cheesecake, caramel, lemon, and maldon salt.

Café Boulud at Maison BARNES (Midtown East) The restaurant brings Chef Daniel Boulud’s culinary roots and personal inspirations to the heart of the Upper East Side. Café Boulud, named after his family café in Lyon, France, centers four essential inspirations. La Tradition (French classics), La Saison (seasonal specialties of the market), Le Potager (the vegetable garden), and Le Voyage (exotic flavors from the world’s great cuisines). This Thanksgiving’s three-course prix fixe menu showcases elegant French-inspired dishes, from Turkey Ballotine with sweet potato pavé, spinach soubise and cranberry sauce, to decadent desserts like Pumpkin Crème Brúlée and Pear Galette.

The Sea Fire Grill (Midtown East) The restaurant is part of the family-owned Benjamin Restaurant Group, is known for its pristine seafood, prime cuts, and sophisticated yet welcoming atmosphere. This Thanksgiving, the restaurant invites guests to celebrate with a festive three-course prix fixe menu. The menu begins with a choice of appetizers, including Bibb Salad, Roasted Kabocha Squash Soup, Beet Salad or Oysters Rockefeller. For the main course, guests will enjoy Organic Heritage Turkey accompanied by herb sourdough stuffing, cranberry and citrus sauce, giblet gravy, mashed potatoes, mushrooms, and pearl onions. The meal concludes with a choice of Pumpkin or Pecan Pie, along with freshly brewed coffee or tea.

Hill Country (NoMad) The newly refreshed Texas style-barbeque staple, Hill Country is known for its comforting food, exceptional hospitality and warm atmosphere. This Thanksgiving, one of Hill Country’s busiest days of the year, enjoy a classic Thanksgiving Day Feast at the restaurant. Guests can choose from a variety of signature meats including Pit-Smoked Turkey with Gravy, Beef Brisket, or Pork Spare Ribs paired with classic Thanksgiving sides with a southern twist such as Texas Toast Stuffing, Sweet Potato Bourbon Mash, Longhorn Cheddar Mac & Cheese and Green Bean Casserole with Durkee Onions. For dessert, customers can enjoy Pecan, Pumpkin, or Apple Pie as well as Banana Pudding.

Olio e Più (Multiple Locations in NYC) They are offering a festive Italian inspired prix fixe menus across its Greenwich Village, Bryant Park and East Village locations. Guests can enjoy a two-course Thanksgiving lunch or dinner, with menus ranging from $60 to $75 per person. Desserts are available for an additional $10, making for a sweet finish to a memorable holiday meal.

Good Time Country Buffet (East Village) Celebrate Thanksgiving this year for just $39.99 per person at the new Good Time Country Buffet, a warm, nostalgic, all-you-can-eat Southern country buffet in the East Village. Bringing back the golden era of the buffet, Good Time Country Buffet is serving up its full spread in a true fixed-price, self-serve affair,. In addition to their classics like fried chicken, collard greens, cornbread, and mac and cheese, they're adding one-day-only Thanksgiving favorites like sliced turkey, marshmallow-topped candied yams and other potential surprises like smoked ham, cranberry sauce, sweet potato casserole, and pumpkin pie. Reservations open at 6 PM on the 11th, with the majority of tables available on Resy and limited availability held for walk-ins.

Le Rock (Rockefeller Center) For a Thanksgiving that feels both festive and distinctly New York, Le Rock offers a holiday gathering with a French twist in the heart of Rockefeller Center. The restaurant’s prix-fixe menu ($185 per person; $105 for children under 12) features seasonal starters, a choice of heritage turkey, halibut au vin jaune, or beef tenderloin, and classic holiday garnishes. Guests can also add a Fruits de Mer Plateau for the table for an additional $25 per person, bringing a touch of French brasserie tradition to the Thanksgiving table.

abcV by Jean-Georges (Flatiron) On Thanksgiving Day, abcV will be offering a 3 Course prix fixe menu for $168 per person, serving an array of plant-based dishes, perfect for the holiday. From a ginger lemongrass carrot soup or honeynut squash dip to start followed by an array of creative, plant-based main courses, the menu offers something for everyone.

Tamarind Tribeca (Tribeca) Tamarind’s 15-course Thanksgiving Feast for $125 per person continues the restaurant’s tradition of swapping out more traditional fowl found in Indian dishes for Thanksgiving turkey. This year guests will be treated to dishes like Turkey Tikka Roulade (turkey roulade in Chef Sanjeev Poonia’s spiced gravy), and Turkey Prune Maakhni (tender turkey in creamy tomato, prune and fenugreek sauce). Both the Pumpkin Paneer Jugalbandi and the Pumpkin & Paneer Tikka feature pumpkin-infused paneer, a perfectly seasonal spin on the beloved Indian comfort food, and the dessert menu features a Pumpkin Halwa Pie combining pumpkin with Halwa, a classic Indian sweet.

BLACKBARN (NoMad) The farm-to-table, American restaurant from Award-Winning Chef/Owner John Doherty is offering a delectable three course menu prepared by Executive Chef Israel Reyes. Priced at $145/per adult and $55/child 12 and under, the meal starts with dishes served family style: Wild Mushroom Toast, Shrimp Cocktail and Duck Confit & Frisée Salad topped with an apple cider vinaigrette and sourdough croutons. For the main course, guests will have their choice of Roast Turkey & Braised Thigh with giblet gravy; Filet Mignon topped with a red wine sauce with caramelized shallots or Pan Seared Diver Scallops served with a mushroom risotto. Sides served family style include Sausage & Apple Stuffing, Maple Glazed Sweet Potatoes, Roasted Brussels Sprouts with Bacon, Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Cranberry Sauce. To round out the meal, guests may choose Warm Cinnamon-Apple Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Butterscotch Bread Pudding or Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie.

Lindens (SoHo) The restaurant at Arlo Soho will offer a Thanksgiving feast priced at $95 per person. The menu begins with Parker House Rolls with thyme and squash butter, Sweet Potato Stuffing with toasted pumpkin seeds and sage, Mashed Yukon Gold Potatoes with chives, Honeycrisp Apples and Endive Salad with blue cheese and apple cider vinaigrette, Grilled Kabocha Squash with stracciatella and brioche, Giardiniera with pickled vegetables and hummus, Bacon-Wrapped Green Beans with mushroom gravy and crispy shallots, Baked Figs and Brie with prosciutto and cranberry vinaigrette, Delicata Squash Tempura with cilantro yogurt and chili oil, and Cranberry Sauce with orange and rosemary. The main course is shared Roasted Turkey Breast with pepper gravy, followed by House-made Pumpkin Pie with whipped cream and crispy quinoa for dessert.

Park Rose (NoMad) The restaurant will celebrate Thanksgiving in style with a family-style menu priced at $95 per person. The special holiday feast will include an array of seasonal favorites and Park Rose signatures. Guests will begin with shared bites like House Garlic Bread, Giardiniera, Charcuterie, and Crispy Deviled Eggs, then enjoy a generous spread of Roasted Turkey Breast, Pumpkin Ravioli, Brioche & Sausage Stuffing, Mashed Potatoes, Green Bean Casserole, and more! The beautiful evening ends with Pumpkin Cheesecake topped with Chantilly Cream for dessert.

Lulla (Chelsea) Lulla will offer a memorable Thanksgiving celebration with an Italian twist priced at $95 per person. Gather your loved ones to indulge in an unforgettable holiday meal featuring classic favorites like Roasted Turkey and Cranberry Sauce, a variety of imaginative signature dishes a sweet and comforting finale with Pumpkin Pie for dessert.

Altair (Midtown) The restaurant will serve a family-style Thanksgiving feast priced at $75 per person, perfect for friends or loved ones to enjoy. The meal begins with Caramelized Onion & Gruyere Dinner Rolls to share served with cultured butter and truffle honey, along with Garden Greens topped with apple, cheddar, sunflower, and a champagne vinaigrette, Wild Mushroom & Ricotta Toast and Badger Beets with citrus yogurt and sunflower crumble. The second course includes a shared holiday spread of elevated classics like Juniper & Rosemary Turkey Breast, Roasted Garlic Gravy, Wild Rice & Brioche Sausage Stuffing, Heirloom Squash roasted with maple & warm spices, Whipped Potato with chives, Grilled Haricot Vert with leek vinaigrette & crispy chestnuts and Chilled Cranberry Citrus Sauce. The experience concludes with a slice of Pumpkin Pie for dessert, topped with whipped mascarpone, graham crust, coconib and caramel. Visitors can enhance the meal by adding on a wine or cocktail pairing, each available for $75.

L’Amico (NoMad) Chef Laurent Tourondel’s L’Amico serves a Thanksgiving prix fixe on November 26 from 11:30am to 9pm for $98 per person, with an optional $38 wine pairing. Starters include Burrata with butternut squash caponata, hazelnut pesto and saba, and a Crispy Parmesan Sformato with San Daniele prosciutto and truffle vinaigrette. The main event is a Wood-Fire Roasted Heritage Turkey with cranberry orange mostarda, oreganata gravy and chestnut & pork sausage stuffing. Other entrees are a Roasted Dry-Aged Prime Rib with Barolo sauce ($15 supplement), Lemon Poached King Salmon with leek fonduta, and Raviolini in truffle crema, which can be topped with white Alba truffles (market price supplement). Dessert choices are Pumpkin Pie with hazelnut crunch and amaretto whipped cream, Pecan Pie with bourbon-date gelato, and Warm Champlain Orchard’s Apple Pie with cinnamon gelato.

Nar (Flatiron) Adding a Turkish twist to the holiday, Nar is offering a three-course prix fixe menu ($99/person) that features shared cold appetizers of a trio of Mezze, spicy Çiğ Köfte (cracked bulgar, red chili paste, Urfa isot chili, pomegranate molasses, fresh herbs) and Aegean Feta and Beetroot Salad (kalamata olives, orange, hazelnuts, seaweed, capers, radish, mint, nigella seeds); and shared hot appetizers of Pumpkin Soup, Fried Zucchini Blossoms (with Lor cheese, scallions, dill, red chili and lime dip), and İzmir Köfte (hand-minced Wagyu beef meatballs, fried hand-cut potatoes, rich tomato sauce, roasted garlic yogurt, green chili). Main courses include a choice of rolled and roasted Heritage Turkey breast and leg, creamy potato puree, roasted brussels sprouts, cranberry preserves, and gravy; NAR Kebab (hand-minced lamb, Antep pistachios, smoked yogurt and char-grilled tomato); or Mushroom Karniyarik (rice pilaf, chickpeas, almonds, dill, chili tomato sauce, button and oyster mushroom ragout, chives and roasted garlic yogurt). Candied Pumpkin “Kabak Tatlisi” (baked pumpkin, cinnamon crumbs, tahini halva ice cream, hemp seeds and roasted sesame paste sürtme’) and Pumpkin Seed Babka with pecan and honey ice cream are the dessert choices.

No cooking, no problem! Here are some delicious take-out options to serve at home.

Hutong New York (Flatiron) For hosts who would rather spend Thanksgiving at the table than in the kitchen, Hutong at Home offers a ready-made holiday dinner in just one click. The Thanksgiving Deluxe package pairs Peking Turkey with an array of special Hutong dishes designed for sharing. At the center of the meal is the Flaming Peking Turkey, prepared with the same craftsmanship as the iconic Flaming Peking Duck. Each turkey is air-dried for 36 hours, lacquered and roasted to develop deeply flavorful meat beneath a beautifully burnished exterior. Guests can also create a less traditional Thanksgiving spread from Hutong’s broader collection of at-home packages. Availability: Available for pre-order from now until Wednesday, November 25th at 12pm.

Marlow & Daughters (Williamsburg, Brooklyn) The whole-animal butcher shop, grocery and prepared-foods counter in South Williamsburg from Marlow Collective, is built around close relationships with local farms and purveyors. The Thanksgiving menu captures the ethos of the store: no-nonsense dishes, expertly sourced from partner purveyors, with the perfect amount of flair. From a polenta Pullman stuffing with mushrooms & sweet garleeks to tallow-roasted squash with fresno hot honey & lime, the entire menu is set to be a hit. Guests can order à la carte or opt for the full Thanksgiving spread. The expertly prepared, pre-cooked herb & butter-basted turkey breast is available for $60.00, while the complete selection of all the sides is available for $268.00. Guests can also choose from a range of uncooked, farm-raised organic and pastured turkeys.

Holywater NYC (Tribeca) Order Thanksgiving for $65/head (min quantity 2). It will be available to order via DoorDash to pick up Monday 12-6pm, Tuesday 12-6pm, Wednesday 11am-1pm. The offerings are: Sweet corn Hushpuppies with whipped honey butter, Fall Bibb lettuce with pumpkin seed vinaigrette and roasted acorn squash, heritage roast Turkey + Gravy Au Jus, Chef Kerry's Classic Cranberry Dressing, Unrivaled traditional Thanksgiving Stuffing, Haricots Vert Amandine with toasted almond beurre fondue, and Pumpkin pie.

Melba’s (Harlem) Bring Melba’s soul food feast to the family table this year with Melba’s Thanksgiving at Home (serves 6) with Roasted Turkey and Pan Gravy, A$AP Yams, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Low Country Collard Greens, Brioche Stuffing and Cranberry Sauce. Add extra sides like Peas & Rice or Tres Mac & Cheese, and finish with Grandma’s Sweet Potato Pie, Red Velvet Layer Cake or Coconut Pineapple Cake. Pickup is on Wednesday, 11/25 between 3pm - 4pm, and Thursday, 11/26 between 10am - 11am.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy

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