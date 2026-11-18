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With Thanksgiving just around the corner, Harlem restaurateur and community leader Chef Melba Wilson is once again giving back to the neighborhood she calls home, hosting her annual Thanksgiving Turkey Giveaway on Monday, November 23.

In partnership with Bank of America, Timberland®, FERG, God’s Love We Deliver and Wollman Rink, Melba will distribute approximately 1,000 free turkeys (underwritten by BOA) to local individuals and families Melba’s Restaurant from 5 p.m to 7 p.m.

A longtime champion of her Harlem community, Melba has made this annual tradition an extension of her commitment to addressing food insecurity and ensuring local families have the opportunity to enjoy a meaningful Thanksgiving meal. The initiative will also include a special private holiday engagement earlier in the day supporting local Harlem students.

Melba’s Restaurant is located at 300 West 114th Street in Harlem. For more information on the restaurant, hours and menus, please visit Melba's.

Photo Credit: Eric L. Cooper

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