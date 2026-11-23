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Tavern on the Green is celebrating a decade of holiday magic with its 10th annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Tuesday, December 1, 2026 from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. This year, the iconic Central Park restaurant is partnering with POP MART to welcome its beloved Twinkle Twinkle character for its first-ever U.S. appearance and debut an exclusive Tavern on the Green x Twinkle Twinkle holiday menu, available throughout December.

Guests can enjoy a festive evening featuring a special live performance by Twinkle Twinkle, meet-and-greet opportunities, and entertainment from DJ Tweed and the Manhattan Carolers. Complimentary hot chocolate, hot apple cider, cookies, and passed hors d'oeuvres will add to the holiday cheer as Tavern’s iconic Christmas tree lights up the night.

Beyond the tree lighting celebration, the exclusive Tavern on the Green x Twinkle Twinkle menu will be served as a Holiday Brunch ($95+ per person), Lunch Prix Fixe ($85+ per person), and Dinner Prix Fixe ($105+ per person). Guests can look forward to Pop Bean French Toast and Spiced Eggnog Crème Brûlée at brunch, the Twinkle Twinkle Burger and Choco Crush Lava Cake at lunch, and Organic Scottish Stardust Salmon for dinner, bringing a playful holiday twist to Tavern’s dining experience.

To celebrate the launch of the limited-time menu, POP MART will surprise the first 100 guests who purchase the Twinkle Twinkle menu on December 1 with a special gift. An additional 100 gifts will be available to guests who follow POP MART on Instagram and share a tagged story from the celebration. An exclusive meet-and-greet opportunity will be available to customers who purchase the menu or redeem POP MART membership points, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The event is free and open to the public, welcoming New Yorkers, families, and visitors to celebrate the start of the holiday season at one of the city's most beloved landmarks.

West Side Campaign Against Hunger will also be on-site, inviting guests to support its mission of providing nutritious food to New Yorkers in need this holiday season.

Tavern on the Green is located on Central Park, West 67th Street & Central Park West, New York, NY 10023. For more information, please visit Tavern On The Green | American Restaurant in New York, NY.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tavern on the Green

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