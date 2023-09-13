TRENTODOC Rosé Wines Bring the Celebration

TRENTODOC Rosé Wines

By: Sep. 13, 2023

The autumn season invites plenty of opportunities to celebrate that include Fall Festivals, Oktoberfest, and Halloween. Of course, there are special occasion parties for friends and family to look forward to. What could be better than popping a beautiful bottle of chilled sparkling rosé wine?

Trentodoc, the first denomination of Classic Method sparkling wines in Italy, is well known for its high elevation wines. According to data insights from Provi, the largest online wholesale alcohol marketplace, rosé is trending faster than any other wine subcategory, with its market share increasing by plus 1.25% from April to June 2023. Across all wine types on the platform, sparkling rosé is the fourth fastest-growing category. 

Trentodoc is the sparkling wine region in the Dolomites of northern Italy. Established in 1993, the Trentodoc denomination was the first Italian DOC to produce only Classic Method sparkling wines and one of the first in the world. Focusing on tradition, territory, climate, and winemakers’ expertise, Trentodoc succeeds in creating exceptional wines from its community of 67 family-run wineries located across the Trentino province.

Sparkling rosé from Trentodoc is cultivated from high-altitude alpine vineyards that shape the aromatics, acidity, and flavors of the wine. The summits of the Dolomites can reach over 10,000 feet, creating unique conditions that provide the wines with a refreshing acidity from the mountain air and concentrated fruit flavors from the rich farming tradition. Trentodoc also prides itself on hand harvesting and long minimum aging times, resulting in consistently high quality wines made from the permitted grape varieties of Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, Pinot Blanc, and Meunier.

Unique sparkling rosés from Trentodoc producers include Cesarini Sforza, Endrizzi, Ferrari, Rotari, Monfort, Revì, and others all beautifully bottled. They are perfect to bring along to the next event you attend and it's great to know that the wines pair wonderfully with many cuisine styles.

For more information on Trentodoc please visit https://www.trentodoc.com/it/

Photo Credit: Courtesy Cesarini Sforza



